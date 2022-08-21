‘Can we keep him?’ – Aberdeen fans react to Leighton Clarkson’s latest wonder goal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leighton Clarkson continued his personal goal of the season campaign with another stunning effort for Aberdeen on Saturday and it seems Dons fans are feeling the love for the on-loan Liverpool midfielder.

With two goals in three appearances so far following his move to Pittodrie both efforts have been top-drawer finishes from the playmaker.

Comparisons to Eoin Jess and James Maddison are already being made and it is clear from social media that Clarkson’s spectacular goals for the Dons have quickly made him a firm fan favourite.

On Facebook Fiona Brown wrote: “What a goal! Can we keep him?” and Willie Milne concurred, adding: “Get this lad signed up!”

Comparisons with Leicester City midfielder Maddison, who scored a spectacular free kick during his loan spell at the Dons from Norwich City in 2016, were also made after Clarkson’s incredible free kick in the Dons’ 1-0 win at St Johnstone on Saturday.

Stuart Craigen wrote: “Starting to look like the new James Maddison” with Richie Eddie sharing the sentiment: “New James Maddison.”

Another fan on Twitter even drew comparisons with AFC Hall of Famer Jess.

Eoin Jess might be under pressure as my favourite ever #Aberdeen player ….. 🚀⚽️💥 https://t.co/16NSr0LVJ0 — Rustler (@RedRust01) August 20, 2022

The joy of seeing Aberdeen recover from their 3-2 loss to Motherwell a week ago with a spectacular winning goal was too much for some.

I SAID IT THE LAST TIME I WAS ON HERE, LEIGHTON CLARKSON? HE’S THE BEST FOOTBALL PLAYER IN THE WORLD — Cameron 🇲🇰 (@_CL1903) August 20, 2022

Coulson also singled out for praise

While Clarkson’s spectacular set piece grabbed the headlines the display of Hayden Coulson did not go unnoticed either.

The on-loan Middlesbrough left-back put in a terrific shift on his return from injury and fans are also clamouring for his move to be made permanent.

Sign Coulson permanently — Ryan (@RyanAnd28666841) August 20, 2022

Coulson looks like some LB to be fair class today — Christopher3008 (@Chr1stopher3008) August 20, 2022

That’s better lads. So much more about us this afternoon. Defended so much better. Coulson was terrific. The whole team put in a shift. I love how confident we are playing out of tight areas. A great 3points! Onwards!! #COYR ✊🏼🇵🇪 — Sat-nav 🇦🇹⭐⭐ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Redtom1903) August 20, 2022

Back on Facebook, we could be wrong but there’s a feeling on tongue firmly in cheek with this post from Andrew Davidson.

He wrote: “The Coulson boy is really terrible. He’s obviously not going to get another contract wherever he was from because he’s so terrible. Absolutely shocking.

“In no way should his team give him another contract. In fact we’ll be magnanimous and take the problem off their hands. Yeah coz… yeah. Terrible.”

Hayes joins the 300 club

Finally, on a very pleasing afternoon’s work for the Dons and boss Jim Goodwin, a quick word for veteran Jonny Hayes after he made his 300th appearance for the club.

He is 35 now but still going strong.

Modern day legend. Never gives less than 100%, seems as good as ever this season too. — Al (@Zerouali84) August 20, 2022

Rolling back the years. Tremendous yet again 👏👏👏👏 — Sam Taylor (@SamTaylor135) August 20, 2022