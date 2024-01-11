Stewart Milne Group: The search for new jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Stewart Milne Group: The search for new jobs

Firms highlight available jobs as hundreds of sacked workers start quest for new employment.

Craig McKay, formerly head of customer services for Stewart Milne Homes in Scotland, is among hundreds of workers looking for new jobs following the collapse of Stewart Milne Group.
Craig McKay, formerly head of customer services for Stewart Milne Homes in Scotland, is among hundreds of people looking for new jobs following the collapse of Stewart Milne Group.
By Keith Findlay

The jobless head of customer services in Scotland for Stewart Milne Homes has appealed for help finding work after the collapse of its parent company.

Meanwhile, other construction firms are being inundated with job inquiries as a result of Aberdeenshire-based Stewart Milne Group (SMG) crashing into administration.

SMG folded on Monday, with the immediate loss of 217 jobs.

Hundreds of self-employed sub-contractors, many of whom relied on SMG for work, are fearful for their futures.

I now have to focus all my energy on my future.”

Jobless Stewart Milne Homes customer services boss

Craig Mackay was the man responsible for customer services in SMG’s housebuilding operation north of the border.

Advertising his “transferable” skills on social media platform LinkedIn, he said: “It saddens me that after 13 years of dedicated service working with the best team at Stewart Milne Homes I now find myself, like many others, for the first time considering what my future holds.

“I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me – it means so much.

“I now have to focus all my energy on my future and sincerely ask anyone who knows of any positions that may fit my skillset, not just in the property market, as my skills are transferable to please consider me, share this post or contact me.”

Barratt inundated with messages from people seeking jobs following collapse of Stewart Milne Group

Mr Mackay, whose efforts at Stewart Milne Homes contributed to several customer satisfaction awards for the housebuilder, now has the OpenToWork hashtag on his LinkedIn profile.

Housebuilding giant Barratt is among firms which have seen a huge influx of job inquiries.

Posting on Facebook, Kevin Urquhart, construction director for Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Scotland, said: “I have so many industry friends that are now affected and truly wish them all the very best with gaining future opportunities.

“I have a full mailbox on here from trades, labour and management looking for opportunities.”

Westhill-based SMG built homes across Scotland and north-west England.

Projects now in limbo include sites in Charleston in Aberdeen, Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven, Monarch’s Rise in Arbroath, Ballumbie Rise in Dundee and Hunter’s Meadow in Auchterarder.

Gary Monteith, construction resource and productivity manager for Ellon-based Scotia Homes turned to social media to invite redundant SMG workers to get in touch about new work in Perthshire and potentially other locations.

Mr Monteith added: “Scotia Homes are requiring squads of joiners and roughcasters for our development at Hazelwood, Blairgowrie.

“Opportunities may also be available at our developments in Brechin and Arbroath.”

Scotia Homes' Brechin West development.
Scotia Homes’ Brechin West development. Image: Scotia Homes

Meanwhile, redundant SMG workers in the central belt may find work with Glasgow-based McTaggart Construction, which says it us recruiting up to 70 staff to meet growing demand.

McTaggart, which specialises in building quality affordable homes, is seeking up to 40 white collar roles, and up to 30 tradespeople and labourers.

And BP Carpentry and Joinery, based in Edinburgh, said: “We are asking anyone who has been made redundant and looking for another opportunity to contact us as we hope to help.”

Job opportunities in the north-east

Closer to home for many former SMG workers, could try Aberdeenshire-based Chap Group.

Chap managing director Hugh Craigie said: “We are continually looking for new personnel.

“The focus is more on quality rather than quantity though.

“Our headcount has increased slightly in recent months but the shape of our business has evolved slightly, allowing us to increase turnover without a pro-rata increase in personnel.

Hugh Craigie, of Westhill-based Chap Group.
Hugh Craigie, of Westhill-based Chap Group. Image: Chap Group. Image: Newsline Scotland

Posting on Facebook, Aberdeen-based ASA Recruitment said: “If anyone is looking for work then please feel free to contact us.

“ASA have a wide range of vacancies across multiple sectors including healthcare, hospitality, industrial, commercial, engineering, IT and more.”

On X, formerly Twitter, decommissioning services firm Well-Safe Solutions said: “We’ve several onshore-based roles available at our global Aberdeen HQ.

“We’re keen to hear from Stewart Milne Group employees, though applications are open to all.”

The company invited potential recuits to email hr@wellsafesolutions.com

Redundancy support

Administrators at Teno Financial Advisory have said they are communicating with all employees affected and “working closely with the Redundancy Payments Service to support employees in recovering any statutory entitlements to which they may be entitled.”

Teneo has Scottish offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow, which can be reached by calling 0131 619 2300 or 0141 619 1600 respectively.

Read more: All our stories on the collapse of Stewart Milne Group

More from Business

Dyson has lost an appeal over a damages claim worth 176 million euros (Dyson/PA)
Dyson loses appeal in fight for £150m damages over vacuum cleaner labelling
Workers from 14 trade unions are set to take part in a day of action on January 18 (Liam McBurney/PA)
Strike pay issue can be resolved quickly if Heaton-Harris acts now, say unions
Microsoft said it is upgrading its cloud computing service to let customers store all personal data within the European Union instead of having it flow to the US where national privacy laws do not exist (Michel Euler/AP)
Microsoft lets cloud users keep personal data in Europe to ease privacy fears
John Lewis has appointed a new boss of its department store business (John Walton/PA)
John Lewis hires former director Peter Ruis to lead department store firm
Hedge fund founder Crispin Odey was found not guilty of indecent assault in a 2021 court case (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Members of closing Odey Asset Management fund to share almost £64m
A sub-4% mortgage deal for people with a 25% deposit has been launched by Yorkshire Building Society (Mike Egerton/PA)
Yorkshire Building Society launches five-year sub-4% mortgage rate
Petrol prices have fallen to the lowest level since October 2021, new figures show (Joe Giddens/PA)
Petrol prices down to lowest level since October 2021
UK Government proposes changes to bank resolution rules after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (Jeff Chiu/AP/PA)
Government plans to tweak how small bank failures dealt with after SVB collapse
Online retailer Very has reported strong sales for Black Friday and Christmas (Tim Goode/PA)
Retailer Very reports strong Black Friday and Christmas sales
The Advertising Standards Authority has defended its banning of a Calvin Klein poster featuring FKA twigs for presenting her as a ‘stereotypical sexual object’ after the singer hit out at the ruling’s ‘double standards’ (Ian West/PA)
Watchdog defends Calvin Klein ad ruling after FKA twigs slams ‘double standards’

Conversation