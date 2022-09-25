Gavin Price hails ‘faultless’ Elgin City after 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Peterhead – while Jim McInally labels Blue Toon showing ‘unacceptable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Gavin Price hails ‘faultless’ Elgin City after 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Peterhead – while Jim McInally labels Blue Toon showing ‘unacceptable’

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
September 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Russell Dingwall celebrates after curling home Elgin City's opener against Peterhead.
Russell Dingwall celebrates after curling home Elgin City's opener against Peterhead.

Elgin City boss Gavin Price thought his “faultless” side’s impressive 4-0 win over Peterhead in the SPFL Trust Trophy was the culmination of weeks of positive performances.

Now Price wants to see City put in the same manner of devastating display against Annan Athletic next weekend as the Borough Briggs men look to climb League Two.

Two goals in each half at Balmoor – from Russell Dingwall, Kane Hester, Dylan Lawrence and Angus Mailer – saw Elgin put the Blue Toon, who are a division above Elgin, to the sword and claim a place in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup.

Price, who has now watched his team lose just once in nine outings, said: “It was a pretty faultless performance in terms of keeping a clean sheet, we created a lot of opportunities in the game (and) the work-rate was fantastic.

“I’ve felt over the last few weeks the performance has been coming. We put everything together on Saturday and thoroughly deserved the win.

“We were excellent in spells against Stenhousemuir (3-3 in their last league outing), scored three goals against a very good side, and beat Bonnyrigg the week before that.

“It’s been frustrating the draws in the league, but we’ve certainly been playing well enough which should warrant us being higher up the league table.

“We’ve got to translate that performance into the next league game against Annan.

“If we can replicate Saturday, we’ll win more games than we don’t.”

Gavin Price.

Peterhead had won all seven prior competitive meetings during Price’s Elgin tenure.

Before kick-off, the Black and Whites gaffer had spoken about his view a sustained Challenge Cup run could feed into currently eighth-placed Elgin’s league results, and he added: “It’s good we’re in the hat for it. We’ve come through three tough games and we’ll see who we get in the next round and look forward to that.

“But the league’s most important – we need to get points on the board and do it quickly.”

Peterhead went into Saturday’s third round clash also feeling good about themselves, following their 3-1 victory against Kelty Hearts – their first of the League One season.

However, the home side were without Robbie McGale (dislocated shoulder), Aberdeen loan goalkeeper Tom Ritchie (cup tied) and Ryan Dow (Achilles), while Loran Venrooy and Enock Walusimbi are still waiting for work permits.

Elgin were without skipper Matthew Cooper due to a knee problem.

The opening period at Balmoor was, at times, breathless.

On nine minutes, the visitors opened the scoring when Russell Dingwall curled a left-footed shot from the right side of the box perfectly into the far top corner beyond Peterhead keeper Sandy Wood.

The rattled Blue Toon didn’t threaten an equaliser until 19 minutes, Daniel Hoban denying both ex-Elgin player Conor O’Keefe and Jack Wilkie from point-blank range.

Four minutes later, Wilkie and O’Keefe combined down the left after Dingwall played a loose pass for Elgin in midfield, but Hoban made a brilliant low stop to turn left-back Wilkie’s cross-goal strike round the far post.

Chances were flowing freely at both ends, but Elgin scored their second on 35 minutes. Lawrence nipped in to nick the ball from the Blue Toon’s flat-footed midfield, before playing in Hester to clip beyond a helpless Wood.

Kane Hester made it 2-0 to Elgin against Peterhead.

At half-time, Peterhead boss Jim McInally rejigged the players in his midfield diamond – reflecting the supremacy of Dingwall, Mailer and Brian Cameron in the middle of the park. To facilitate this, Paul Dixon and Prince Asare made way for Chris Kisuka and Jordon Brown.

Elgin were content to pick their moments in the second period, and this compact approach meant the Blue Toon didn’t manage to create a single opening after the interval, while City had several chances – many which fell to Hester – to add to their tally with rapid breaks forward.

On 69 minutes, it was 3-0. Lewis Nicolson burst into the Blue Toon box on the left. His shot looped off goalie Wood, but, when the ball dropped, Lawrence was on hand to nod it into the bottom right corner of the net.

With five minutes to play, Mailer slotted home through a sea of bodies for number four as dominant Elgin strolled their way into the next round.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally thought his side totally lost their way after being denied by Hoban numerous times at 1-0 in the first half, labelling the performance in the second period “unacceptable”.

McInally said: “The second half started, Elgin had a nice shape to them, they were two up and really we had to play through them – and we weren’t good enough to play through them. They counter-attacked us really well and found loads of space to play in.

“Disappointing, but two home games – and if you’d gave me one to win, I’d have chose last week (v Kelty).”

Cup exit aside, Peterhead’s win last weekend means next Saturday’s East End Park meeting with League One table-toppers Dunfermline could allow the rock-bottom Blue Toon to haul themselves above Kelty in the standings.

McInally should be helped in shoring up his side for the trip by more bodies being available – but he issued a warning to some of the players who took to the field on Saturday.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

He said: “Ryan Dow will be back next week, but we just need to wait and see – and hope.

“There’s a chance there’s another boy, a midfield player, who is going to be in next week, so hopefully we can just freshen it up a wee bit.

“We’ll get them training Tuesday and Thursday and get them organised for next Saturday, where we’ve got a really tough game with Dunfermline

“There are bodies going to be coming in here and they need to be up for the challenge. Some of them look as though they’ve maybe accepted they’re going to lose their place, and that’s the disappointing thing.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Kane Hester, right, and Russell Dingwall.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Elgin City thrash Peterhead 4-0 to progress into fourth round
Elgin City manager Gavin Price
Elgin City boss Gavin Price says SPFL Trust Trophy run can spark momentum in…
0
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper.
Elgin City wary of threat posed by Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe, says former team-mate Matthew…
0
Adrew Macaskill in action for Buckie Thistle in their Scottish Cup win against Lossiemouth. Picture by Sandy McCook
Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open…
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price disappointed not to take maximum points from entertaining encounter…
Elgin's Fin Allen (number 9) celebrates after opening the scoring against Peterhead in pre-season.
Elgin City teenager Fin Allen given full-time training opportunity with Caley Thistle
0
Jordan White in action for Ross County against Motherwell.
Ross County's match against Motherwell among several fixtures rearranged from last weekend's postponed SPFL…
0
Kane Hester, second from right, is gunning for the win at Stenhousemuir this weekend.
Kane Hester urges Elgin City to go on run - but is on red…
1
Darryl McHardy will be a goal threat for Elgin City, perhaps even more so from midfield.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price pinpoints fresh dangers offered by Darryl McHardy after position…
0
Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women hoping to use home advantage to secure back-to-back wins, says manager…
The historic Mostar Bridge, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Travel: Cruising the Adriatic - ticking off seven countries along the way
0
Mango crumble with chai custard.
Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard
man attacked 16-year-old
'Disgraceful' man who kicked teenager in the head is spared jail
Travis giving fans a much welcome blast from the past at their Aberdeen Music Hall gig. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
TRUE NORTH REVIEW: Headliners Travis roll back the years at Aberdeen Music Hall
0
Raymond Besant filming Frozen Planet 2. Picture by Raymond Besant and BBC.
Coffee, concentration and a curious fox: What it takes to create stunning Frozen Planet…
0

Editor's Picks