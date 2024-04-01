Aberdeen striker Duk hailed as ‘unplayable’ by interim manager Peter Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen striker Duk hailed as ‘unplayable’ by interim manager Peter Leven

Striker Duk has only started four of 17 games this year but interim boss Leven insists the Cape Verde international is a valuable asset

By Sean Wallace
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Striker Duk is “unplayable” when in full flow and remains a major asset for Aberdeen, insists interim boss Peter Leven.

Cape Verde international Duk was Aberdeen’s Player of the Year in 2022-23, but has struggled to secure regular starts this term.

The 24-year-old has started only four of the Dons’ 17 games in all competitions in 2024.

However, attacker Duk made a major impact when introduced off the bench in the vital win over Ross County.

Super sub Duk set up Jamie McGrath for the winner in a 2-1 victory which eased the threat of relegation.

Leven revealed the touch-line demands he gave Duk before introducing him as a substitute.

Duk delivered and the interim gaffer reckons the striker’s power and pace make him a handful for any defender.

Aberdeen striker Duk in action during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Duk in action during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Leven said: “When Duk is like that he is unplayable due to his strength and power.

“He is a real asset and when he is on form like that he is a handful for anybody.

“Duk did great for the second goal.”

Interim Aberdeen manager’s message to Duk

Signed from Portuguese giants Benfica in summer 2022, Duk enjoyed a sensational first season at Pittodrie.

He made a clean sweep at the club’s awards ceremony last year.

Duk won the player of the year award as voted by the club’s supporters and was also named players’ player of the year.

He also claimed the club’s goal of the season gong for an audacious back-heel finish in a 3-1 victory against Dundee United.

That memorable goal was one of 18 netted by Duk in all competitions last season as he finished joint top scorer with Bojan Miovski.

Aberdeen striker Duk is fouled by Ross County keeper George Wickens. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Duk is fouled by Ross County keeper George Wickens. Image: Shutterstock.

North Macedonian international Miovski has ramped up his scoring prowess even further with 23 goals this term.

However, Duk has failed to hit the heights of last season with just seven goals in all competitions.

Duk’s drop in form and game time saw him miss out on selection for Cape Verde at the Africa Cup of Nations in January this year.

Aberdeen were expecting the attacker, who has been capped four times, to be involved in the AFCON finals.

However, he was left out of the 26-man squad.

Cape Verde would reach the quarter-finals at AFCON, losing a penalty shoot-out to South Africa.

Leven revealed the advice and instructions he he gave Duk to get the striker fired up to make an impact against Ross County.

He said: “I told Duk to get at the full-back and help Jack (MacKenzie) when you need to.

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates his equaliser with Jack MacKenzie after making it 3-3 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates his equaliser with Jack MacKenzie after making it 3-3 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“And when one-on-one I told him to be positive, direct and get in to the box, to work hard for the team – and he did that.

“Duk’s pace and power was great for the second goal.”

‘I know they are disappointed not to be playing’

Leven has been placed in interim charge as the Pittodrie hierarchy’s bid to appoint a new manager continues.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows last week stated the process is nearing the final stage.

After the defeat of Ross County, Leven said he is taking it “day to day” and confirmed he has had no timeframe from the board as to when a new boss will be appointed.

Leven says he will continue to take the team ahead of Saturday’s trip to bottom club Livingston – unless told otherwise.

Duk was not the only substitute to make an impact against Ross County as midfielder Dante Polvara also had a positive influence.

Polvara was denied a sensational goal when a 22-yard drive cracked the crossbar late on with the Dons 2-1 up.

Leven understands players like Duk and Polvara are disappointed not to start, but he insists they are vital to the team.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates going 2-1 up against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates going 2-1 up against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “I said that to them, that as a collective all the subs are part of it.

“Dante was unlucky with his shot and was very good when he came on.

“Duk and Dante both impacted really well and that’s what we need from our subs.

“I know they are disappointed not to be playing, but it just shows we need everybody to get the win.

“The subs came on and did what we hope they’d do – they helped change the game.”

Danny Law: How will new Aberdeen manager set the tone at first press conference?

 

Conversation