Steven Mackay reflects fondly on Elgin City experience despite challenging campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Steven Mackay reflects fondly on Elgin City experience despite challenging campaign

By Andy Skinner
June 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Steven Mackay.
Steven Mackay.

Steven Mackay reflects on his time with Elgin City as a fulfilling experience despite the Black and Whites’ difficult campaign last year.

Mackay stepped down from his role as assistant manager last week due to increased work and travelling commitments.

Jim Weir has since been confirmed as Gavin Price’s number two at Borough Briggs.

Mackay, who turns 41 later this month, has indicated he is keen to come out of retirement to make a playing return.

He remains keen to pursue a management career once his working circumstances allow.

Mackay previously enjoyed a successful three-year stint as manager of Brora Rangers, prior to joining Elgin last August.

Despite City struggling for form, finishing ninth in the League Two table, Mackay says he learned valuable lessons during his time working with Price.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price, right, alongside former assistant boss Steven Mackay.

Mackay said: “I wanted to make a bigger impact than perhaps I did, in terms of the way our results went.

“It opened my eyes to what is required to be involved in a Scottish league team.

“The commitment Gavin gives to that club is unbelievable. If people don’t see it they won’t understand, but he lives in Aberfeldy and travels up on a Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. He has done that for five or six years.

“His commitment levels are unreal. I have learnt so much from him in terms of tactical awareness and coaching.

“The reason I went there in the first place was to learn, grow and develop. Even when Jim Weir came in latterly I learnt a lot from him.

Steven Mackay being unveiled as Elgin’s assistant boss last August.

“Personally I took loads from the experience, and I told Gavin I will forever be grateful for what he has taught me.

“It will stand me in good stead going forward, it will definitely make me a better coach and manager

“Personally it was definitely a positive thing for me to go there and learn from more experienced people.”

Foundations in place for improved campaign at Borough Briggs

City boss Price has already made changes to his squad, with defenders Jevan Anderson and Jake Dolzanski drafted in.

Skipper Euan Spark has moved on to Brechin City, while Conor O’Keefe has joined Peterhead.

Despite last season’s disappointing finish, Mackay is confident his former club has everything in place to improve next term.

Jevan Anderson in action for Elgin City against Stirling Albion’s Akeel Francis.

Mackay added: “There were a lot of tight games, we lost games by fine margins.

“It sums that league up. It is really fine margins that can cost you games.

“If they can keep key players fit it will make a massive difference. I know Gavin has some signings potentially lined up that will make a big difference.

“Getting Jevan in will be massive. He was excellent when he was with us, even though it was only for a short period of time before he got injured.

“I have no doubts they will have a more successful season. I will be keeping an eye on their results every Saturday for sure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]