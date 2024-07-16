Duncan Shearer: Will we see Bojan Miovski back to lead Aberdeen attack at East Kilbride?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Will we see Bojan Miovski back to lead Aberdeen attack at East Kilbride?

Ex-Darvel boss Mick Kennedy's East Kilbride are next up, but, with or without Miovski, Jimmy Thelin's Dons have shown how to blow lower-league rivals away.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin after Saturday's 3-0 win at Queen of the South. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin after Saturday's 3-0 win at Queen of the South. Image: SNS.
By Duncan Shearer

Aberdeen put their season-opening Premier Sports Cup tie at League One Queen of the South to bed nice and early to get Jimmy Thelin off to a winning start as manager.

Ester Sokler’s goal after six minutes set the tone and one from Graeme Shinnie and another from Sokler had the Dons 3-0 up at half-time – a scoreline they held on to.

Thelin sounded pleased to have got a clean sheet and will have been delighted for Sokler to get a couple of goals.

While it was a game they were expected to win, the Dons have sometimes struggled against sides like and including Queens in the past.

The early signs under Thelin are good, although it was their very first competitive fixture.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Dante Polvara after scoring late on - only for the goal to be disallowed. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s wanted man Bojan Miovski scored 26 goals last season. Image: SNS.

Dons will have to pay out if Miovski departs

The big question mark for days and weeks ahead is the future of striker Bojan Miovski, who has been linked with a big-money move away from Pittodrie this summer.

He scored 26 goals in all competition last season and I reckon he would have wanted to play at Dumfries.

Thelin said he had chatted to him and they had decided he would not take part.

Maybe the manager decided, amid all the speculation, Miovski was not in the right headspace.

Or is there something – a prospective transfer somewhere – rumbling in the background? Based on experience, I’d say there probably is.

We will find out in the coming days, but it seems strange that he was left at home, as Thelin also suggested the striker has been training well.

I know Graeme Shinnie said Sokler could step up should Miovski move on, but he’d be doing great to emulate what Miovski has done at Aberdeen.

Sokler is his own player and person, and he’s done well when he’s come off the bench last season.

It would be a really big responsibility to take over as the main forward, though.

But if the boy is up for it, he’s up for it.

It wouldn’t surprise me if Jimmy Thelin has more striker signing names ready for if Miovski leaves.

And they would probably have to buy someone and reinvest a bit of the Miovski money.

Aberdeen fans deserve Duk answers

Aberdeen striker Duk braving the cold snap in April during a training session at Cormack Park ahead of the trip to Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Duk has been well supported by Dons fans. Image: SNS

On strikers, Duk has been absent from Aberdeen without permission and it has now been revealed he is the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings.

Whether the Cape Verde international gets his wish of a move way from Dons this summer remains to be seen, but hopefully we will get more clarity in the coming days.

It is worth remembering the Aberdeen fans have been really good to Duk, who at times hasn’t shown up great when he’s had his chances, while at other times he has shown remarkable skills and ability. The supporters deserve this clarity.

No upset fears ahead of East Kilbride tie

Mick Kennedy led minnows Darvel to a Scottish Cup win over Aberdeen in 2003. He’s the East Kilbride manager now as his Kilby team host the Dons in the Premier Sports Cup this weekend. Image: SNS.

This Saturday, for their second League Cup Group A match, Aberdeen go to Lowland League champions East Kilbride, managed by Mike Kennedy – whose Darvel side beat Jim Goodwin’s Dons 1-0 in the Scottish Cup in January 2023.

However, on Saturday, Aberdeen showed the right mindset on how to handle games like this.

I’d argue – despite Kilby getting a bonus point penalty shoot-out win at Dumbarton on Saturday – Queen of the South was a harder place for Aberdeen to go to.

Like Saturday, you need to get the goals early and get the game done and dusted – don’t muck about, passing the ball about and being too patient, as you can find yourselves in trouble.

Do the same as they did at Dumfries and they’ll come away with the points.

Strikers deliver for Ross County

Goalscorers Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy following Ross County’s win over Stranraer. Image: SNS.

I was delighted to see Jordan White score twice as Ross County ran out 3-1 Premier Sports Cup winners down at Stranraer.

This was a game similar to Aberdeen’s, and County passed with flying colours after a long journey.

County will have a bigger test on Saturday against Championship side Raith Rovers (who they beat in the Premiership play-off final in May) – the winner there will likely win the group.

Big Jordan White puts in a tremendous effort, but he will have to step up with goals now (23-goal) Simon Murray has joined Dundee.

It was also nice to see Eamonn Brophy score. I’d like to see him get a run in the team without injuries holding him back.

Brophy and White could be quite a potent strikeforce for County this season.

Wary of American interest in ICT

Caley Thistle’s 1-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat against their fellow League One rivals Annan Athletic at Galabank was a disappointing start for Duncan Ferguson’s young side.

I’ll be at their game against Bonnyrigg this Saturday when they’ll look for a better outcome.

It seems American investors are keen to put in £2 million.

I am dubious about why they would decide to invest in a third-tier Scottish club, which is heavily in debt…

It’s not like coming in and investing in Glasgow Rangers when they were in League One after being demoted down the divisions, as the Gers were still a club with a global fanbase and regular home attendances of 45,000.

Reports say Inverness need £300,000 to pay off creditors in the next few weeks. I just hope (the ICT board) don’t just jump on anything and then we find further down the line there is an ulterior motive.

I’d like to have seen an investor closer to home, meaning the UK.

I’d like to know a bit more about the potential investors over the next couple of weeks.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: New signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen will be 'warrior' for Aberdeen, says Arild Stavrum
Jimmy Thelin, manager of Aberdeen (left), following Saturday's win over Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen players already embracing my high press tactics, says boss Jimmy Thelin
Graeme Shinnie of Aberdeen scores their second goal at Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: What Graeme Shinnie's tap dance and Jamie McGrath's jig told us about…
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski transfer latest as Bologna step up interest in alternative striker target
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie on Ester Sokler replacing Bojan Miovski, and why he wasn't suspended…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with his teammate Leighton Clarkson. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle: Sad to see hero Duk burn bridges with Aberdeen fans
11
DUMFRIES, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between Queen of the South and Aberdeen at Palmerston Park, on July 13, 2024, in Dumfries, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Bojan Miovski update provided by boss Jimmy Thelin after shock omission as Aberdeen overcome…
3
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen were too soft last season but Sivert Heltne Nilsen will change that, says…
New signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen at the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin on why Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Graeme Shinnie pairing can work in…
Aberdeen striker Duk during the Europa Conference League match against PAOK.
Aberdeen confirm Duk 'absent without permission' as internal disciplinary procedure launched
5

Conversation