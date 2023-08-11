Cove Rangers sign striker Scott Williamson on season-long loan from Queen’s Park

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has bolstered his attacking options by signing striker Scott Williamson on loan from Queen’s Park.

Williamson joins the Balmoral Stadium outfit on a season-long loan from the Championship side, and will be available for Cove’s home clash with Falkirk on Saturday.

The 22-year-old joined Queen’s in January 2022 from Cambuslang Rangers and spent the rest of the 2021-22 campaign back on loan with the West of Scotland League side.

He made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Spiders last term, scoring four times, and came off the bench in Queen’s Park’s win over Caley Thistle last weekend.

Hartley is delighted to add the striker to his squad, having identified him as a target last season, saying: “We tried first to get him in January, so I’m pleased Scott is finally here.

“He’s someone who can add firepower to the team, his energy and work ethic are terrific and he’ll cause problems to opposition sides.

“We know he’s one who can be a real threat getting in behind if we need to go a bit longer, he plays on the shoulder of defenders and he’ll run all day.

“He’s been given an opportunity at senior level after scoring plenty goals for Cambuslang, he’s highly thought of at Queen’s, but they just felt he needed to go out, get some game time and develop.

“I see no reason why he won’t get that opportunity here.”

‘I can’t wait to get going’ says Williamson after signing for Cove

Williamson is relieved to get the move completed and is looking forward to playing for his new club.

He added: “It was a bit frustrating and I wasn’t sure if it was going to happen, so I’m really happy to have got it over the line.

“I was made aware of the chance to come to Cove, but just had to bide my time and be patient.

“I know there had been interest back in January and the manager has made it clear he wanted to get me on board; as a player, that’s great to know and I was always keen to come.

“It’s a young squad here now and I fit into that. He’s looking for me to show energy and work hard and that’s what my game is all about.

“I’ve played against Cove in the past, but there have been a lot of changes and I don’t see any problems fitting in with the rest of the boys.

“Now I just want to get a few training sessions under my belt, get to know them, and to start doing what I can for the team.

“It’s an important step in my career, it’s all about playing games and hopefully scoring goals, and the target has to be to try to help Cove win the league and get promoted back up to the Championship.

“I can’t wait to get going.”