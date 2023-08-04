Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley expects transfer merry-go-round to continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley expects transfer merry-go-round to continue

Manager is still looking to add to his squad despite 18 new arrivals at Balmoral Stadium so far.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

It has been a summer of change at Cove Rangers with 18 new arrivals but manager Paul Hartley insists his work is not yet done.

Hartley has been one of the busiest managers in the SPFL this summer but with a month of the transfer window remaining the Cove boss expects further departures and new arrivals.

The Cove manager, who has been linked with a loan move for Queen’s Park striker Scott Williamson, is still looking for more recruits.

He said: “We’ve had a lot of trialists in this season but we’re starting to see a settled squad. I still think we’re a couple of players short and we’ve got a couple of injuries.

“We’re a bit top heavy in the squad and some will go out. Some young kids will go out on loan as well but we’re still looking for a couple.”

Busy schedule was needed to number of new arrivals

Paul McGowan in action for Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium.
Paul McGowan is one of the new arrivals at Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The raft of new arrivals at Balmoral Stadium has come as the club has switched to a full-time model following relegation from the Championship last season.

Six friendlies and four Viaplay Cup matches later, his squad is slowly coming together but Hartley expects his team to become stronger as the season progresses.

He said:  “It’s been a decent 10 games for us.

“When you bring as many players as we have it’s never easy to get them all gelled quickly. It will still take some time but overall I’m pretty satisfied.

“Game time is the biggest thing for us. With six friendlies and four Viaplay Cup games in the space of four weeks it has been a busy schedule but I think we’ve needed it.”

League One has become even tougher

Cove’s relegation from the Championship last season means they will have to fight their way back up from League One in this campaign.

But Hartley believes the division his club is returning to after a year in the second flight has improved significantly in the last 12 months.

He said: “It’s going to be lot more competitive than a couple of years ago when we were in it.

“Every game is going to be tough. Hamilton, Falkirk, Queen of the South and ourselves are all full-time so those games are not going to be easy.

“A lot of other teams have added as well. There’s been a lot of changes to the teams in the division but we’ve got to get really focused on the next 36 games and see where it takes us.

“It’s going to be a tough league. Alloa, Kelty, Edinburgh, Annan, they’re all tough.”

Accies test awaits for league opener

Cove’s new league campaign begins where their Viaplay Cup campaign ended last week at New Douglas Park against Hamilton Accies.

Both clubs were in the Championship last season and are expected to be rivals in the promotion race this term.

Hartley said: “We played Hamilton last week and I see John Rankin said he was hoping to add some players as well so it will be another tough game for us.

“But I was really pleased with how we played last week especially in the second half. We’ll need to be even better as I expect this game to move things up two or three levels.”

Cove hope to have clearance through in time to include Cameron Stewart, who joined the club on loan from Ipswich Town on Monday.

