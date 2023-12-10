Rumarn Burrell’s second hat-trick in three games gives Cove Rangers victory at Annan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Rumarn Burrell’s second hat-trick in three games gives Cove Rangers victory at Annan

Cove striker takes his tally for the season to 15 with his treble in 10-man Cove's win at Galabank.

By Reporter
Rumarn Burrell in action for Cove Rangers in a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Rumarn Burrell in action for Cove Rangers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley insists Rumarn Burrell deserves all the praise he is getting after scoring his second hat-trick in three games in his side’s 3-1 win at Annan Athletic.

Burrell took his tally for the season to 15 with his treble at Galabank to help his side record an eighth straight win to move to within nine points of league leaders Hamilton Accies in League One.

Hartley said: “Burrell was unplayable at times, he was absolutely outstanding up there on his own.

“He deserves it. His running off the ball, he contained the back four, and some of his play was absolutely brilliant and his goals were terrific.

“I’m really pleased for him.”

Cove in control early at Galabank

Cove opened the scoring with their first attack in the third minute when Mark Reynolds headed Connor Scully’s free kick back across goal for Burrell to tap home from close range.

However, the lead last all of two minutes as Annan hit back through an angled drive from Michael Garrity.

Cove had a chance to regain the lead in the 21st minute when Reynolds was fouled in the box but Mitch Megginson’s penalty clipped the crossbar.

Aidan Smith struck the crossbar with a free kick for the home side before Burrell put his side back in front in the 34th minute.

Megginson’s ball sent the striker through on goal and he chipped the ball over the onrushing Greg Fleming. Ryan Muir tried to clear the ball but the assistant referee signalled it had crossed the line and the goal was given.

In a tense encounter Cove goalkeeper Balint Demus made a fine save to deny Garrity from scoring for the second time before home manager Peter Murphy was dismissed for disputing a decision not to award his side a penalty.

Visitors dig deep following Kerr’s dismissal after the break

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Cove were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Kerr was shown a red card for a foul on Dominic Docherty.

The loss of Kerr forced a reshuffle for the visitors with Senna replacing Megginson but despite leading the line on his own Burrell duly completed his hat-trick when he fired home Connor Scully’s cross after Michael Doyle had sent Scully clear in behind the Annan defence.

Cove boss Hartley was delighted with his side’s ability to fight through adversity after missing the penalty and losing Kerr early in the second half.

He said: “You have to overcome things and keep playing your football, and we managed to do that.

“We were always a threat with 10 men and the players can be pleased.

“I see the signs of a really good team there. It’s taken a bit of time but you can see how they can handle the ball.

“We had to show a different side to us as Annan are a big side and dangerous from balls in the box and set plays.

“We had the perfect start after a couple of minutes then we lost a loose goal a few minutes later but I felt we were always in charge of the game and in control.

“Even when we went down to 10 men but we managed the game really well and I though the subs did really well when we had to change the shape.”

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, left, and midfielder Fraser Fyvie, right, at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie set for another spell on sidelines
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has been named League One manager of the month for November.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley named Scottish League One manager of the month for…
To go with story by Paul Third. Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell has been named cinch League One player of the month for November. Picture shows; Rumarn Burrell. Balmoral Stadium. Supplied by Cove Rangers FC Date; 05/12/2023
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell named League One player of the month
Borough Briggs - home of Elgin City. Image: SNS.
Ross County, Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Elgin City games called off; Highland League Cup…
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates their title win
Connor Scully sees same 'characteristics' in Cove Rangers' current unbeaten run and title-winning League…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland League side Buckie Thistle to face Celtic in the fourth round of the…
Cove's Michael Doyle tackles Hamilton Accies' Jamie Barjonas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Defender Michael Doyle enjoying new lease of life at Cove Rangers
Rumarn Burrell in action for Cove Rangers in a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell on his journey to being the top scorer in…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hoping for financial boost from Scottish Cup run
Rumarn Burrell was on target for Cove Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Rumarn Burrell nets hat-trick as Cove Rangers come from behind to defeat Stirling Albion

Conversation