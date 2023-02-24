Gavin Price calls for ‘cup mentality’ as Elgin City aim to return to form

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City manager Gavin Price is determined to restore confidence when his side makes the trip to League Two leaders Dumbarton on Saturday.

City suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Albion Rovers in midweek, which followed a 1-0 home loss to Stranraer on Saturday.

It has been a disappointing return to league action since Elgin were denied a Scottish Cup victory over Championship side Ayr United a fortnight ago, having been hit by a late equaliser before going on to lose 4-1 in extra-time.

Saturday’s opponents will provide a formidable test, with Stevie Farrell’s side sitting three points clear at the league summit.

Price, whose side were defeated 2-1 in controversial fashion on their last visit to the Rock in September, hopes his side can begin their revival this weekend.

He said: “We just need to try and win a game.

“We have taken a bit of a blow in the last couple of weeks since the Ayr United game and we need to try and get that right.

“It’s a difficult fixture but it’s one we’ve got to try and be positive in.

“Going into the game we are just concentrating on being better in all aspects of the game. We were way off it in the second half on Tuesday, and it was a poor performance on Saturday.

“We have not become a bad team overnight, so hopefully we can get a bit of confidence back into the team again.”

City remain in promotion mix

Despite falling to seventh place in the table, Elgin remain just three points adrift of the promotion play-offs.

With 12 matches still remaining, Price has urged his side to show a cup-tie mentality in their pursuit of a shot at promotion.

Price added: “It’s the same for every team – everyone is desperate for points for different reasons.

“The table is so tight at both ends, so we have to treat games as cup finals between now and the end of the season.

“We need to show that cup mentality we had against Ayr United to try and win games.

“There’s no point in feeling sorry for ourselves – we’ve got to get back on it and find our form again.

“As individual players, and collectively, we need to do that.”

Elgin will still be without Jake Dolzanski, Brian Cameron and Daniel Hoban for the trip south, with skipper Matthew Cooper touch and go for the fixture.

City have also allowed winger Chris Antoniazzi to join Highland League club Banks o’ Dee for the remainder of the season.