Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Worst-kept secret in Scottish football is the perfect tonic for Aberdeen ahead of Hampden

Confirmation that Jimmy Thelin will be the next Dons manager has excited the Red Army ahead of this weekend's semi-final.

By Richard Gordon
Jimmy Thelin will take charge of Aberdeen in June. Image: Alamy Live News.
Jimmy Thelin will take charge of Aberdeen in June. Image: Alamy Live News.

The Dons gave themselves the perfect pre-Hampden lift this week with the long-awaited news that Jimmy Thelin is to be the next permanent manager at Pittodrie.

It might have been the worst kept secret Scottish football has ever known, but at last the saga is over, and the general reaction from the fans seems to be a positive one.

More than anything, I am sure the vast majority of supporters are simply relieved the news is now out, but from what I have seen, there is an understanding out there that the Swede has a big job on his hands if he is to reverse the decline of recent seasons.

With the resources they have, the advantage over most teams in the top-flight, it is unforgiveable for Aberdeen to be scrapping for survival in the bottom six.

The post-split fixture list is as decent as the Dons could have hoped for, but following Ross County’s win over Rangers last weekend, the relegation playoff place has yet to be avoided, and they will be hoping to remedy that as quickly as possible so that planning can begin in earnest for 2024-25.

I do not see them going down. Whatever happens, they should have enough quality in that squad to ensure safety from the drop, but the players really have to rise to the challenge over the next few weeks and prove themselves.

I have no doubt Jimmy will be monitoring those performances as he begins to gather his thoughts and make plans for the new season.

It is likely that will involve another major upheaval as the Swede starts to pull together a group of players he believes can meet both his and the club’s ambitions. That will not be an easy task, and it might take a few transfer windows before he gets there, so I hope he is given the time to prove himself capable of doing so.

Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.

That, of course, will depend on results, and he will have to achieve those while rebuilding the squad. Alongside that, he will also have to quickly adjust to what will be a very different and demanding environment.

I have said all along that I would have preferred a Scottish manager, or one who at least has a working knowledge of the game in this country. Other than at the very top level, the history of foreign coaches in Scotland is one littered with failure. I hope that is a trend Jimmy is able to buck.

Having watched his first interview with Red TV, he certainly came across well, and I liked the overall message he put across. Peter Leven will clearly have a big role to play in helping the Swede and his coaching staff settle in, and I was delighted to hear Jimmy emphasise that.

He is obviously a manager who sets standards, and I get the impression his players are left in no doubt as to what he expects from them. He seems driven, very ambitious, is a good age, and has decent experience. I can understand why he ticked all the boxes for Dave Cormack.

None of that is a guarantee of success, but it is an exciting appointment, and I look forward to him taking over and watching how he goes about his business.

Tough task at Hampden

While there is still work to be done in securing their Premiership status, the Dons have an opportunity this afternoon to put a shine on an otherwise dismal campaign.

They are, of course, outsiders to do so, with Celtic heavy odds-on favourites to win the first Scottish Cup semi-final, and I fear Aberdeen might be getting Brendan Rodgers’ side at just the wrong moment.

Following their victory last weekend over St Mirren, the Parkhead manager spoke about the tail end of the season being the time when his team comes alive. They were given a further boost the following day as County shocked Rangers in Dingwall.

Rodgers has a squad packed with winners, players who know what is required and how to respond when the heat is on.

I fear they will prove too strong for the Dons at the national stadium.

