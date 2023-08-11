Cove Rangers sign striker Scott Williamson on season-long loan from Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers sign striker Scott Williamson on season-long loan from Queen’s Park

The 22-year-old will go straight into the squad for Cove's clash with Falkirk at Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

By Sophie Goodwin
New Cove Rangers striker Scott Williamson pictured at the club's stadium Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers have signed Scott Williamson on loan from Queen's Park. Image supplied by Cove Rangers FC.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has bolstered his attacking options by signing striker Scott Williamson on loan from Queen’s Park.

Williamson joins the Balmoral Stadium outfit on a season-long loan from the Championship side, and will be available for Cove’s home clash with Falkirk on Saturday.

The 22-year-old joined Queen’s in January 2022 from Cambuslang Rangers and spent the rest of the 2021-22 campaign back on loan with the West of Scotland League side.

He made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Spiders last term, scoring four times, and came off the bench in Queen’s Park’s win over Caley Thistle last weekend.

Hartley is delighted to add the striker to his squad, having identified him as a target last season, saying: “We tried first to get him in January, so I’m pleased Scott is finally here.

“He’s someone who can add firepower to the team, his energy and work ethic are terrific and he’ll cause problems to opposition sides.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.

“We know he’s one who can be a real threat getting in behind if we need to go a bit longer, he plays on the shoulder of defenders and he’ll run all day.

“He’s been given an opportunity at senior level after scoring plenty goals for Cambuslang, he’s highly thought of at Queen’s, but they just felt he needed to go out, get some game time and develop.

“I see no reason why he won’t get that opportunity here.”

‘I can’t wait to get going’ says Williamson after signing for Cove

Williamson is relieved to get the move completed and is looking forward to playing for his new club.

He added: “It was a bit frustrating and I wasn’t sure if it was going to happen, so I’m really happy to have got it over the line.

“I was made aware of the chance to come to Cove, but just had to bide my time and be patient.

“I know there had been interest back in January and the manager has made it clear he wanted to get me on board; as a player, that’s great to know and I was always keen to come.

“It’s a young squad here now and I fit into that. He’s looking for me to show energy and work hard and that’s what my game is all about.

“I’ve played against Cove in the past, but there have been a lot of changes and I don’t see any problems fitting in with the rest of the boys.

“Now I just want to get a few training sessions under my belt, get to know them, and to start doing what I can for the team.

“It’s an important step in my career, it’s all about playing games and hopefully scoring goals, and the target has to be to try to help Cove win the league and get promoted back up to the Championship.

“I can’t wait to get going.”

More from Cove Rangers FC

Shay Logan in action for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen's 2014 League Cup-winning right-back Shay Logan retires from professional football
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley outlines the three qualities he wants from his players…
Rio Davidson-Phipps, who has joined League One side Cove Rangers. Image: Cove Rangers FC
Defender Rio Davidson-Phipps is summer signing 19 for Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley frustrated after opening day defeat by Hamilton Accies
Sena in action for Cove Rangers in pre-season. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers midfielder Sena: 'Tough start is just what we need'
The Aberdeen players celebrate after making it 7-0 against Turriff United. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Plenty of reasons for optimism as Aberdeen head into new campaign
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley expects transfer merry-go-round to continue
Ipswich Town defender Cameron Stewart has joined Cove Rangers on loan. Image: Cove Rangers FC.
Cove Rangers rebuild continues as Cameron Stewart joins on loan
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley takes positives from Hamilton encounter despite injury-time equaliser
Paul McGowan in action for Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium.
Paul McGowan delighted to reunite with Paul Hartley at Cove Rangers

Conversation