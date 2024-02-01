Aberdeen fan view: Dons board can’t afford to make the wrong choice when appointing Barry Robson’s successor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons board can’t afford to make the wrong choice when appointing Barry Robson’s successor

Chris Crighton says the Dons board are under pressure to make the right call when they make their next appointment.

By Chris Crighton
Former Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS

Barry Robson couldn’t win. Figuratively, as well as literally. In the end, he was damned as much by his successes as by his failures.

Of the latter, there were many. Robson’s inability to construct an above-average Premiership team from a budget the envy of most competitors was perplexing; the drudgery of a side not nominally short on entertainers depressing.

His unwillingness to countenance change, either within games or between them, may have been passed off as conviction for a time, but in the final reckoning looks like obstinacy and fear.

The former were much harder to come by, and almost exclusively contained within the spell prior his upgrade to permanent manager.

While Robson’s 80% win rate as caretaker made that choice alluringly easy, it will have equally been a factor in calling a halt now before the corresponding figure for his full-time tenure dropped below 30%.

With such fresh evidence that pulling the trigger during the transfer window, potentially allowing for significant personnel activity, can – even this close to the deadline – radically alter the season’s endpoint, Robson was darkened by his own shadow.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows during a Premiership match. Image: SNS.

That should not, however, read as endorsement of the acuity of the board or its chair.

That they have acquired such experience of mid-season manager hunts that they have a decision matrix for the optimum point to launch them is not a positive.

This is the fourth season which Aberdeen have started with Dave Cormack as their corporate leader, and in all four has he spent the early weeks of the new year looking for a new team manager.

Anyone can make a poor hire or be overtaken by circumstance, but the day on which culpability for the recurrent failures could confidently be assigned to the appointers rather than the appointees was long ago.

When the governors of so significant an organisation vest its key responsibility in a postholder lacking in experience and qualification to such absolute extent that they must learn on the job, it is either a derelict absence of discernment or a mendacious attempt to burnish their own power and prestige by stripping the staff of dissenting voices and dominant personalities. Worst case scenario: both.

To have done so at least twice – arguably thrice depending on how critically one reads Jim Goodwin’s pre-Pittodrie CV – is extremely questionable.

Were it to happen once more, and the club to find itself dismantling yet another coaching team in 2025, it is inevitable that its directorial structure would fall alongside it.

Supporters must hope that that is the strongest insurance there is against the board repeating its mistake.

Cormack’s investment and his pride – two sizeable commodities – cannot withstand more losses.

He will be disinclined to risk them in unproven hands. Whoever comes next, they will be unlike what has gone before; so must the results be.

