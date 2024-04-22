Aberdeen interim boss delivers injury update on star striker Bojan Miovski

Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski will be fit for the Premiership post-split fixtures, confirms interim boss Peter Leven.

Leading scorer Miovski received treatment on the pitch during the second half of extra-time in the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

North Macedonian international Miovski was forced off in the 110th minute.

Aberdeen’s penalty taker Miovski then missed the dramatic 6-5 spot-kick shootout loss at Hampden.

Miovski netted the opener after just two minutes of the semi-final which finished 3-3 after extra-time.

It was Miovski’s 24th goal of the season in all competitions.

Aberdeen begin their post-split Premiership fixtures, in the bottom six, with a home clash against Motherwell on Saturday.

Leven said: “Bojan is fine.

“He just cramped up a bit as he gave everything.”