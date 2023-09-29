Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley looking for defensive improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley looking for defensive improvement

Cove manager wants to see errors eradicated as club bids to move up the table in League One.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove boss Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley believes cutting out the defensive mistakes is key to his club putting together a winning run.

Cove are ninth in League One after scoring 10 goals and conceding 10 in their opening seven matches of the campaign.

The goals are starting to flow for his side after scoring four times in the last two matches but Hartley is frustrated his side have only come away with a point from their encounters with Edinburgh City and Kelty Hearts.

He said: “Our attacking play has been excellent with lots of attempts at goal. We’ve scored four goals in the last two games and we should be winning.

“We’re conceding sloppy goals due to bad mistakes and if we can eradicate it we’ll be fine.

“We’re clicking in the last third so it’s about finding the balance.

“You defend as a team and attack as a team so I’m not pointing the finger at any players.

“It’s wee individual things like people not doing their jobs at set plays. If we can that out we will be okay.

“It’s fine margins so if we can sort that out I think, with the attacking play we have which is as good as anybody’s, we can get results.

“I can say that by looking at the efforts we’ve had on goal in the last three games.”

Cove looking to find consistency

Falkirk and Hamilton Accies are the early pacesetters at the top of the division after starting their respective campaigns with six wins and one draw.

With his side 13 points behind the top two Hartley knows picking up three points on a regular basis is vital if Cove hope to reel in the leaders.

He said: “We’ve never been outplayed by anybody which is a good thing. I see good signs but we need to fine tune it and bring it all together.

“Everybody is looking for it in every league. You don’t want to be turning up one week and not know what you are getting. If we can sort that out we can get a run going.”

Hartley’s praise for Stirling counterpart Darren Young

Stirling Albion manager Darren Young. Image: SNS

Cove head for Forthbank on Saturday to face Stirling Albion in a game which will be shown live on BBC Alba at 5.30pm.

Hartley has been impressed by the Binos’ start to the season but is not surprised at the impact opposing manager Darren Young has made at the club.

He said: “Stirling are a good team. Darren was my captain at Alloa when were promoted twice and he’s done well there.

“He’s done really well at the other jobs he has had and he has a good team which is playing well and it’s a good surface there.

“It’s in front of the TV cameras too so we know we are going to have be at our best.

“They had a bad result a couple of weeks ago at Annan and didn’t win last week. This league is so funny.

“It’s all about consistency and only the two teams at the top have had the most consistency in the league so far.”

Blair Yule faces a late fitness test after suffering a knock at Edinburgh last weekend.

Conversation