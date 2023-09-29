Garry Wood keen to keep playing after Inverurie Locos exit as Jonny Smith also leaves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Garry Wood keen to keep playing after Inverurie Locos exit as Jonny Smith also leaves

The experienced strikers have both left the Railwaymen.

By Callum Law
Garry Wood, left, and Jonny Smith have both left Inverurie Locos.
Garry Wood insists he won’t be retiring after leaving Inverurie Locos and Jonny Smith has also departed because his goals don’t align with the Railwaymen’s.

The veteran strike duo’s time at Harlaw Park is over as the Garioch side make changes following the dismissal of manager Andy Low earlier this month.

Wood joined Inverurie in the summer of 2022 from Brechin City and netted 13 goals last season before requiring foot surgery in February.

The 35-year-old former Inverness Caley Thistle, Ross County, Montrose and Formartine United man was transfer-listed by Low last month before being released earlier this week.

Looking to the future, Wood said: “I’ve still got the hunger to play. I still feel I’ve got a few years left in me.

“I still feel I’ve got a lot to offer and I’m looking to stay in the Highland League.

“After my operation earlier this year, it took me a bit of time to get going again, but I’m there now and I’m ready to crack on again.

“I’ve spoken to plenty of people who regret stopping too early, so there’s no danger of me stopping playing just now.

“I really enjoyed my time at Inverurie. I got on with everyone and I thought I did quite well last season.

“I was one goal behind Robert Ward, who was top scorer, and I didn’t play from February until the end of the season.

“To not be given the chance to play too much this season was disappointing, but I know it happens in football and I’ve got no issue with it.

“I’m happy to draw a line under it and keep playing – and I wish Locos all the best.”

Smith didn’t want to be part of change in direction

Meanwhile, Smith returned for a second stint with Locos in January.

However, after discussions about the future direction of the club following Low’s departure, the former Keith, Cove Rangers and Formartine player has opted to move on.

Last week, when announcing Jamie Watt’s appointment as interim manager, Inverurie stated their longer term vision was to build a new squad “with youth firmly at the forefront”.

Having returned to Harlaw Park hoping to win trophies, Smith felt it was best he departed – but thanked Locos for their handling of the situation.

The 34-year-old added: “Having spoken to Inverurie, our ambitions and goals aren’t aligned.

“I was brought back to the club to try to win things, to challenge the top teams and to build a team and squad of similar players to try to do that.

Jonny Smith had been in his second spell with Inverurie Locos.

“Things haven’t worked out and I’m not blaming anyone for that, but for one reason or another it hasn’t happened.

“I was sold that dream of coming back because with my experience and winning mentality we were going to build a team around that.

“But it hasn’t worked and I’m part of that.

“When it was announced that we were going to be a youth focused team and that was going to be on developing young players I said immediately it wasn’t for me.

‘I’ve left on good terms’

“It’s not the reason I was brought back to Inverurie.

“I spoke to the club and explained that the goalposts had been moved since I came back from trying to win trophies to trying to bring through youth players, and I just didn’t want to be part of it.

“The club took that on board and respected my view, so I’ve left on good terms and I’m glad they understand.

“We mutually agreed for me to go because they understand my reasoning.

“I’d want to finish my career on a high, but I have got other focuses with my work and family life.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve hung up the boots – well maybe the left boot is hung up, because I never used it much anyway!”

