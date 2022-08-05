Jim McIntyre warns Cove Rangers players to expect tough afternoon at Cappielow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim McIntyre warns Cove Rangers players to expect tough afternoon at Cappielow

By Danny Law
August 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove manager Jim McIntyre during a Championship match against Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre has warned his players to expect a stern test when they make the trip to Cappielow to face Greenock Morton on Saturday.

McIntyre’s men made a superb start to life in the Championship with a 2-0 win against Raith Rovers thanks to a Mitch Megginson double.

Morton got their campaign up and running with a 1-1 draw at Hamilton Accies and McIntyre expects Dougie Imrie’s side to make it tough for them this weekend.

The Cove boss said: “The one thing you know any time you go down to Cappielow you are going to be in a battle.

“It is always a tough venue to pick up points.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson celebrates making it 2-0 against Raith Rovers. Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group

“The crowd are always right on you and they make it a really good atmosphere.

“They get really behind their players.

“They picked up a good away point on the opening weekend against Hamilton and they will be looking to try to do what we did by winning their first game at home.

“We are under no illusions as to how difficult it will be but we want to try to continue where we left off.”

McIntyre will hope to maintain the momentum from an impressive display against Raith Rovers.

Cove ran out deserved winners thanks to some dogged defending and some ruthless finishing from captain Megginson.

McIntyre, who succeeded Paul Hartley at Balmoral Stadium during the summer, was encouraged by his side’s display against full-time opposition.

Showing resilience

The former Dundee and Ross County boss said: “We got off to a good start on Saturday, although we realise we were in a tough game.

“The big thing for me was how we dug in when we were under pressure.

“We showed our resilience.

“The other aspect that pleased me was how clinical we were with our finishing.

“At this level, you need to be clinical.

“We want to try to go to a very difficult away venue and continue where we left off.”

Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule in action against Queen of the South
Defensive midfielder Blair Yule remains sidelined with an ankle injury while McIntyre remains keen to bolster his squad following the addition of former Liverpool midfielder Luis Longridge on a one-year deal.

Cove named only five of a possible nine substitutes in their opening Championship match against Raith.

He added: “There are one or two things bubbling away but they have still to come to fruition.”

Meanwhile, Cove Rangers’ home match against Dundee has been moved to Friday September 9. It will be shown live on BBC Scotland with a 7.45pm kick-off.

