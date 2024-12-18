Aberdeen FC 35 of the most bizarre Aberdeen FC press pictures from through the years From a giant rowie and an Eric Cantona lookalike to a Gothenburg Great in a face pack. Aberdeen celebrated their 100-year anniversary with a giant rowie in 2003. By Danny Law December 18 2024, 3:00 pm December 18 2024, 3:00 pm Share 35 of the most bizarre Aberdeen FC press pictures from through the years Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6649492/bizarre-aberdeen-fc-press-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment It is the moment every footballer dreads. After a tough morning at training, they get the tap on the shoulder from the club’s media officer to tell them it’s their turn to stay behind to do the pre-match press conference. As if that wasn’t torture enough, they are then informed there are also going to be some picture opportunities and the photographer has a few ideas… We have searched through our archives to dig out some of the more unusual pictures involving the Dons over the years. Aberdeen legend Willie Miller was invited along to open up the new Astral Sports section of the city’s Frasers department store on 10 December 1987. Store manager Miles Paterson and Astral Sports manageress Mrs Debby Grant are on the left. Snooker maybe wasn’t the ideal sport in a time of black and white pictures. March 1982 saw the launch of bottle banks in Aberdeen with the first being at Fine Fare at Bridge of Dee. At the ceremony were, from left, Fine Fare general manager Gordon Jamieson, Bill Cairns of the cleansing department, Aberdeen players Alex McLeish, Gordon Strachan, Stuart Kennedy and Jim Leighton, councillor Margaret Farquhar and director of cleansing David Stephens. Aberdeen’s football heroes celebrated their latest victory with a brew thanks to the 3rd Bridge of Don Brownies. A party of 25 girls visited Pittodrie to make cups of tea for their idols as part of National Brownie Guide Tea Making Fortnight in 1984. Rising to the challenge of holding an unusual tea party the girls decided who better to hold a cup of tea than the holders of the European Cup Winners’ Cup. Pictured is Donna Burnett, 8, serving Gordon Strachan. Manager Alex Ferguson, Mark McGhee and Eric Black are sat behind with Bryan Gunn, Doug Rougvie, Alex McLeish and Jim Leighton standing. Aberdeen star Doug Rougvie had the honour of cutting the tape to open the first building society cash machine in Aberdeen at the Leicester Building Society office on Union Street in 1984. Team-mate Stewart McKimmie, second left, and staff look on. Aberdeen manager Alex Ferguson and player Peter Weir judged a fancy dress competition during the official opening of the Market Place School playing fields in Inverurie in 1984. Mega Bowl were announced as the new sponsors of the Merkland Stand in 2002. Capturing this moment, from left, were Dons striker Darren Mackie, Angus the Bull and Alan Tough, the general manager of Mega Bowl. How else would you celebrate 100 years of Aberdeen Football Club than with a giant rowie/buttery/roll. Pictured holding it on April 14 2003 are, from left, Steve Paterson, Jamie McAllister, David Preece, Steve Tosh, Willie Miller, Jim Bett, Duncan Shearer, Jim Leighton and Jim Whyte. Students from the 2003 charity show pictured at Pittodrie with Duncan Shearer. Darren Mackie signs the Cod Crusaders’ petition for Morag Ritchie (left) and Caroline Bruce outside Pittodrie before a game against Kilmarnock. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson. He’s got the whole world in his hands: Aberdeen goalkeeper Peter Kjaer at an Aberdeen pre-match press conference. Aberdeen’s Moroccan star Hicham Zerouali wears an Evening Express fez as he pays his city restaurant pal Mustapha Wahbi a visit. Aberdeen striker Hicham Zerouali was also hitting the right notes off the pitch. Arild Stavrum is pictured worryingly close to the screen as he tries out a new Aberdeen fantasy football computer game. An Eric Cantona lookalike pictured with the real-life version of Joe Harper. Angus the Bull asks Debbie Nichols to be his Valentine at Pittodrie in 2002. Eoin Jess was converted to a sweeper to launch the National Spring Clean at Pittodrie along with Spot the leopard. Aberdeen legend Brian Irvine makes a new friend as he takes part in a Scottish Cup press call. Why am I suddenly thinking about Kate Winslet and Titanic? Dons legend Joe Harper pictured on the Pittodrie pitch. Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Jim Leighton is given a face-pack at his wife’s new shop, Heaven, in Woodend, Aberdeen in 2010. Stewart McKimmie pictured outside a William Hill shop on Union Street when he was backing Spain to win Euro 2008. Stewart McKimmie with his customised Mini Cooper when he was working as a business development supervisor for Driver Hire Recruitment in 2007. Derek Young, left, and Darren Mackie plot a route to Moldova after being drawn against Nistru Otaci in the Uefa Cup in 2002. Musicians from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra have some fun with Angus the Bull. Russell Anderson, Steve Paterson and Angus the Bull with a cake given to the Dons to mark the club’s 100th anniversary. Aberdeen legend Joe Harper getting ready to celebrate his 65th birthday in 2013. Aberdeen assistant manager Duncan Shearer, Angus the Bull and Magic the Bunny belt out the Northern Lights on a 1930s piano which was rebranded in AFC colours. It was being put up for auction to raise money for Cash for Kids. Aberdeen forward Mike Newell enjoys a massage from Mary Malcolm as part of a Health at Work event organised by Health Promotions for Shell. Zander Diamond climbing a tree while on Scotland under-21 duty. Aberdeen midfielder Andreas Mayer picks out the winning ticket at an event for Grampian Society for the Blind alongside Debbie Cran. I’ll just have the one: Rachid Belabed at an Aberdeen FC photocall ahead of the Scottish Cup final in 2000. Frankenstein and his bride do their best to put the frighteners on Jamie McAllister and Eugene Dadi at Pittodrie ahead of a match against Hearts on 27 October 2001. The Aberdeen players were in festive mood in December 2001. Pictured left to right are Derek Young, Jamie McAllister, Ryan Esson and Peter Kjaer. Aberdeen goalkeeper Peter Kjaer with, left, Sarah Duthie and right, Emma Brand to promote ‘The Saint’. 