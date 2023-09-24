Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley disappointed by display despite late equaliser

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was frustrated by his side’s display in their 2-2 draw with Edinburgh City.

A 90th-minute own goal by Jack Wilkie salvaged a point for Cove but Hartley was disappointed with his team’s performance.

He said: “We’re pleased to avoid defeat and come away with a point but overall I wasn’t happy with that today.

“Edinburgh hit the post in stoppage time so we could have lost that game.

“We started OK and went ahead early on and played OK but we keep losing sloppy goals at set-plays.

“We’re giving away too many cheap goals. We created chances to score but we’re just not being clinical enough to take them.”

A frantic finale at Meadowbank

Summer signing Rumarn Burrell was a notable exception as the ex-Falkirk striker’s close-range finish put the visitors ahead after only eight minutes.

It was his sixth goal of the season, although his first since finding the target in last month’s 3-0 win at Montrose.

Cove had 16 other attempts on goal while enjoying 57% of possession at Meadowbank, but their lead lasted barely 10 minutes as those defensive frailties – as highlighted by Hartley – allowed Danny Handling to head home Innes Murray’s free kick.

Ryan Shanley’s left-foot drive made it 2-1 to City after an hour, and keeper Nick Suman later prevented Kieran Offord from putting the game beyond Cove’s reach before substitute Wilkie’s last-gasp own goal handed Cove a point.

Injury time was frantic and saw Shanley rattle the woodwork for Edinburgh before Connor Scully went close to taking all three points for Cove in the 93rd minute.

The 2-2 draw keeps Hartley’s side five points clear of City at the foot of League One, although they are only four points behind this Saturday’s hosts Stirling Albion, who occupy the final play-off spot in fourth place.

Hartley added: “Our League Cup form was pretty good, but that was a while ago.

“This is what matters now.

“There are no easy games in this division, but we’re not looking at the league table or other results.

“You have to focus on yourself and keep working hard to try to improve your performances and results.”

For Edinburgh City boss Alan Maybury, who played alongside Hartley at Hearts, Saturday was a bittersweet occasion as City halted a 12-match losing run but narrowly missed out on their first win since mid-April.

“There’s a bit of frustration,” sighed Maybury.