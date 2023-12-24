Cove Rangers thank Inverurie Locos chairman for ‘brilliant gesture’

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse thanked his Inverurie Locos counterpart Mike Macaulay for helping ensure the Aberdeen side’s game against Edinburgh City went ahead.

The League One club sent out an appeal for volunteers to clear snow off the pitch ahead of Saturday’s game against Edinburgh City.

Cove manager Paul Hartley and his coaching staff as well as other Cove employees and fans were among those who helped shovel snow off the Balmoral Stadium pitch.

The hard work paid off as Cove recorded a thrilling 7-2 victory against City.

THIS is how you make sure a match goes ahead 😉 Thank you once again to everyone who helped clear the pitch 🤝#CRFC pic.twitter.com/8p5kYGXtqd — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) December 23, 2023

Moorhouse paid tribute to Inverurie Locos chairman Macaulay who rode to the club’s rescue by making the trip to Balmoral Stadium with his plough to help clear the snow.

💬 "Given what the team then went out and did, it was just reward for all their hard work!” Chairman Keith Moorhouse pays tribute to helpers ⬇️ — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) December 24, 2023

The Cove chairman told the club website: “It was a brilliant gesture by Mike, and it shows the strength of the friendships we made during our time in the Highland League.

“On what was a miserable day, he didn’t need to do that, but he was happy to come across, and it was down to his efforts that the pitch was eventually deemed playable.

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Mike, and everyone else who helped out, and wish all Cove Rangers fans a merry Christmas. Given what the team then went out and did, it was just reward for all their hard work.”