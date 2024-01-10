Aberdeen assistant Steve Agnew believes Bojan Miovski is ‘in a good place’ at Pittodrie amid transfer speculation

Aberdeen assistant manager Steve Agnew accepts a “clinical finisher” with “unbelievable movement” like Bojan Miovski is hard to find.

Striker Miovski is being tracked by Celtic and English Championship Southampton with the view to a potential January transfer window bid.

The 24-year-old is also understood to be on the radar of clubs in Germany, Spain and Italy.

Aberdeen are in no rush to sell their star striker this month, with Miovski contracted to summer 2026.

Pittodrie No.2 Agnew says Miovski is “in a good place” at Aberdeen.

Agnew reckons the Reds’ leading scorer has improved from last season when he netted 18 goals in all competitions.

The North Macedonian international is already on 15 goals this campaign.

And Agnew reckons he can smash the 20 goal mark.

He said: “Bojan has got unbelievable movement as a striker and is a clinical finisher.

“He scored 18 goals last season and has 15 this season.

“They are very hard to find – a striker that can score goals and has that movement.

“And obviously he is confident at the minute.

“He is in a good place and is playing a lot of football, including international football.

“I’m sure he will have his targets as to how many goals he will score this season and also to be part of a successful Aberdeen team.”

Talks with Miovski on scoring targets

Miovski was signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapest for a £535,000 fee in summer 2022.

He netted four goals for the Dons in Europe this season to further alert clubs to his talents.

Miovski also won the penalty that led to North Macedonia’s goal in the 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifier draw with England in November.

He also started in the 5-2 Euro 2024 qualifier loss to defending champions Italy days earlier.

Pittodrie No.2 Agnew revealed he and boss Barry Robson plan to discuss with Miovski his targets with Aberdeen for the rest of the season.

He said: “We haven’t done any targets with Bojan as we are always short term rather than looking long term.

“Is he where he wants to be after Christmas?

“I think so.

“We will probably sit down with Bojan and look at what games we have and what is realistic for him goals wise to hit.

“Twenty goals is realistic.

“I think if he breaks last season he has obviously improved and he is well on his way to doing that.”

Miovski fired up from pre-season

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows recently revealed the club hope to sign Miovski on an extended contract.

Agnew reckons Miovski returned for pre-season last summer fired up to hit even higher levels with the Dons.

The striker suffered ankle ligament damage from a reckless tackle by St Mirren’s Thierry Small in the final home game of last season.

Miovski was stretchered off with an injury which ended his domestic campaign.

It also ruled him out of summer Euro 2024 qualifiers against England (7-0 loss) and Ukraine (3-2 loss).

Agnew said: “Bojan was injured in the game against St Mirren last season.

“He had a bad ankle injury but came back in pre-season and you could see the way he was going about his work from a physical point of view.

“His numbers are really high in games.

“It is like anything in life.

“If you work hard you get your rewards.

“And at the same time, Bojan is also a talented player.”

Agnew on first year in Scotland

Agnew is closing in on a year as assistant to Robson at Aberdeen.

The former Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and West Brom No.2 joined up with Robson at Pittodrie in late January 2023.

Robson previously worked under Agnew at Middlesbrough when the 58-year-old coach was assistant to Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan.

Agnew’s previous post prior to moving to Pittodrie was as assistant head coach to Steve Bruce at West Bromwich Albion.

However, he left that role when Bruce was sacked in October 2022.

Agnew said: “I’ve enjoyed it.

“I have found it (Scottish football) refreshing and it comes with an honesty.

“The players are all determined and the standard of coaching in Scotland is high.

“All teams are well organised and coaches are all very knowledgeable when you speak to them after games.

“It is intense but enjoyable, the Scottish Premiership.”