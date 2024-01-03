Aberdeen fan view: A new formation for a new year provides instant success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: A new formation for a new year provides instant success

Chris Crighton reflects on an important 3-0 victory against Ross County for Dons boss Barry Robson.

By Chris Crighton
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson congratulates Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson congratulates Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock.

When a coach suddenly diverges from a formation they have used religiously for their entire managerial career, it can be assumed there is more at play than New Year resolution.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. And desperate is a word which describes not only much of Aberdeen’s defending this season, but also the position of Barry Robson had his side gone into a half-month winter break hovering tenuously above the relegation playoff spot.

For some months Robson had appeared to be the only person who had not spotted that the Dons’ defensive setup was simply not working.

Shape itself does not keep the ball out of the net if not populated by the right people, and attempting to construct a back five out of players sourced from four-man defences all over the globe was clearly not paying off.

Without a league clean sheet for nearly three months, continuing down that path was somewhere between wishful thinking and bloody-mindedness.

Courage of conviction is all well and good but being the most self-assured person in the Job Centre would have been something of a pyrrhic victory.

Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock
Jamie McGrathAberdeen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock

So, out of options, Robson fielded the back four for which so many had called, and returned a win to nil – the backbone of his remarkable caretaker tenure – for only the second time this league campaign.

It is true that Ross County are a common factor in both, therefore it is too early to claim conclusive cause and effect.

It is also fair to say that the contributions of those further up the park – in particular a joyful Leighton Clarkson coming to the party for arguably the first time all season – made life very much easier.

Only hindsight will tell whether the can is now being carried, or has merely been kicked down the road.

Analysis: Switch of formation pays off for Barry Robson as Aberdeen head into break on positive note with 3-0 win at Ross County

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Policeman, teacher and now Aberdeen Women manager: Clint Lancaster's journey to the Dons
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams. Image: Shutterstock.
Liverpool recall defender Rhys Williams from Aberdeen loan
Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
'Fingers crossed this is a turning point': Aberdeen fans react to 3-0 victory at…
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring his second goal against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson delighted as Aberdeen bounce back from St Mirren setback with 3-0 victory…
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring against Ross County with Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen kick off 2024 by getting back to winning ways with emphatic 3-0 victory…
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock
Analysis: Switch of formation pays off for Barry Robson as Aberdeen head into break…
Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and Lewis Ferguson, right.
Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes always felt Lewis Ferguson was destined for the top
Dons manager Barry Robson looks dejected during the 3-0 loss to St Mirren in the Premiership at Pittodrie.
Willie Miller: Only wins can ease the pressure at Aberdeen
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Dens Park after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: Defeat in Dingwall could have huge ramifications for Barry Robson
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at the side of the pitch
Duncan Shearer: High stakes as Aberdeen head to Ross County in final game before…