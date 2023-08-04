Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley expects transfer merry-go-round to continue

It has been a summer of change at Cove Rangers with 18 new arrivals but manager Paul Hartley insists his work is not yet done.

Hartley has been one of the busiest managers in the SPFL this summer but with a month of the transfer window remaining the Cove boss expects further departures and new arrivals.

The Cove manager, who has been linked with a loan move for Queen’s Park striker Scott Williamson, is still looking for more recruits.

He said: “We’ve had a lot of trialists in this season but we’re starting to see a settled squad. I still think we’re a couple of players short and we’ve got a couple of injuries.

“We’re a bit top heavy in the squad and some will go out. Some young kids will go out on loan as well but we’re still looking for a couple.”

Busy schedule was needed to number of new arrivals

The raft of new arrivals at Balmoral Stadium has come as the club has switched to a full-time model following relegation from the Championship last season.

Six friendlies and four Viaplay Cup matches later, his squad is slowly coming together but Hartley expects his team to become stronger as the season progresses.

He said: “It’s been a decent 10 games for us.

“When you bring as many players as we have it’s never easy to get them all gelled quickly. It will still take some time but overall I’m pretty satisfied.

“Game time is the biggest thing for us. With six friendlies and four Viaplay Cup games in the space of four weeks it has been a busy schedule but I think we’ve needed it.”

League One has become even tougher

Cove’s relegation from the Championship last season means they will have to fight their way back up from League One in this campaign.

But Hartley believes the division his club is returning to after a year in the second flight has improved significantly in the last 12 months.

He said: “It’s going to be lot more competitive than a couple of years ago when we were in it.

“Every game is going to be tough. Hamilton, Falkirk, Queen of the South and ourselves are all full-time so those games are not going to be easy.

“A lot of other teams have added as well. There’s been a lot of changes to the teams in the division but we’ve got to get really focused on the next 36 games and see where it takes us.

“It’s going to be a tough league. Alloa, Kelty, Edinburgh, Annan, they’re all tough.”

Accies test awaits for league opener

Cove’s new league campaign begins where their Viaplay Cup campaign ended last week at New Douglas Park against Hamilton Accies.

Both clubs were in the Championship last season and are expected to be rivals in the promotion race this term.

Hartley said: “We played Hamilton last week and I see John Rankin said he was hoping to add some players as well so it will be another tough game for us.

“But I was really pleased with how we played last week especially in the second half. We’ll need to be even better as I expect this game to move things up two or three levels.”

Cove hope to have clearance through in time to include Cameron Stewart, who joined the club on loan from Ipswich Town on Monday.