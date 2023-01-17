Gavin Price outlines benefits of Elgin City’s relationship with Aberdeen – ‘We can help them’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gavin Price believes Elgin City’s relationship with Aberdeen can bring benefits for all parties.

Two of the Black and Whites’ three January additions have come from the Dons, with striker Aaron Reid and left-back Evan Towler joining on loan.

Towler is returning to Borough Briggs following a successful stint in the second half of last season.

On that occasion, he was joined by Reds forward Kevin Hanratty, who is now on loan with League Two rivals Forfar Athletic after making just three appearances for City.

A loan spell at Elgin in 2017 provided a launchpad for the senior career of then-Dons striker Bruce Anderson, who netted six goals in 14 appearances with the Moray side.

Anderson netted in a 1-1 draw against Rangers after being handed his chance in the opening league match of the following campaign, and is now a talismanic goalscoring presence for Livingston in the Premiership.

Price is keen to make the most of the links forged with the Pittodrie side – along with Highland clubs Ross County and Caley Thistle.

He said: “Neil Simpson and Jim Goodwin have been excellent with us in terms of that relationship.

“That’s really important. I have been to watch quite a few Aberdeen games this season, to see players I have been interested in.

“Geographically it’s important we’ve got that link, as it is with Inverness and Ross County as well.

“We have to take advantage of geography sometimes when we can, and hopefully we can help these clubs as well by developing players.

“It certainly helped Evan last year, and likewise with players we have had over time.”

Price remains on lookout

Along with the arrival of Reid and Towler this month, Elgin have added Mitchell Taylor on a permanent deal from Camelon Juniors.

The Black and Whites are third in the League Two table at present, three points clear of East Fife.

Their focus turns to Scottish Cup action this weekend, however, when they host West of Scotland First Division side Drumchapel United.

Price remains on the lookout for fresh additions, and is keen to make the most of the time remaining before the transfer deadline.

He added: “We watched games again last week.

“There are still two loans we can potentially bring in, but we will take our time with that and make sure it’s not just bringing people in for the sake of it.

“We want to enhance the team if we can.”