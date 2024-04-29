Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie injury update delivered by interim boss Peter Leven

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven has confirmed defender Jack MacKenzie was suffering from cramp in the 1-0 win over Motherwell.

Left-back MacKenzie was forced off in the second half of the Premiership match having received treatment on the pitch.

MacKenzie recently scooped young player of the year at the club’s annual awards ceremony.

Leven revealed MacKenzie, midfielder Connor Barron and right-back Nicky Devlin all suffered cramp in the game as a long season took its toll.

The defeat of Motherwell was the Dons’ 50th game in all competitions this season.

All three are expected to be fit for the post-split bottom six Premiership clash against St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Leven said: “It was just cramp with Jack.

“Connor and Nicky were struggling, too.

“That’s just the effects of the long season.”