Wifi and mobile phones offline in Oban area after campervan crash

Network provider Openreach is assessing damage to its wifi and mobiles services in the Oban area after a campervan crashed into its fibre network infrastructure.

Around 600 homes to the south of Oban are without any broadband service as engineers battle to bring them back online.

It is understood the campervan crashed into a broadband pole, and it snapped. Inside the pole was broadband fibre that was damaged in the incident.

A spokeswoman for Openreach said: “Engineers are assessing damage to our fibre network caused by an accident involving a camper van earlier today.

“The damage has knocked out fibre-based broadband services to around 600 households, mainly in the Kimelford, Balvicar and Barbreck areas.

“There may also be some local disruption to mobile services using the network, but landlines are not affected.”

She added: “We’re doing everything possible to get everyone back in service quickly.

“We’re very conscious of the impact on local people and businesses, and we’re sorry for this unexpected break in service.”