Arsenal and Chelsea linked with young Aberdeen defender

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Aberdeen youngster Lewis Carrol.

The 15-year-old defender is rated highly by the Dons as a potential future first team player.

According to an article in The Athletic, Chelsea have been tracking the centre-half for some time while Arsenal are also keen on the young Don.

The report says Carrol “has been compared to John Stones in style due to his height and ability to bring the ball out of defence.”

Carrol won the Neale Cooper under-15 award at the Aberdeen FC Youth Academy Awards in 2022.

Congratulations to Leo McAuslin & Lewis Carroll who won our monthly Amplus Awards 🙌 Thank you to Amplus Energy for their continued support of @AberdeenFCYouth. pic.twitter.com/XmZHeMQonb — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 13, 2023

Speaking to the Press and Journal at the awards ceremony, Aberdeen FC youth phase manager Stuart Duff was full of praise for the youngster.

He said: “This player has shown great adaptability, leadership skills and is very composed in possession.

“He has chipped in with the odd goal and recently scored two in a 3-2 win against Rangers.

“He has consistently played up with the under-16 age group and has developed and shown a great attitude, as well as performed to a very high level.

“He has played twice for Scotland, been involved in multiple training camps and was captain in the most recent camp.

“He has trained with the under-18 squad in what has been a very strong period for him and was named man of the match in both the Scottish Cup final and Flint Micasa final, where he scored a penalty in the shootout.”

Carrol is not the only young Don attracting interest south of the border.

English Premier League sides Arsenal and Aston Villa are tracking highly-rated Aberdeen prospect Fletcher Boyd.

Leeds United are also believed to be keen on the attacking midfielder who has represented Scotland at under-15 and under-16 level.

Last summer Lewis Pirie made a £200,000 move from Aberdeen to Leeds United.

Earlier this month, Pirie signed his first professional contract with Leeds in a deal until the summer of 2026.