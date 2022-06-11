Steven Mackay reflects fondly on Elgin City experience despite challenging campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Mackay reflects on his time with Elgin City as a fulfilling experience despite the Black and Whites’ difficult campaign last year.

Mackay stepped down from his role as assistant manager last week due to increased work and travelling commitments.

Jim Weir has since been confirmed as Gavin Price’s number two at Borough Briggs.

Mackay, who turns 41 later this month, has indicated he is keen to come out of retirement to make a playing return.

He remains keen to pursue a management career once his working circumstances allow.

Mackay previously enjoyed a successful three-year stint as manager of Brora Rangers, prior to joining Elgin last August.

Despite City struggling for form, finishing ninth in the League Two table, Mackay says he learned valuable lessons during his time working with Price.

Mackay said: “I wanted to make a bigger impact than perhaps I did, in terms of the way our results went.

“It opened my eyes to what is required to be involved in a Scottish league team.

“The commitment Gavin gives to that club is unbelievable. If people don’t see it they won’t understand, but he lives in Aberfeldy and travels up on a Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. He has done that for five or six years.

“His commitment levels are unreal. I have learnt so much from him in terms of tactical awareness and coaching.

“The reason I went there in the first place was to learn, grow and develop. Even when Jim Weir came in latterly I learnt a lot from him.

“Personally I took loads from the experience, and I told Gavin I will forever be grateful for what he has taught me.

“It will stand me in good stead going forward, it will definitely make me a better coach and manager

“Personally it was definitely a positive thing for me to go there and learn from more experienced people.”

Foundations in place for improved campaign at Borough Briggs

City boss Price has already made changes to his squad, with defenders Jevan Anderson and Jake Dolzanski drafted in.

Skipper Euan Spark has moved on to Brechin City, while Conor O’Keefe has joined Peterhead.

Despite last season’s disappointing finish, Mackay is confident his former club has everything in place to improve next term.

Mackay added: “There were a lot of tight games, we lost games by fine margins.

“It sums that league up. It is really fine margins that can cost you games.

“If they can keep key players fit it will make a massive difference. I know Gavin has some signings potentially lined up that will make a big difference.

“Getting Jevan in will be massive. He was excellent when he was with us, even though it was only for a short period of time before he got injured.

“I have no doubts they will have a more successful season. I will be keeping an eye on their results every Saturday for sure.”