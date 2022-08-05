Jim McIntyre warns Cove Rangers players to expect tough afternoon at Cappielow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre has warned his players to expect a stern test when they make the trip to Cappielow to face Greenock Morton on Saturday.

McIntyre’s men made a superb start to life in the Championship with a 2-0 win against Raith Rovers thanks to a Mitch Megginson double.

Morton got their campaign up and running with a 1-1 draw at Hamilton Accies and McIntyre expects Dougie Imrie’s side to make it tough for them this weekend.

The Cove boss said: “The one thing you know any time you go down to Cappielow you are going to be in a battle.

“It is always a tough venue to pick up points.

“The crowd are always right on you and they make it a really good atmosphere.

“They get really behind their players.

“They picked up a good away point on the opening weekend against Hamilton and they will be looking to try to do what we did by winning their first game at home.

“We are under no illusions as to how difficult it will be but we want to try to continue where we left off.”

McIntyre will hope to maintain the momentum from an impressive display against Raith Rovers.

Cove ran out deserved winners thanks to some dogged defending and some ruthless finishing from captain Megginson.

McIntyre, who succeeded Paul Hartley at Balmoral Stadium during the summer, was encouraged by his side’s display against full-time opposition.

Showing resilience

The former Dundee and Ross County boss said: “We got off to a good start on Saturday, although we realise we were in a tough game.

“The big thing for me was how we dug in when we were under pressure.

“We showed our resilience.

“The other aspect that pleased me was how clinical we were with our finishing.

“At this level, you need to be clinical.

“We want to try to go to a very difficult away venue and continue where we left off.”

Defensive midfielder Blair Yule remains sidelined with an ankle injury while McIntyre remains keen to bolster his squad following the addition of former Liverpool midfielder Luis Longridge on a one-year deal.

Cove named only five of a possible nine substitutes in their opening Championship match against Raith.

He added: “There are one or two things bubbling away but they have still to come to fruition.”

Meanwhile, Cove Rangers’ home match against Dundee has been moved to Friday September 9. It will be shown live on BBC Scotland with a 7.45pm kick-off.