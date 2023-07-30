Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley takes positives from Hamilton encounter despite injury-time equaliser

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was delighted with his side’s second-half performance and believes there are “plenty of positives” to take ahead of next weekend’s SPFL League One curtain raiser at Hamilton Academical.

Hartley’s men faced their League One counterparts in the final round of the group stages in the Scottish League Cup – the first game of the double-header – and were denied all three points in the dying embers at New Douglas Park after a positive second-half showing.

They trailed through Kevin O’Hara’s early opener and were perhaps fortunate not to be further behind but levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Mark Gallagher picked-up the ball inside his own half, drove forward and unleashed an unstoppable effort into the top right-hand corner beyond goalkeeper Jamie Smith.

Cove, buoyed by their equaliser, were a completely different proposition after the interval and deservedly moved ahead on the hour mark when Paul McGowan’s cross evaded everyone in the box and found the back of the net.

However, Hartley’s side were pegged back in stoppage time as Regan Tumilty’s powerful strike cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar to take the game to penalties.

Cove knew their hopes of qualification were already dashed after Livingston’s narrow victory over Clyde in Group C – but claimed the bonus point on penalties as Josh Kerr, Rumarn Burrell, Dayshonne Golding and Tyler Mykyta all dispatched from 12-yards.

Hartley, who admits he’s looking to add further new faces to help strengthen his side’s title credentials, said: “I felt we should have seen the game out, they’ve scored in the 96th minute and you’ve got to play to the final whistle.

“I thought there was a lot of good stuff in the second half. Our pressing was excellent and we had good control at times.

“We were okay in the first half but were much better after the break.

“I was really pleased with some of the players today. I thought Paul McGowan was terrific and Dayshonne (Golding) and Rumarn (Burrell) were real threats at times. There’s a lot of work still to be done and we will continue to do that.

“It’s a brand new team we’ve got here, and we knew it wasn’t going to be a success overnight.

“We have to come here again next week in the league and that’s when it really counts.

“We are creating chances which is good, and people are scoring goals.

“It was a terrific strike from Mark (Gallagher). He’s a very talented player but still has a lot of work to do in his fitness if he wants to be a box-to-box midfielder. You can see the quality he has.

“It’s the most points the club have had in this competition, only one defeat in four, so there’s plenty of positives to take.

“We are going to try to bring in a couple more players to make us stronger as I still feel we are short in certain areas of the pitch. Hopefully, we can add to the squad throughout the week.”