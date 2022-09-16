Elgin City teenager Fin Allen given full-time training opportunity with Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City teenager Fin Allen given full-time training opportunity with Caley Thistle

By Andy Skinner
September 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elgin's Fin Allen (number 9) celebrates after opening the scoring against Peterhead in pre-season.
Elgin's Fin Allen (number 9) celebrates after opening the scoring against Peterhead in pre-season.

Elgin City teenager Fin Allen has been given the opportunity to train full-time with Caley Thistle.

Attacking midfielder Allen is a highly-rated prospect at Borough Briggs.

He made his breakthrough last season after signing his first professional contract, having been with Elgin’s academy since the age of eight.

Allen, who turned 18 last month, has enjoyed more regular game time this term, making 11 appearances for Gavin Price’s side so far.

Price revealed Allen is already on the radar of clubs elsewhere.

That has prompted an arrangement to allow the Elgin-born youngster to make use of the facilities at Championship club Inverness.

Fin Allen, with Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.

Although Allen has suffered a thigh strain, which may rule him out of Elgin’s League Two match away to Stenhousemuir on Saturday, he feels the experience has been highly beneficial for the youngster.

Price said: “Fin has been training full time with Inverness.

“It’s a good opportunity for him. We have a good relationship with Inverness, so we are grateful to Billy Dodds and John Robertson for taking him in to give him that experience.

“Fin has certainly attracted the attention of a few teams, so it has been good for him to see what it’s like in that environment.”

Price thrilled with City’s strength in depth

Allen is Price’s main injury concern for the trip to Ochilview this weekend, with the Elgin boss nearing a full strength squad.

Elgin made nine signings during the summer, with the deadline day capture of Ross Draper their most recent addition.

Ross Draper has signed a two-year deal at Elgin City.

Price feels the new arrivals have helped to drive an added level of competitiveness within the squad.

He added: “I think we have got quite a strong depth in our squad now.

“With the guys we have got there, it has created a lot of competition for places which is putting pressure on people to perform.

“I have been seeing that over the last two or three games, and the standard of training in the last three or four weeks has been the best I have seen in a long time.

“That hopefully bodes well for the rest of the season.”

Clean sheet the difference in getting Elgin off to winning ways

Elgin return to action against the Warriors, after last weekend’s card was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Black and Whites have already beaten Saturday’s opponents this season, claiming a 3-1 home victory in the SPFL Trust Trophy last month.

Stenny have claimed back-to-back wins since then, but confidence remains high in the Elgin camp after they defeated Bonnyrigg Rose 2-0 in their last outing.

Although that was Elgin’s first league win of the season, Price has been pleased with the standard of his side’s performances.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Price added: “It was frustrating the game didn’t go ahead last week, but it was a chance to get everybody together which we don’t get to do very much.

“It allowed us to work towards what we are doing.

“I feel we have done well in every game apart from the first week against East Fife. We have been ahead in five of the six games, so keeping the clean sheet in the last game was the difference.

“We have played pretty much all of the teams now, and there isn’t much between any of them.

“In every game we have to put on a performance, we have got to turn up on the day.

“Stenhousemuir have played well in the last couple of games, they have a good squad with some experienced players.

“I like to think we do as well though. We have been training well and if we turn up hopefully we are capable of getting a result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Jordan White in action for Ross County against Motherwell.
Ross County's match against Motherwell among several fixtures rearranged from last weekend's postponed SPFL…
0
Kane Hester, second from right, is gunning for the win at Stenhousemuir this weekend.
Kane Hester urges Elgin City to go on run - but is on red…
1
Darryl McHardy will be a goal threat for Elgin City, perhaps even more so from midfield.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price pinpoints fresh dangers offered by Darryl McHardy after position…
0
Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price hails major impact over improving striker Kane Hester
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1
Post Thumbnail
All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen's death, with host of…
Sports grounds across Scotland are silent following the death of the Queen. Photo: Shutterstock
Sport after the Queen's death: What's on and what's off
0
Ross Draper's experience could be vital to Elgin City as they chase promotion from League 2 this term.
Ross Draper calls for Elgin City to be fearless in pursuit of League Two…
0

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks