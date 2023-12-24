Cove Rangers thank Inverurie Locos chairman for ‘brilliant gesture’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers thank Inverurie Locos chairman for ‘brilliant gesture’

Keith Moorhouse paid tribute to Locos chairman Mike Macaulay by making the trip to Balmoral Stadium with his plough to help clear the snow.

By Danny Law
Snow had to be cleared off the pitch at the Balmoral Stadium ahead of Cove's matcha gainst Edinburgh City. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse thanked his Inverurie Locos counterpart Mike Macaulay for helping ensure the Aberdeen side’s game against Edinburgh City went ahead.

The League One club sent out an appeal for volunteers to clear snow off the pitch ahead of Saturday’s game against Edinburgh City.

Cove manager Paul Hartley and his coaching staff as well as other Cove employees and fans were among those who helped shovel snow off the Balmoral Stadium pitch.

The hard work paid off as Cove recorded a thrilling 7-2 victory against City.

Moorhouse paid tribute to Inverurie Locos chairman Macaulay who rode to the club’s rescue by making the trip to Balmoral Stadium with his plough to help clear the snow.

The Cove chairman told the club website: “It was a brilliant gesture by Mike, and it shows the strength of the friendships we made during our time in the Highland League.

“On what was a miserable day, he didn’t need to do that, but he was happy to come across, and it was down to his efforts that the pitch was eventually deemed playable.

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Mike, and everyone else who helped out, and wish all Cove Rangers fans a merry Christmas. Given what the team then went out and did, it was just reward for all their hard work.”

