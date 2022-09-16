Elgin City teenager Fin Allen given full-time training opportunity with Caley Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City teenager Fin Allen has been given the opportunity to train full-time with Caley Thistle.

Attacking midfielder Allen is a highly-rated prospect at Borough Briggs.

He made his breakthrough last season after signing his first professional contract, having been with Elgin’s academy since the age of eight.

Allen, who turned 18 last month, has enjoyed more regular game time this term, making 11 appearances for Gavin Price’s side so far.

Price revealed Allen is already on the radar of clubs elsewhere.

That has prompted an arrangement to allow the Elgin-born youngster to make use of the facilities at Championship club Inverness.

Although Allen has suffered a thigh strain, which may rule him out of Elgin’s League Two match away to Stenhousemuir on Saturday, he feels the experience has been highly beneficial for the youngster.

Price said: “Fin has been training full time with Inverness.

“It’s a good opportunity for him. We have a good relationship with Inverness, so we are grateful to Billy Dodds and John Robertson for taking him in to give him that experience.

“Fin has certainly attracted the attention of a few teams, so it has been good for him to see what it’s like in that environment.”

Price thrilled with City’s strength in depth

Allen is Price’s main injury concern for the trip to Ochilview this weekend, with the Elgin boss nearing a full strength squad.

Elgin made nine signings during the summer, with the deadline day capture of Ross Draper their most recent addition.

Price feels the new arrivals have helped to drive an added level of competitiveness within the squad.

He added: “I think we have got quite a strong depth in our squad now.

“With the guys we have got there, it has created a lot of competition for places which is putting pressure on people to perform.

“I have been seeing that over the last two or three games, and the standard of training in the last three or four weeks has been the best I have seen in a long time.

“That hopefully bodes well for the rest of the season.”

Clean sheet the difference in getting Elgin off to winning ways

Elgin return to action against the Warriors, after last weekend’s card was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Black and Whites have already beaten Saturday’s opponents this season, claiming a 3-1 home victory in the SPFL Trust Trophy last month.

Stenny have claimed back-to-back wins since then, but confidence remains high in the Elgin camp after they defeated Bonnyrigg Rose 2-0 in their last outing.

Although that was Elgin’s first league win of the season, Price has been pleased with the standard of his side’s performances.

Price added: “It was frustrating the game didn’t go ahead last week, but it was a chance to get everybody together which we don’t get to do very much.

“It allowed us to work towards what we are doing.

“I feel we have done well in every game apart from the first week against East Fife. We have been ahead in five of the six games, so keeping the clean sheet in the last game was the difference.

“We have played pretty much all of the teams now, and there isn’t much between any of them.

“In every game we have to put on a performance, we have got to turn up on the day.

“Stenhousemuir have played well in the last couple of games, they have a good squad with some experienced players.

“I like to think we do as well though. We have been training well and if we turn up hopefully we are capable of getting a result.”