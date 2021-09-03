Elgin City assistant boss Steven Mackay thrilled by loan signing of Ross County’s Tom Grivosti

New Elgin City assistant boss Steven Mackay is delighted with the loan capture of Ross County defender Tom Grivosti.

The 22-year-old defender, who has been out of the game for 19 months due to toe and hamstring injuries, is fit and ready for action, but not yet at Premiership level.

County and City struck a deal on Wednesday night for the impressive young stopper to join the League Two team until January, with Staggies manager Malky Mackay keen to see the player score regular game time.

It seems like a win-win for both parties and Steven Mackay, who has just replaced out-going Keith Gibson as Gavin Price’s right-hand man, is thrilled the Moray club can help him get up to speed, while helping their own cause.

He said: “First and foremost, it’s a great bit of business for us to be able to secure someone of Tom’s pedigree and quality.

“It is also a good arrangement for Tom and Ross County. He will be able to train with County on a daily basis then train with us on a Thursday then play on Saturdays.

“It means Ross County can monitor how he progressing because we are relatively local. Hopefully it works out well for both parties.

“We are getting a player who, although only 22, has got good experience from the level he’s played at. He comes in with all the good habits which will rub off on some of our players.

“For Tom, it’s an opportunity to play first-team football. He’s been off for a lengthy period and his ambition will be to get back into the County first-team.

“Hopefully by playing and performing well for us it will catch Malky’s eye and he’ll return with much more of an opportunity of doing that.”

Taking positives from cup call-off

Elgin’s SPFL Trust Trophy fixture at home to Championship strugglers Dunfermline Athletic this Saturday is cancelled due to a combination of self-isolation, injury and international duty making it impossible for the Fifers to field a team.

City were accordingly awarded a 3-0 win by the SPFL and a third-round home tie against the winners of the clash between Caley Thistle and Buckie Thistle.

Mackay explained that after a set-back in League Two last Friday, it was disappointing to have the game wiped out, although it does set up an attractive encounter at Borough Briggs on October 9.

He added: “It would have been great, after losing last week to Edinburgh City, to get the chance to put wrongs right after a really poor performance.

“It would have been an interesting fixture against Dunfermline and it’s not the way you want to progress, but it’s good to get another round, especially against a local team, be it Caley Thistle or Buckie Thistle.

“We look forward to it and I plan to take that game in to get a look at it and see who we’ll be facing.”

Training starts now for Kelty clash

Elgin return to League Two action next Saturday away to leaders and strong favourites Kelty Hearts, who were promoted via the play-offs.

Kelty defeated Brora Rangers, who Mackay was in charge of, on the way to promotion via the play-offs and will be tough opponents for Elgin.

Mackay though insists their game plan, which begins with training this weekend, won’t just be out restricting their opponents.

He said: “Kelty have started phenomenally well and that’s no real surprise given the squad they have as well as a fantastic manager in Kevin Thomson.

“It will be a really difficult game for us down there, but we will train as a full squad this Saturday.

“That session will be focused solely on Kelty Hearts and identifying not only how we set up, but how we can cause them problems. Central Park is not an easy place to go for a result, but that’s what we’ll be trying to do.”

The sides have locked horns already this season, with Kelty coming from a goal down to beat Elgin 3-1 at Borough Briggs in July in the Premier Sports Cup.

Forward makes loan move to Huntly

In other City news this week, striker Joel MacBeath has gone on loan to Highland League side Huntly to gain more match time until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made four appearances for the Moray men this season, three of which were as a second half substitute.