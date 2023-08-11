Wifi and mobile phones offline in Oban area after campervan crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wifi and mobile phones offline in Oban area after campervan crash

Openreach are working to restore the broadband service to 600 homes.

By Louise Glen
wifi and mobile is not working in Oban area
Engineers are working to fix a wifi and mobile services in the Oban area. Image: PA.

Network provider Openreach is assessing damage to its wifi and mobiles services in the Oban area after a campervan crashed into its fibre network infrastructure.

Around 600 homes to the south of Oban are without any broadband service as engineers battle to bring them back online.

It is understood the campervan crashed into a broadband pole, and it snapped. Inside the pole was broadband fibre that was damaged in the incident.

A spokeswoman for Openreach said: “Engineers are assessing damage to our fibre network caused by an accident involving a camper van earlier today.

“The damage has knocked out fibre-based broadband services to around 600 households, mainly in the Kimelford, Balvicar and Barbreck areas.

“There may also be some local disruption to mobile services using the network, but landlines are not affected.”

She added: “We’re doing everything possible to get everyone back in service quickly.

“We’re very conscious of the impact on local people and businesses, and we’re sorry for this unexpected break in service.”

