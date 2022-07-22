Elgin City starlet Dylan Lawrence thrilled to get chance to shine in League 2

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dylan Lawrence admits his Elgin City recall was a surprise – now he aims to show what he can do at League 2 level.

The 19-year-old forward was on loan at Highland League side Strathspey Thistle and performing to a high standard.

He was pitched into action for Elgin throughout pre-season and was impressing manager Gavin Price, assistant Jim Weir and his team-mates.

NEXT UP We face Queen of the South FC this Saturday in our final Premier Sports Cup game at Borough Briggs. Ticket, Streaming & all the information for the day can be found here https://t.co/gUsvqqukAP We look forward to seeing you Saturday. pic.twitter.com/me7r7W3GBT — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) July 20, 2022

With City determined to become promotion contenders in League 2 after finishing eighth last term, his loan agreement with the Jags was cancelled and he was given a deal extension lasting until the summer of 2024.

Faith has continued to be shown in Lawrence, who like 18-year-old attacking midfielder Fin Allen, is tipped to have a bright future at Borough Briggs over the next couple of years.

Lawrence has started all the Premier Sports Cup ties and is contention to continue that when Group F ends on Saturday with a home clash against League 1 opponents Queen of the South.

Elgin were flying in their warm-up games, scoring goals for fun and conceding none, albeit mainly against Highland League team.

They took Championship hosts Ayr United to penalties in a 0-0 draw in their cup opener, but were soon docked points and a 3-0 defeat for fielding an ineligible player.

A sore 4-0 loss at League 2 rivals Annan Athletic last weekend was followed by a 4-2 loss against Premiership visitors St Johnstone on Tuesday. Lawrence at least had the consolation of being named the man of the match.

Loan form led to chance back at City

Lawrence was happy with his displays for Strathspey and is thrilled for that to have led to a chance to shine back at Elgin.

He said: “I’m really happy to have signed a new contract.

“And I appreciate the manager having the trust in me to start the three cup games so far.

“I knew I was playing well when I was on loan, but I had no idea I was going to be recalled.

MOTM Our Gordon & MacPhail Whisky Red Door man of the match last night was youngster Dylan Lawrence. Thanks to our sponsor Lynn Fibre 1 Ltd for presenting the award. pic.twitter.com/aQIlGmoD16 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) July 20, 2022

“It was a surprise for that to happen, but I’ve started all the pre-season games and the cup games so far, which is quite exciting.

“Going on loan in the Highland League has given me good experience.

“Having the chance now to play in League 2 against better and strong opposition will be a good test for me – I’m looking forward to it.”

Words of advice to help progress

And Lawrence is grateful to the management and experienced team-mates for always on hand to guide him.

He said: “I’ve been told just to work hard, try my best and listen to the instructions they give me.

“The senior players are helping me a lot, always speaking to me on and off the pitch, which is really helpful.”

Performances better than cup results

Lawrence feels , despite the cup losses, there are reasons for the side to remain optimistic.

He added: “We had a really good pre-season where we didn’t concede any goals.

“It’s been disappointing that we’ve been unable to win any games in the cup and we were unfortunate the Ayr United game became an automatic defeat.

“I feel we’ve been playing decent football, but not managed to get three points.”

Speed and deliveries are key weapons

Lawrence offers a presence on either flank or through the middle and he says his own preference is to use speed to trouble defenders.

He said: “I don’t have a favourite position. I’m quite adaptable and I can play on either sides.

“My main strength is my pace. I like to run at players and get crosses in the box.”

Elgin are bottom of Group F with zero points, while visiting Queens have a slight chance of following group winners Annan Athletic through to the next stage if they depart with a victory on Saturday.