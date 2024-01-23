Willie Miller: Time for Aberdeen to find Premiership consistency

There are no excuses now for inconsistency from Aberdeen in the Premiership – and this week is a great chance to show their credentials in the fight to finish third.

The Dons are sitting eighth in the table and face St Johnstone in Perth tomorrow night and third-placed Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Aberdeen’s performances in the first half of the season were unpredictable.

There were some very high level performances and other displays that were the complete opposite.

Now with Europa Conference League commitments over there is an increased focus on the league campaign and the quest to try to finish third again.

The next two games are vital. They will be a measure of where the Reds are.

These two games are critical to Aberdeen’s league ambitions.

In football you get games that come up which give you the opportunity to make a statement.

That’s what these two games are for Aberdeen, if they can pick up six points it will show they’re a real contender who can finish third.

The squad is a good squad and there were reasons – and some have called them excuses – for the inconsistency in the first half of the season, such as the European campaign.

Now there are no reasons. This Dons team has the capability to finish third, but the two games this week against St Johnstone and Hearts are a test of that.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski shows his worth – again

Someone who is vital to the Reds’ hopes of moving up the Premiership table and trying to win the Scottish Cup is Bojan Miovski.

The North Macedonian international striker netted his 16th goal of the season as Aberdeen defeated Clyde 2-0 on Friday to progress in the cup.

Against the Bully Wee Miovski again demonstrated how important he is to the Dons and why it’s imperative he doesn’t leave Pittodrie in this transfer window.

Without him where do the goals come from?

Jamie McGrath has done well and chipped in with seven from midfield.

But Duk has gone off the boil and we’ve only seen flashes of Ester Sokler so the Dons are very reliant on Miovski.

He’s earned himself a reputation as a top quality striker.

That being the case it’s no wonder there’s speculation about his future and it remains to be seen if offers will be made for him.

Miovski’s goal against Clyde was top quality finishing and right now there’s nobody in the squad that could replace him.

We haven’t yet seen Sokler’s full potential. But from what we have seen so far I couldn’t suggest he’ll be as good as Miovski because it’s a very high standard to reach.

It would be a huge blow if Miovski leaves in this window.

There are always occasions when you can’t say no to an offer, but the Reds will be trying to make it very difficult for any potential suitors.

With the focus now on Aberdeen’s league campaign and it’s important Miovski stays fit and keeps his form to help the Dons move up the table.

Dons must press on in the cup

The Scottish Cup has been kind to Aberdeen and presented them with a great chance to reach the quarter-finals.

The Dons will welcome Bonnyrigg Rose to Pittodrie in the last 16 of the national tournament next month.

In both the fourth and fifth round draws fortune has been on the Reds’ side having been paired with two League Two outfits.

Progression in the Scottish Cup is so important and can make such a difference to a season.

I felt with Stephen Glass and with Jim Goodwin their lack of progress in cup competitions caused problems for them.

The full draw for the Fifth Round of the 2023-24 @scottishgas Men's Scottish Cup. Ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday, 10 February.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/voL9eNbZSt — Scottish Gas Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) January 21, 2024

Fans aspire to win the cups and doing that creates a real excitement.

Although they didn’t lift the trophy Aberdeen managed to reach the League Cup final this season, which enthused the supporters.

Now with the Scottish Cup if the Dons can get past Bonnyrigg they’ll be into the last eight, have some momentum and maybe be able to start anticipating another final and potentially winning the silverware.

The Scottish Cup is a very important competition and Aberdeen haven’t won it since 1990.

The draws the Reds have had so far in this term’s competition have been favourable and it’s crucial to make the most of it.