Gavin Price eager to strike up form on Elgin City’s return to league duty

Gavin Price hopes Elgin City’s progression to the Scottish Cup last-16 can help them rekindle their League Two form.

City defeated Drumchapel United 2-1 on Tuesday, to set up a fifth round tie away to either Cove Rangers or Ayr United.

The Black and Whites are third in League Two, but have only won one of their last four matches.

Price, whose side travel to Stenhousemuir on Saturday, is eager to rediscover consistency ahead of the run-in.

He said: “We will see what the Drumchapel game took out of some of the players, and get ready to go on Saturday.

“We are in a reasonable position in the league, but we’ve got to kick on now.

“That’s the goal now. We will try to find our form again, which I don’t think we’ve really been of late.

“We need to click into gear again, and hopefully go into the home stretch in a good vein of form.”

Price has food for thought in selecting City side

Elgin were forced into a number of changes on Tuesday, with Aaron Reid, Evan Towler and Mitchell Taylor cup-tied, and Angus Mailer suspended.

Price insists players who came in did their prospects no harm whatsoever.

He added: “We will be able to make some changes, with some of the boys who were unavailable on Tuesday now back.

“Jevan Anderson did well at the back, while Dylan Lawrence and Chris Antoniazzi showed some good flashes.

“Dylan did well to get us back in the game with the goal. His work-rate and pace can worry teams at times.

“It’s a team game – and every player is vital.

“The substitutions made a big impact. Rory MacEwan came on and really helped the way we played, having been out for a while.

“Tom Findlay did as well, as he does every time he plays. I love working with the boy, as he’s a great listener and carries out instructions to the tee and works really hard.

“He’s maybe not the most flamboyant of players, but he’s a manager’s dream in terms of what he gives us on the park.”

Scottish Cup provides shot at history for Elgin

City will discover their last-16 opponents on Tuesday, when Cove host Ayr in their rescheduled fixture.

The fifth round tie will take place on February 11, with Elgin aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 1968.

Price feels the cup provides his side with an added incentive in the coming weeks.

Price added: “There are 16 league games still to go, and that’s the main focus still.

“I don’t think the club has been through to the last-16 in their league history, so it’s nice to do that.

“We want to be greedy – we’ve got a one-off game with the chance to get to the quarter-finals, which I don’t believe we have done since the 1960s.

“I said to the players before the game that they had the chance to make a bit of history for themselves and the club. Whoever we get in the next round, hopefully the fans will come and support us in their droves.”