Gavin Price outlines benefits of Elgin City’s relationship with Aberdeen – ‘We can help them’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Gavin Price outlines benefits of Elgin City’s relationship with Aberdeen – ‘We can help them’

By Andy Skinner
January 17, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 17, 2023, 7:12 pm
Evan Towler is back on loan at Elgin City. Image: Robert Crombie.
Evan Towler is back on loan at Elgin City. Image: Robert Crombie.

Gavin Price believes Elgin City’s relationship with Aberdeen can bring benefits for all parties.

Two of the Black and Whites’ three January additions have come from the Dons, with striker Aaron Reid and left-back Evan Towler joining on loan.

Towler is returning to Borough Briggs following a successful stint in the second half of last season.

On that occasion, he was joined by Reds forward Kevin Hanratty, who is now on loan with League Two rivals Forfar Athletic after making just three appearances for City.

A loan spell at Elgin in 2017 provided a launchpad for the senior career of then-Dons striker Bruce Anderson, who netted six goals in 14 appearances with the Moray side.

Anderson netted in a 1-1 draw against Rangers after being handed his chance in the opening league match of the following campaign, and is now a talismanic goalscoring presence for Livingston in the Premiership.

Bruce Anderson celebrates netting for Livingston. Image: SNS

Price is keen to make the most of the links forged with the Pittodrie side – along with Highland clubs Ross County and Caley Thistle.

He said: “Neil Simpson and Jim Goodwin have been excellent with us in terms of that relationship.

“That’s really important. I have been to watch quite a few Aberdeen games this season, to see players I have been interested in.

Aberdeen pathways manager Neil Simpson.

“Geographically it’s important we’ve got that link, as it is with Inverness and Ross County as well.

“We have to take advantage of geography sometimes when we can, and hopefully we can help these clubs as well by developing players.

“It certainly helped Evan last year, and likewise with players we have had over time.”

Price remains on lookout

Along with the arrival of Reid and Towler this month, Elgin have added Mitchell Taylor on a permanent deal from Camelon Juniors.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

The Black and Whites are third in the League Two table at present, three points clear of East Fife.

Their focus turns to Scottish Cup action this weekend, however, when they host West of Scotland First Division side Drumchapel United.

Price remains on the lookout for fresh additions, and is keen to make the most of the time remaining before the transfer deadline.

He added: “We watched games again last week.

“There are still two loans we can potentially bring in, but we will take our time with that and make sure it’s not just bringing people in for the sake of it.

“We want to enhance the team if we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Monday's Highland League Weekly featured a chat with former Turriff United, and now Aberdeen, striker Aaron Reid - who is currently on loan from the Dons at Elgin City - about how he battled his way back to full-time football.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Ex-Turriff United striker Aaron Reid on playing way back…
Evan Towler is back on loan at Elgin City. Image: Robert Crombie.
Elgin City 1-1 Annan: Aberdeen defender Evan Towler aiming to make the most of…
Evan Towler.
Gavin Price feels returning Aberdeen loanee Evan Towler can kick on again at Elgin…
Photos of Mike Christie who was involved with Burghead Thistle, Elgin Boys Club and Elgin City who died aged 85 on December 30 2022 Pictures supplied by son Craig Christie
Tributes paid to Moray football stalwart Mike Christie
Elgin City defender Darryl McHardy in action against Clyde in last month's SPFL Trust Trophy, Image: Bob Crombie
No excuses - Defender Darryl McHardy urges Elgin City to deliver League One dream
Evan Towler, who is on loan at Cove Rangers from Aberdeen
Evan Towler heads to Elgin City after Aberdeen recall him from Cove Rangers loan
Lewis Nicolson celebrates his goal for Caley Thistle at Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Elgin City manager Gavin Price tips big future for Caley Thistle's Lewis Nicolson
Elgin City boss Gavin Price. Image: SNS.
Elgin City 1-2 East Fife: Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid relishing chance at League Two…
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City boss Gavin Price urges side to up the ante ahead of home…
Winger Mitchell Taylor, who recently joined League Two club Elgin City from Camelon Juniors. Image: Courtesy of Camelon Juniors
Winger Mitchell Taylor aims to strike up partnership at Elgin City with Kane Hester

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

Editor's Picks

Most Commented