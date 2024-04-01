Aberdeen striker Duk hailed as ‘unplayable’ by interim manager Peter Leven

Striker Duk is “unplayable” when in full flow and remains a major asset for Aberdeen, insists interim boss Peter Leven.

Cape Verde international Duk was Aberdeen’s Player of the Year in 2022-23, but has struggled to secure regular starts this term.

The 24-year-old has started only four of the Dons’ 17 games in all competitions in 2024.

However, attacker Duk made a major impact when introduced off the bench in the vital win over Ross County.

Super sub Duk set up Jamie McGrath for the winner in a 2-1 victory which eased the threat of relegation.

Leven revealed the touch-line demands he gave Duk before introducing him as a substitute.

Duk delivered and the interim gaffer reckons the striker’s power and pace make him a handful for any defender.

Leven said: “When Duk is like that he is unplayable due to his strength and power.

“He is a real asset and when he is on form like that he is a handful for anybody.

“Duk did great for the second goal.”

Interim Aberdeen manager’s message to Duk

Signed from Portuguese giants Benfica in summer 2022, Duk enjoyed a sensational first season at Pittodrie.

He made a clean sweep at the club’s awards ceremony last year.

Duk won the player of the year award as voted by the club’s supporters and was also named players’ player of the year.

He also claimed the club’s goal of the season gong for an audacious back-heel finish in a 3-1 victory against Dundee United.

That memorable goal was one of 18 netted by Duk in all competitions last season as he finished joint top scorer with Bojan Miovski.

North Macedonian international Miovski has ramped up his scoring prowess even further with 23 goals this term.

However, Duk has failed to hit the heights of last season with just seven goals in all competitions.

Duk’s drop in form and game time saw him miss out on selection for Cape Verde at the Africa Cup of Nations in January this year.

Aberdeen were expecting the attacker, who has been capped four times, to be involved in the AFCON finals.

However, he was left out of the 26-man squad.

Cape Verde would reach the quarter-finals at AFCON, losing a penalty shoot-out to South Africa.

Leven revealed the advice and instructions he he gave Duk to get the striker fired up to make an impact against Ross County.

He said: “I told Duk to get at the full-back and help Jack (MacKenzie) when you need to.

“And when one-on-one I told him to be positive, direct and get in to the box, to work hard for the team – and he did that.

“Duk’s pace and power was great for the second goal.”

‘I know they are disappointed not to be playing’

Leven has been placed in interim charge as the Pittodrie hierarchy’s bid to appoint a new manager continues.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows last week stated the process is nearing the final stage.

After the defeat of Ross County, Leven said he is taking it “day to day” and confirmed he has had no timeframe from the board as to when a new boss will be appointed.

Leven says he will continue to take the team ahead of Saturday’s trip to bottom club Livingston – unless told otherwise.

Duk was not the only substitute to make an impact against Ross County as midfielder Dante Polvara also had a positive influence.

Polvara was denied a sensational goal when a 22-yard drive cracked the crossbar late on with the Dons 2-1 up.

Leven understands players like Duk and Polvara are disappointed not to start, but he insists they are vital to the team.

He said: “I said that to them, that as a collective all the subs are part of it.

“Dante was unlucky with his shot and was very good when he came on.

“Duk and Dante both impacted really well and that’s what we need from our subs.

“I know they are disappointed not to be playing, but it just shows we need everybody to get the win.

“The subs came on and did what we hope they’d do – they helped change the game.”