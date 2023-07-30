Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley takes positives from Hamilton encounter despite injury-time equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley takes positives from Hamilton encounter despite injury-time equaliser

The Aberdeen side were leading 2-1 when they conceded in the sixth minute of injury time at New Douglas Park.

By Reporter
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was delighted with his side’s second-half performance and believes there are “plenty of positives” to take ahead of next weekend’s SPFL League One curtain raiser at Hamilton Academical.

Hartley’s men faced their League One counterparts in the final round of the group stages in the Scottish League Cup – the first game of the double-header – and were denied all three points in the dying embers at New Douglas Park after a positive second-half showing.

They trailed through Kevin O’Hara’s early opener and were perhaps fortunate not to be further behind but levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Mark Gallagher picked-up the ball inside his own half, drove forward and unleashed an unstoppable effort into the top right-hand corner beyond goalkeeper Jamie Smith.

Cove, buoyed by their equaliser, were a completely different proposition after the interval and deservedly moved ahead on the hour mark when Paul McGowan’s cross evaded everyone in the box and found the back of the net.

However, Hartley’s side were pegged back in stoppage time as Regan Tumilty’s powerful strike cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar to take the game to penalties.

Cove knew their hopes of qualification were already dashed after Livingston’s narrow victory over Clyde in Group C – but claimed the bonus point on penalties as Josh Kerr, Rumarn Burrell, Dayshonne Golding and Tyler Mykyta all dispatched from 12-yards.

Hartley, who admits he’s looking to add further new faces to help strengthen his side’s title credentials, said: “I felt we should have seen the game out, they’ve scored in the 96th minute and you’ve got to play to the final whistle.

“I thought there was a lot of good stuff in the second half. Our pressing was excellent and we had good control at times.

“We were okay in the first half but were much better after the break.

“I was really pleased with some of the players today. I thought Paul McGowan was terrific and Dayshonne (Golding) and Rumarn (Burrell) were real threats at times. There’s a lot of work still to be done and we will continue to do that.

“It’s a brand new team we’ve got here, and we knew it wasn’t going to be a success overnight.

“We have to come here again next week in the league and that’s when it really counts.

“We are creating chances which is good, and people are scoring goals.

“It was a terrific strike from Mark (Gallagher). He’s a very talented player but still has a lot of work to do in his fitness if he wants to be a box-to-box midfielder. You can see the quality he has.

“It’s the most points the club have had in this competition, only one defeat in four, so there’s plenty of positives to take.

“We are going to try to bring in a couple more players to make us stronger as I still feel we are short in certain areas of the pitch. Hopefully, we can add to the squad throughout the week.”

