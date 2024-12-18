35 of the most bizarre Aberdeen FC press pictures from through the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
35 of the most bizarre Aberdeen FC press pictures from through the years

From a giant rowie and an Eric Cantona lookalike to a Gothenburg Great in a face pack.

Aberdeen celebrated their 100-year anniversary with a giant rowie in 2003. Pictured holding it are, from left: Steve Paterson, Jamie McAllister, David Preece, Steve Tosh, Willie Miller, Jim Bett, Duncan Shearer, Jim Leighton and Jim Whyte
By Danny Law

It is the moment every footballer dreads.

After a tough morning at training, they get the tap on the shoulder from the club’s media officer to tell them it’s their turn to stay behind to do the pre-match press conference.

As if that wasn’t torture enough, they are then informed there are also going to be some picture opportunities and the photographer has a few ideas…

We have searched through our archives to dig out some of the more unusual pictures involving the Dons over the years.

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller lines up a shot on a snooker table at the new Astral Sports section of the city's Frasers department store on 10 December 1987. Store manager Miles Paterson and Astral Sports manageress Mrs Debby Grant are on the left.
March 1982 saw the launch of bottle banks in Aberdeen with the first being at Fine Fare at Bridge of Dee. At the ceremony were, from left, Fine Fare general manager Gordon Jamieson, Bill Cairns of the cleansing department, Aberdeen players Alex McLeish, Gordon Strachan, Stuart Kennedy (both standing on top of the bottle bank) and Jim Leighton, councillor Margaret Farquhar and director of cleansing David Stephens.
Alex Ferguson and Gordon Strachan are among the players who pose for a picture with the Brownies
Aberdeen’s football heroes celebrated their latest victory with a brew thanks to the 3rd Bridge of Don Brownies. A party of 25 girls visited Pittodrie to make cups of tea for their idols as part of National Brownie Guide Tea Making Fortnight in 1984. Rising to the challenge of holding an unusual tea party the girls decided who better to hold a cup of tea than the holders of the European Cup Winners’ Cup. Pictured is Donna Burnett, 8, serving Gordon Strachan. Manager Alex Ferguson, Mark McGhee and Eric Black are sat behind with Bryan Gunn, Doug Rougvie, Alex McLeish and Jim Leighton standing.
Aberdeen FC star Doug Rougvie has the honour of cutting the tape to open the first building society cash machine in Aberdeen at the Leicester Building Society office on Union Street in 1984. Team-mate Stewart McKimmie, second left, and staff look on.
Aberdeen manager Alex Ferguson and player Peter Weir judged a fancy dress competition during the official opening of the Market Place School playing fields in Inverurie in 1984.
Dons striker Darren Mackie, Angus the Bull and Alan Tough, the general manager of Mega Bowl pose with some pins
Mega Bowl were announced as the new sponsors of the Merkland Stand in 2002. Capturing this moment, from left, were Dons striker Darren Mackie, Angus the Bull and Alan Tough, the general manager of Mega Bowl.
How else would you celebrate 100 years of Aberdeen Football Club than with a giant rowie/buttery/roll. Pictured holding it are, from left on 14 April 2003, Steve Paterson, Jamie McAllister, David Preece, Steve Tosh, Willie Miller, Jim Bett, Duncan Shearer, Jim Leighton and Jim Whyte.
Students from the 2003 charity show pictured at Pittodrie with Duncan Shearer.
Darren Mackie signs the Cod Crusaders' petition for Morag Ritchie (left) and Caroline Bruce outside Pittodrie before a game against Kilmarnock. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen FC goalkeeper Peter Kjaer in the goalmouth at Pittodrie holding a globe
He’s got the whole world in his hands: Aberdeen goalkeeper Peter Kjaer at an Aberdeen pre-match press conference.
Aberdeen's Moroccan star Hicham Zerouali wears an Evening Express fez as he pays his city restaurant pal Mustapha Wahbi a visit.
Aberdeen FC striker Hicham Zerouali plays the piano
Arild Stavrum is pictured worryingly close to the screen as he tries out a new Aberdeen FC fantasy football computer game.
An Eric Cantona lookalike pictured on a bench with the real-life version of Aberdeen FC legend Joe Harper.
Angus the Bull, holding flowers, asks Debbie Nichols to be his Valentine at Pittodrie in 2002.
Eoin Jess sweeping up to launch the National Spring Clean at Pittodrie, along with Spot the leopard.
Aberdeen FC legend Brian Irvine with a bull and the trophy as he takes part in a Scottish Cup press call.
Aberdeen FC icon Joe Harper reclines on the Pittodrie pitch in full kit
Why am I suddenly thinking about Kate Winslet and Titanic? Dons legend Joe Harper pictured on the Pittodrie pitch.
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Jim Leighton is given a face-pack at his wife's new shop, Heaven, in Woodend, Aberdeen in 2010.
Stewart McKimmie pictured outside a William Hill shop on Union Street when he was backing Spain to win Euro 2008, with a Spain flag across his shoulders
Stewart McKimmie with his customised Mini Cooper when he was working as a business development supervisor for Driver Hire Recruitment in 2007.
Derek Young, left, and Darren Mackie use an atlas to plot a route to Moldova after being drawn against Nistru Otaci in the Uefa Cup in 2002.
Musicians from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra play their instruments in Aberdeen FC kit while Angus the Bull conducts them
Musicians from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra have some fun with Angus the Bull.
Russell Anderson, Steve Paterson and Angus the Bull with a cake given to the Dons to mark the club's 100th anniversary.
Aberdeen legend Joe Harper getting ready to celebrate his 65th birthday in 2013 with an inflatable Zimmer frame
Aberdeen assistant manager Duncan Shearer, Angus the Bull and Magic the Bunny belt out the Northern Lights on a 1930s piano which was rebranded in AFC colours.
Aberdeen FC forward Mike Newell enjoys a massage from Mary Malcolm as part of a Health at Work event organised by Health Promotions for Shell.
Zander Diamond climbing a tree while on Scotland under-21 duty.
Aberdeen midfielder Andreas Mayer astride a rocking horse as he picks out the winning ticket at an event for Grampian Society for the Blind alongside Debbie Cran.
Rachid Belabed holds up a giant, inflatable can of lager at an Aberdeen FC photocall ahead of the Scottish Cup final in 2000.
Frankenstein and his bride do their best to put the frighteners on Jamie McAllister and Eugene Dadi at Pittodrie ahead of a match against Hearts on 27 October 2001.
The Aberdeen players were in festive mood in December 2001. Pictured wearing Santa hats are, from left to right, are Derek Young, Jamie McAllister, Ryan Esson and Peter Kjaer.
Beside a white car are Aberdeen FC goalkeeper Peter Kjaer with, left, Sarah Duthie, holding a gun, and right, Emma Brand to promote 'The Saint'.
Aberdeen FC players lead the appeal to help find an Aberdeen person who won the Thunderball lottery. Pictured holding big lottery balls are from the front Kevin McNaughton, Andrew Bagshaw, Darren Mackie, Richie Byrne, Jamie Winter and Chris Maguire.
Fifth Dimension magician Bill Duncan looks on as as Jamie Winter and Zander Diamond go under the guillotines.
