Stewart Milne Group: The search for new jobs

The jobless head of customer services in Scotland for Stewart Milne Homes has appealed for help finding work after the collapse of its parent company.

Meanwhile, other construction firms are being inundated with job inquiries as a result of Aberdeenshire-based Stewart Milne Group (SMG) crashing into administration.

SMG folded on Monday, with the immediate loss of 217 jobs.

Hundreds of self-employed sub-contractors, many of whom relied on SMG for work, are fearful for their futures.

I now have to focus all my energy on my future.” Jobless Stewart Milne Homes customer services boss

Craig Mackay was the man responsible for customer services in SMG’s housebuilding operation north of the border.

Advertising his “transferable” skills on social media platform LinkedIn, he said: “It saddens me that after 13 years of dedicated service working with the best team at Stewart Milne Homes I now find myself, like many others, for the first time considering what my future holds.

“I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me – it means so much.

“I now have to focus all my energy on my future and sincerely ask anyone who knows of any positions that may fit my skillset, not just in the property market, as my skills are transferable to please consider me, share this post or contact me.”

Barratt inundated with messages from people seeking jobs following collapse of Stewart Milne Group

Mr Mackay, whose efforts at Stewart Milne Homes contributed to several customer satisfaction awards for the housebuilder, now has the OpenToWork hashtag on his LinkedIn profile.

Housebuilding giant Barratt is among firms which have seen a huge influx of job inquiries.

Posting on Facebook, Kevin Urquhart, construction director for Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Scotland, said: “I have so many industry friends that are now affected and truly wish them all the very best with gaining future opportunities.

“I have a full mailbox on here from trades, labour and management looking for opportunities.”

We’ve several onshore-based roles available at our global Aberdeen HQ. We’re keen to hear from Stewart Milne Group employees, though applications are open to all. Email hr@wellsafesolutions.com!#wellsafesolutions #wearewellsafe #decommissioning #stewartmilne #werehiring pic.twitter.com/egqTl3E5Yx — Well-Safe Solutions (@wellsafe_decom) January 11, 2024

Westhill-based SMG built homes across Scotland and north-west England.

Projects now in limbo include sites in Charleston in Aberdeen, Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven, Monarch’s Rise in Arbroath, Ballumbie Rise in Dundee and Hunter’s Meadow in Auchterarder.

Gary Monteith, construction resource and productivity manager for Ellon-based Scotia Homes turned to social media to invite redundant SMG workers to get in touch about new work in Perthshire and potentially other locations.

Mr Monteith added: “Scotia Homes are requiring squads of joiners and roughcasters for our development at Hazelwood, Blairgowrie.

“Opportunities may also be available at our developments in Brechin and Arbroath.”

Meanwhile, redundant SMG workers in the central belt may find work with Glasgow-based McTaggart Construction, which says it us recruiting up to 70 staff to meet growing demand.

McTaggart, which specialises in building quality affordable homes, is seeking up to 40 white collar roles, and up to 30 tradespeople and labourers.

And BP Carpentry and Joinery, based in Edinburgh, said: “We are asking anyone who has been made redundant and looking for another opportunity to contact us as we hope to help.”

Job opportunities in the north-east

Closer to home for many former SMG workers, could try Aberdeenshire-based Chap Group.

Chap managing director Hugh Craigie said: “We are continually looking for new personnel.

“The focus is more on quality rather than quantity though.

“Our headcount has increased slightly in recent months but the shape of our business has evolved slightly, allowing us to increase turnover without a pro-rata increase in personnel.

Posting on Facebook, Aberdeen-based ASA Recruitment said: “If anyone is looking for work then please feel free to contact us.

“ASA have a wide range of vacancies across multiple sectors including healthcare, hospitality, industrial, commercial, engineering, IT and more.”

On X, formerly Twitter, decommissioning services firm Well-Safe Solutions said: “We’ve several onshore-based roles available at our global Aberdeen HQ.

“We’re keen to hear from Stewart Milne Group employees, though applications are open to all.”

The company invited potential recuits to email hr@wellsafesolutions.com

Redundancy support

Administrators at Teno Financial Advisory have said they are communicating with all employees affected and “working closely with the Redundancy Payments Service to support employees in recovering any statutory entitlements to which they may be entitled.”

Teneo has Scottish offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow, which can be reached by calling 0131 619 2300 or 0141 619 1600 respectively.

Read more: All our stories on the collapse of Stewart Milne Group