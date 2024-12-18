35 of the most bizarre Aberdeen FC press pictures from through the years

It is the moment every footballer dreads.

After a tough morning at training, they get the tap on the shoulder from the club’s media officer to tell them it’s their turn to stay behind to do the pre-match press conference.

As if that wasn’t torture enough, they are then informed there are also going to be some picture opportunities and the photographer has a few ideas…

We have searched through our archives to dig out some of the more unusual pictures involving the Dons over the years.

Other galleries you may enjoy from our ‘Through the years’ series: