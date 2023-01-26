Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new faces

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Hartley has brought in five new faces this month but the Cove Rangers manager is not finished yet.

Miko Virtanen became signing number five when he joined the club on a short-term deal for the rest of the season on Monday.

But Hartley is still hoping to add to his squad.

He said: “We’d like to make a few more additions if we can.

“We want to get the majority of the squad in, ideally for next week, but it might not happen.

“We’re in a fortunate position that we can go into February in the Championship for loan players.”

Virtanen’s versatility an asset

🇫🇮 We are delighted to announce the signing of Finnish midfielder Miko Virtanen! Welcome to Balmoral Stadium, Miko! 👋#CRFC — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 23, 2023

The arrival of former Aberdeen utility player Virtanen gives Hartley options but the Cove boss believes his new recruit can make the biggest impact in midfield.

He said: “Miko brings strength, determination and versatility. I saw a lot of him when he played here with Aberdeen and he had a good spell at Arbroath.

“He can play in a number of positions, he’s still young and hungry, and he’s a good professional. This is an opportunity for him to earn a longer deal.

“I see him mainly as a midfielder but watching him in training he has good running power and attacks the ball.

“He can be disciplined or playing an attacking role and fill in at full back if needed too.”

Hartley excited by pace of addition Weston

Virtanen has been joined at the club by Tony Weston.

The Rangers striker, who has joined Cove on loan for the rest of the season, was ineligible for Saturday’s postponed Scottish Cup tie against Ayr United as he featured for Partick Thistle earlier in the competition.

However, the 19-year-old is in the squad for tomorrow’s Championship encounter against Ayr at Balmoral Stadium.

Hartley said: “Weston brings speed. He can play anywhere across the front three, attacks people well and is good in one on one situations.

“It didn’t quite work out for him at Partick but we were really impressed with him up here last season in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

“He can run in behind which is a bit of a dying art these days where people want to run off the ball.

“He’s got an eye for goal and has looked really sharp in training so I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Akinyemi the Ayr dangerman

Tomorrow’s match is the first of a double-header against the Honest Men as they are set to return to Cove on Tuesday for the rearranged fourth round cup-tie.

Hartley has been impressed by the visitors and in particular striker Dipo Akinyemi who has scored 15 goals in 22 appearances for his club so far this season.

The Cove manager said: “Ayr are really strong as I said last week.

“They’ve had a strong season compared to last year and Lee Bullen has put a really strong outfit together.

“Akinyemi up front is a strong player who has scored a lot of goals and we’re expecting a tough game.

“They’ve got some good players around him so we know it will be a tough game.”