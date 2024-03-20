Aberdeen midfielder Killian Phillips hopes foundations are in place for a career in football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Killian Phillips hopes foundations are in place for a career in football

On-loan Crystal Palace midfielder eager to forge a career in football after quitting his job on a building site after 40 minutes

By Paul Third
Aberdeen midfielder Killian Phillips, on loan from Crystal Palace. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Killian Phillips is on loan from Crystal Palace. Image: SNS

Aberdeen midfielder Killian Phillips hopes his loan move with the Dons can help him lay the foundation for a successful career after walking off a building site at 17.

The Crystal Palace midfielder is on loan at Pittodrie until the summer and he is determined to make the most of his opportunity to carve out a career in the game.

Phillips, who is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland under-21 side, turned to football after a sobering realisation as a teenager that manual labour on a building site was not a career choice he wanted to make.

He said: “I hadn’t a clue to be honest. I would have been goosed.

“I had been on a building site for 40 minutes but I just walked off.

“It was rubbish, it wasn’t for me and I said I am not doing that.

“It was either football or nothing.

“I was playing Sunday League up until I was 17 and I never really played football seriously until I was 18.

“I managed to turn professional and if you look back it is nuts.

“A couple of the boys I knew were playing with Drogheda’s under-19s.

“They told their gaffer about me, I went there and signed.

“Within a year, I was in the first-team and then I had signed for Crystal Palace.”

Drogheda move put Phillips on the path to Palace

Killian Phillips celebrates with goalscorer Jamie McGrath in the Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

The 21-year-old played youth football at Kilbarrack United in Dublin before moving to the academy side at Drogheda United in 2021.

After breaking into the first team he was invited to London for a trial with Palace where he was offered a deal in 2022.

He said: “I was lucky I got into Drogheda and then a year later I moved on to Crystal Palace.

“I was just playing football with my mates because that is all I was caring about.

“I wasn’t worried about much else.

“Things worked out when I signed for Drogheda and then I moved on to Crystal Palace.

“It is mad how it has worked out.”

Midfielder’s gratitude to Eagles coach

Killian Phillips in action for Crystal Palace. Image: Shutterstock

Following his move to England, Phillips spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Shrewsbury Town. Despite only being at the club for half of the campaign he was named young player of the season for his efforts.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was full of praise for the Irishman’s contribution.

He said: “He has been immense for us on the pitch. We wanted Killian in at the beginning of the season, we just could not get him out then.”

Having returned to Selhurst Park he signed a new contract with Palace in August and was sent on loan to Wycombe Wanderers before landing another loan move to the Dons in January.

Phillips is indebted to Eagles youth coach Paddy McCarthy for giving him the chance to move to the Premier League.

He said: “Paddy McCarthy was the one who came over. He is the under-21s boss at Crystal Palace.

“He came over, he is from Dublin as well. He was over watching matches, he saw me playing and the rest is history.

“I’m not sure if he was there to watch me but he ended up at one of the games and must have seen enough to want to sign me.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women midfielder Keeley Banfield.
Keeley Banfield on settling into life with Aberdeen Women after move from south of…
Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.
Exclusive: Jimmy Thelin withdrew from Aberdeen job talks over loyalty to Elfsborg
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin ‘out of the running’ for Aberdeen job
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Peter Leven on 'fire and ice' approach and lessons from Roberto Di…
P&J sports writers Paul Third, Sophie Goodwin and Andy Skinner have their say on the Dons and the Staggies.
The Panel: Will Aberdeen and Ross County escape relegation?
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie proud to still be going strong after tackling his toughest…
Peter Leven led Aberdeen to victory at Motherwell on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen in safe hands if Peter Leven remains in charge
Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson says it is 'crucial' Dons get next managerial appointment…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates with Bojan Miovski after making it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must build on their timely return to winning ways
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski looks dejected during the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven vows to get Bojan Miovski firing again

Conversation