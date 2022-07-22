Elgin City starlet Dylan Lawrence thrilled to get chance to shine in League 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City starlet Dylan Lawrence thrilled to get chance to shine in League 2

By Paul Chalk
July 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elgin City's forward Dylan Lawrence will be aiming for three cup points against Queen of the South this weekend.

Dylan Lawrence admits his Elgin City recall was a surprise – now he aims to show what he can do at League 2 level.

The 19-year-old forward was on loan at Highland League side Strathspey Thistle and performing to a high standard.

He was pitched into action for Elgin throughout pre-season and was impressing manager Gavin Price, assistant Jim Weir and his team-mates.

With City determined to become promotion contenders in League 2 after finishing eighth last term, his loan agreement with the Jags was cancelled and he was given a deal extension lasting until the summer of 2024.

Faith has continued to be shown in Lawrence, who like 18-year-old attacking midfielder Fin Allen, is tipped to have a bright future at Borough Briggs over the next couple of years.

Lawrence has started all the Premier Sports Cup ties and is contention to continue that when Group F ends on Saturday with a home clash against League 1 opponents Queen of the South.

Elgin were flying in their warm-up games, scoring goals for fun and conceding none, albeit mainly against Highland League team.

They took Championship hosts Ayr United to penalties in a 0-0 draw in their cup opener, but were soon docked points and a 3-0 defeat for fielding an ineligible player.

A sore 4-0 loss at League 2 rivals Annan Athletic last weekend was followed by a 4-2 loss against Premiership visitors St Johnstone on Tuesday. Lawrence at least had the consolation of being named the man of the match.

Loan form led to chance back at City

Lawrence was happy with his displays for Strathspey and is thrilled for that to have led to a chance to shine back at Elgin.

He said: “I’m really happy to have signed a new contract.

“And I appreciate the manager having the trust in me to start the three cup games so far.

“I knew I was playing well when I was on loan, but I had no idea I was going to be recalled.

“It was a surprise for that to happen, but I’ve started all the pre-season games and the cup games so far, which is quite exciting.

“Going on loan in the Highland League has given me good experience.

“Having the chance now to play in League 2 against better and strong opposition will be a good test for me – I’m looking forward to it.”

Words of advice to help progress

And Lawrence is grateful to the management and experienced team-mates for always on hand to guide him.

He said: “I’ve been told just to work hard, try my best and listen to the instructions they give me.

Elgin City assistant Jim Weir, left, with manager Gavin Price.

“The senior players are helping me a lot, always speaking to me on and off the pitch, which is really helpful.”

Performances better than cup results

Lawrence feels , despite the cup losses, there are reasons for the side to remain optimistic.

He added: “We had a really good pre-season where we didn’t concede any goals.

“It’s been disappointing that we’ve been unable to win any games in the cup and we were unfortunate the Ayr United game became an automatic defeat.

“I feel we’ve been playing decent football, but not managed to get three points.”

Speed and deliveries are key weapons

Lawrence offers a presence on either flank or through the middle and he says his own preference is to use speed to trouble defenders.

He said: “I don’t have a favourite position. I’m quite adaptable and I can play on either sides.

“My main strength is my pace. I like to run at players and get crosses in the box.”

Elgin are bottom of Group F with zero points, while visiting Queens have a slight chance of following group winners Annan Athletic through to the next stage if they depart with a victory on Saturday.

