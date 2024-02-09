Teenage winger Adam Emslie signs new contract with Aberdeen until 2026

Teenage winger Adam Emslie has signed a new contract with Aberdeen tying him to the club until at least 2026.

The 18-year-old Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate made his breakthrough into the Dons’ U18 side in 2020.

A former Scotland U-17 international Emslie been on loan at Highland League club Formartine United since last summer.

He has scored seven times for the North Lodge Park club,