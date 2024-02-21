Arsenal and Chelsea linked with young Aberdeen defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Arsenal and Chelsea linked with young Aberdeen defender

Lewis Carrol is rated highly by the Dons and is already attracting interest south of the border.

By Danny Law
Lewis Carrol pictured with then Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin after winning the U15 Neale Cooper Award at the Aberdeen FC Youth Academy awards in 2002. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Aberdeen youngster Lewis Carrol.

The 15-year-old defender is rated highly by the Dons as a potential future first team player.

According to an article in The Athletic, Chelsea have been tracking the centre-half for some time while Arsenal are also keen on the young Don.

The report says Carrol “has been compared to John Stones in style due to his height and ability to bring the ball out of defence.”

Carrol won the Neale Cooper under-15 award at the Aberdeen FC Youth Academy Awards in 2022.

Speaking to the Press and Journal at the awards ceremony, Aberdeen FC youth phase manager Stuart Duff was full of praise for the youngster.

He said: “This player has shown great adaptability, leadership skills and is very composed in possession.

“He has chipped in with the odd goal and recently scored two in a 3-2 win against Rangers.

“He has consistently played up with the under-16 age group and has developed and shown a great attitude, as well as performed to a very high level.

“He has played twice for Scotland, been involved in multiple training camps and was captain in the most recent camp.

“He has trained with the under-18 squad in what has been a very strong period for him and was named man of the match in both the Scottish Cup final and Flint Micasa final, where he scored a penalty in the shootout.”

Carrol is not the only young Don attracting interest south of the border.

English Premier League sides Arsenal and Aston Villa are tracking highly-rated Aberdeen prospect Fletcher Boyd.

Leeds United are also believed to be keen on the attacking midfielder who has represented Scotland at under-15 and under-16 level.

Last summer Lewis Pirie made a £200,000 move from Aberdeen to Leeds United.

Earlier this month, Pirie signed his first professional contract with Leeds in a deal until the summer of 2026. 

Arsenal and Aston Villa tracking Aberdeen youngster Fletcher Boyd

 

