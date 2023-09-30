Nick Suman’s gamble on himself has paid off after swapping Australia for Cove Rangers

Nick Suman insists his decision to bet on himself is paying off after making the move to Scottish football.

The 23-year-old Australian swapped life down under for a new challenge in League One in Scotland with Cove Rangers.

Having earned a two-year deal after impressing on trial in the summer Suman, who has started the last four games for the club, has no regrets.

He said: “I’m loving it. It’s been a really good change for me and I’m really enjoying it so far.

“I was playing back home in Australia and my contract finished up there.

“I felt I was in a bit of a rut and because I have an English passport my agent put my name out to a couple of clubs in England and Scotland, and Cove got in touch.

“I really liked what the coach had to say so I decided to take the big leap and come over.”

Cove not the first Scottish club to take an interest in Suman

Suman is no stranger to Scottish football, however, having had a brief experience as a young player with Rangers.

The trial did not end with a contract offer but the experience of Scotland was one which left a lasting impression on the goalkeeper.

He said: “When I was young I was lucky enough to be invited to train with Rangers for a week.

“Nothing really came from it but it was a really good experience overall to train with the first team.

“I was quite young but it was a great chance to see the league and the level over here.

“Nothing really happened at the time but subconsciously I do wonder if it planted a seed.

“I want to play at the best level I can and wherever I’m at I want to do as best as I can.”

Glove rivals are pushing each other

Balint Demus and Suman have been competing for the starting role in Paul Hartley’s side and Suman is pleased to have a player of the calibre of his glove rival pushing him to be better.

He said: “Bal Demus is a top guy and a great competitor. It’s good having someone push you every day and the goalie coach Derek Soutar is a top guy as well.

“He makes training enjoyable and competitive and that’s what you want.”

Australian looking up the table

While Suman is revelling in his new surroundings in the Granite City he shares in the sense of frustration at his club’s sluggish start to the season.

One win from their opening seven games means Cove are ninth in League One and the goalkeeper is eager to help his club move up the table.

The next chance comes today when Cove travel to Forthbank to face fourth-placed Stirling Albion in a game which will be shown live on BBC Alba at 5.30pm.

Suman said: “We haven’t been in the best of form but I feel as if something will click and we’ll start winning games.

“We’ve got some great quality players and experience here. We just need the ball to drop and I think everything will start working out for us.

“It’s a massive game for us this weekend. It’s on telly and it’s a chance to show what we’re all about.

“We need to get on a hot streak and I feel like it is there. Everything is slowly coming together and it feels like everything is there for us to get three points this weekend.”