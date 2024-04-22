Aberdeen FC Aberdeen interim boss delivers injury update on star striker Bojan Miovski Leading scorer Miovski was forced off in extra-time during the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic having received treatment on the pitch By Sean Wallace April 22 2024, 11:45 am April 22 2024, 11:45 am Share Aberdeen interim boss delivers injury update on star striker Bojan Miovski Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6440852/injury-update-aberdeen-striker-bojan-miovski/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski receives medical attention during the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski will be fit for the Premiership post-split fixtures, confirms interim boss Peter Leven. Leading scorer Miovski received treatment on the pitch during the second half of extra-time in the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic. North Macedonian international Miovski was forced off in the 110th minute. Aberdeen’s penalty taker Miovski then missed the dramatic 6-5 spot-kick shootout loss at Hampden. Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski leaves the pitch injured during the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: Shutterstock Miovski netted the opener after just two minutes of the semi-final which finished 3-3 after extra-time. It was Miovski’s 24th goal of the season in all competitions. Aberdeen begin their post-split Premiership fixtures, in the bottom six, with a home clash against Motherwell on Saturday. Leven said: “Bojan is fine. “He just cramped up a bit as he gave everything.”
Conversation