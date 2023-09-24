Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley disappointed by display despite late equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley disappointed by display despite late equaliser

A late own goal earned the Aberdeen side a share of the spoils against Edinburgh City.

By Reporter
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was frustrated by his side’s display in their 2-2 draw with Edinburgh City.

A 90th-minute own goal by Jack Wilkie salvaged a point for Cove but Hartley was disappointed with his team’s performance.

He said: “We’re pleased to avoid defeat and come away with a point but overall I wasn’t happy with that today.

“Edinburgh hit the post in stoppage time so we could have lost that game.

“We started OK and went ahead early on and played OK but we keep losing sloppy goals at set-plays.

“We’re giving away too many cheap goals. We created chances to score but we’re just not being clinical enough to take them.”

A frantic finale at Meadowbank

Summer signing Rumarn Burrell was a notable exception as the ex-Falkirk striker’s close-range finish put the visitors ahead after only eight minutes.

It was his sixth goal of the season, although his first since finding the target in last month’s 3-0 win at Montrose.

Cove had 16 other attempts on goal while enjoying 57% of possession at Meadowbank, but their lead lasted barely 10 minutes as those defensive frailties – as highlighted by Hartley – allowed Danny Handling to head home Innes Murray’s free kick.

Ryan Shanley’s left-foot drive made it 2-1 to City after an hour, and keeper Nick Suman later prevented Kieran Offord from putting the game beyond Cove’s reach before substitute Wilkie’s last-gasp own goal handed Cove a point.

Injury time was frantic and saw Shanley rattle the woodwork for Edinburgh before Connor Scully went close to taking all three points for Cove in the 93rd minute.

The 2-2 draw keeps Hartley’s side five points clear of City at the foot of League One, although they are only four points behind this Saturday’s hosts Stirling Albion, who occupy the final play-off spot in fourth place.

Hartley added: “Our League Cup form was pretty good, but that was a while ago.

“This is what matters now.

“There are no easy games in this division, but we’re not looking at the league table or other results.

“You have to focus on yourself and keep working hard to try to improve your performances and results.”

For Edinburgh City boss Alan Maybury, who played alongside Hartley at Hearts,  Saturday was a bittersweet occasion as City halted a 12-match losing run but narrowly missed out on their first win since mid-April.

“There’s a bit of frustration,” sighed Maybury.

Conversation