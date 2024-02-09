Aberdeen FC Teenage winger Adam Emslie signs new contract with Aberdeen until 2026 Highly rated Aberdeen teen winger Adam Emslie is currently on loan at Highland League club Formartine United By Sean Wallace February 9 2024, 11:35 am February 9 2024, 11:35 am Share Teenage winger Adam Emslie signs new contract with Aberdeen until 2026 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6369197/aberdeen-teenage-winger-adam-emslie-signs-new-long-term-contact/ Copy Link 0 comment Adam Emslie of Aberdeen with Fraserburgh's Lewis Davidson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Teenage winger Adam Emslie has signed a new contract with Aberdeen tying him to the club until at least 2026. The 18-year-old Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate made his breakthrough into the Dons’ U18 side in 2020. A former Scotland U-17 international Emslie been on loan at Highland League club Formartine United since last summer. He has scored seven times for the North Lodge Park club, Winger Adam Emslie has today signed a new contract with the club that will see him remain at Pittodrie until at least 2026 🔴#StandFree | @AberdeenFCYouth — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 9, 2024 More from the Press and Journal Highland League results: Brora Rangers get the better of Deveronvale Aberdeen weighing up bid to make Neil Warnock boss until end of season Jamie Michie relishing challenge with new club Forres Mechanics Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen joins Dutch club on loan
