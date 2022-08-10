Elgin City secure star striker Kane Hester’s services for two more years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City have handed a two-year deal to main striker for the League 2 club, Kane Hester.

The red-hot 27-year-old, who was born in Montrose, has been a terrific front-man for the Moray side since joining from Arbroath in 2019.

The sharp-shooter has scored 49 goals in 89 appearances for the Black and Whites, including Tuesday’s night’s winner in the 1-0 SPFL Trust Trophy victory over Dundee United B.

He forged a formidable partnership with now-Caley Thistle forward Shane Sutherland at Borough Briggs, but even without him last term, he hit the net 17 times in 35 outings.

He’s off the mark well this term, scoring three times in seven matches.

The news of Hester remaining at Elgin comes hot on the heels of 21-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus Machado joining Highland League side Rothes.