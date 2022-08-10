Elgin City secure star striker Kane Hester’s services for two more years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City secure star striker Kane Hester’s services for two more years

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 10, 2022, 8:39 am Updated: August 10, 2022, 10:25 am
Elgin City striker Kane Hester.
Elgin City have handed a two-year deal to main striker for the League 2 club, Kane Hester.

The red-hot 27-year-old, who was born in Montrose, has been a terrific front-man for the Moray side since joining from Arbroath in 2019.

The sharp-shooter has scored 49 goals in 89 appearances for the Black and Whites, including Tuesday’s night’s winner in the 1-0 SPFL Trust Trophy victory over Dundee United B.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price will be delighted to have kept forward Kane Hester at the Moray club.

He forged a formidable partnership with now-Caley Thistle forward Shane Sutherland at Borough Briggs, but even without him last term, he hit the net 17 times in 35 outings.

He’s off the mark well this term, scoring three times in seven matches.

The news of Hester remaining at Elgin comes hot on the heels of 21-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus Machado joining Highland League side Rothes.

