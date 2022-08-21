‘Can we keep him?’ – Aberdeen fans react to Leighton Clarkson’s latest wonder goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Can we keep him?’ – Aberdeen fans react to Leighton Clarkson’s latest wonder goal

By Paul Third
August 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 21, 2022, 4:59 pm
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores a free kick to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Leighton Clarkson continued his personal goal of the season campaign with another stunning effort for Aberdeen on Saturday and it seems Dons fans are feeling the love for the on-loan Liverpool midfielder.

With two goals in three appearances so far following his move to Pittodrie both efforts have been top-drawer finishes from the playmaker.

Comparisons to Eoin Jess and James Maddison are already being made and it is clear from social media that Clarkson’s spectacular goals for the Dons have quickly made him a firm fan favourite.

On Facebook Fiona Brown wrote: “What a goal! Can we keep him?” and Willie Milne concurred, adding: “Get this lad signed up!”

Comparisons with Leicester City midfielder Maddison, who scored a spectacular free kick during his loan spell at the Dons from Norwich City in 2016, were also made after Clarkson’s incredible free kick in the Dons’ 1-0 win at St Johnstone on Saturday.

Stuart Craigen wrote: “Starting to look like the new James Maddison” with Richie Eddie sharing the sentiment: “New James Maddison.”

Another fan on Twitter even drew comparisons with AFC Hall of Famer Jess.

The joy of seeing Aberdeen recover from their 3-2 loss to Motherwell a week ago with a spectacular winning goal was too much for some.

Coulson also singled out for praise

While Clarkson’s spectacular set piece grabbed the headlines the display of Hayden Coulson did not go unnoticed either.

The on-loan Middlesbrough left-back put in a terrific shift on his return from injury and fans are also clamouring for his move to be made permanent.

Back on Facebook, we could be wrong but there’s a feeling on tongue firmly in cheek with this post from Andrew Davidson.

He wrote: “The Coulson boy is really terrible. He’s obviously not going to get another contract wherever he was from because he’s so terrible. Absolutely shocking.

“In no way should his team give him another contract. In fact we’ll be magnanimous and take the problem off their hands. Yeah coz… yeah. Terrible.”

Hayes joins the 300 club

Finally, on a very pleasing afternoon’s work for the Dons and boss Jim Goodwin, a quick word for veteran Jonny Hayes after he made his 300th appearance for the club.

He is 35 now but still going strong.

