Scottish Cup draw: Home ties for Aberdeen and Caley Thistle; Brora or Cove heading to Kilmarnock

Aberdeen will face League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

The Dons made it through to the last 16 of the competition with a 2-0 win against Clyde on Friday night.

Their reward was a home tie against Bonnyrigg who earned their place by ending Falkirk’s 26-match unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory.

Caley Thistle eased into the fifth round with a 4-0 success at home to Lowland League side Broomhill.

They will face a tougher proposition in the last 16 when Hibernian visit Caledonian Stadium.

Brora Rangers will host Cove Rangers at Dudgeon Park on Tuesday evening after their tie was postponed due to a snowbound pitch.

The winner will travel to Rugby Park to face Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock.

Brora played Killie at Rugby Park in the Scottish Cup in 2018, losing 4-0 after goals from Aaron Tshibola, Kris Boyd, Eamonn Brophy and Stephen O’Donnell.

Holders Celtic, who defeated Breedon Highland League side Buckie Thistle 5-0 on Sunday, will head to St Mirren.

Rangers will host Ayr United, Motherwell will travel to Greenock Morton, Hearts head to Airdrieonians and Partick Thistle will have home advantage against Livingston.

The ties will take place on the weekend of February 10.

Scottish Cup fifth round draw

Aberdeen v Bonnyrigg Rose

Airdrieonians v Hearts

Caley Thistle v Hibernian

Greenock Morton v Motherwell

Kilmarnock v Brora Rangers or Cove Rangers

Partick v Livingston

Rangers v Ayr United

St Mirren v Celtic