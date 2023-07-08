Former Cove Rangers boss John Sheran insists Connor Scully is only getting started ahead of testimonial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Cove Rangers boss John Sheran insists Connor Scully is only getting started ahead of testimonial

Director of football pays tribute to midfielder ahead of his testimonial match against Fraserburgh.

By Paul Third
Connor Scully delivered a sensational double for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully. Image: SNS

Connor Scully has more than a decade of service under his belt at Cove Rangers but director of football John Sheran insists the midfielder is only getting started.

Scully, who broke into the first team as a teenager at Cove when they were a Breedon Highland League side, will celebrate his testimonial today when former Highland League rivals Fraserburgh visit Balmoral Stadium.

Sheran, who was manager at the club for two spells up until 2019, believes 30-year-old Scully has many more years ahead of him in the game.

He said: “For Connor to have come through the youth set-up and not just break into the first team but stay in it at the various levels the club has reached speaks volumes.

“With a two-year contract he’s not finished yet by any means. He’s got many years ahead of him I’m sure.

“He is a fit and strong lad who looks after himself.

“If you look at how long players go on playing for now, barring any serious injury there is no reason why Connor cannot go on to play for another five or six years.”

From winger to midfield powerhouse

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully, modelling the club's new centenary away kit
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully. Image: DC Thomson

Scully has transformed from an attacking wide player into a key figure in the heart of the Cove engine room.

Sheran has been impressed by the former winger for not only switching roles but being an integral part of the side since joining the SPFL.

The Cove director of football said: “Connor came through the 15s, 17s and 19s with Blair Yule. They were both young when they broke into the team.

“Connor played up front and out wide as a youngster but as he has matured as a person and a footballer he has moved into the middle.

“He was always somebody who wanted the ball when he played in a wide area and was someone you would always hear shouting for and usually getting it.

“Sometimes it wasn’t always appropriate for him to get on the ball as a wider player but he does the same now as a central midfield player.

“The big change is his ability to turn over the ball and get play moving and he has certainly developed into a fine player.”

Scully has held his own at every level

Scully has won it all in his career with Cove Rangers and even though he could not help his club retain their Championship status last season Sheran says the midfielder proved he is more than capable of playing at that level.

He said: “If you look at Connor winning the title in 2013 and then going right through he’s been involved in all the honours.

“He’s maybe not quite rivalled Eric Watson in terms of the medals he won with the club but without question Connor has been an integral part of the success of the club in the last 10 years.

“You look at last year in the Championship. It was a tough season for the club but despite that Connor collected all the player of the year awards.

“That shows you just how well he did at that level.”

Broch ready for test

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie believes the encounter will be a good test for the Broch.

He said: “It will be a really good game for us, it’s been pretty astounding how quickly Cove have progressed in recent years.

“They’ve signed a lot of good players and have gone full-time, as well as keeping the likes of Connor Scully, Blair Yule and Mitch Megginson who have gone up with them from the Highland League.

“Connor’s not someone I know personally but having seen him a lot when he played against us in the Highland League he’s an extremely talented player.

“I think as he’s gone up the leagues he’s taken his game to a different level.

Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie is looking forward to facing Cove

“Technically he’s always been excellent and he’s versatile playing wide or in the middle which has been a great asset for Cove.

“He’s been a credit to himself and his family and the testimonial is richly deserved.”

Elsewhere, Highland League champions Brechin City face Brechin Victoria at Glebe Park (2pm).

Brora Rangers travel to face SPFL new boys Spartans at Ainslie Park (3pm) and Buckie Thistle tackle Culter at Crombie Park (2pm).

Clachnacuddin welcome Ormiston Primrose to Grant Street Park (3pm) and Deveronvale visit Colony Park (2pm).

Formartine United visit Forfar Athletic (3pm), Forres Mechanics tackle Loch Ness at Mosset Park (1pm) and Huntly take on Bridge of Don Thistle at Christie Park (2pm).

Inverurie Locos visit East Craigie (2pm) and Keith are away to Tayport.

Lossiemouth and Lossiemouth United meet at Phoenix Park (2pm), there’s also a local derby in Nairn as County face St Ninian at the Showfield (2pm) Rothes are at home to Stonehaven (2pm).

