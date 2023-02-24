Gavin Price calls for ‘cup mentality’ as Elgin City aim to return to form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gavin Price calls for ‘cup mentality’ as Elgin City aim to return to form

By Andy Skinner
February 24, 2023, 5:00 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS

Elgin City manager Gavin Price is determined to restore confidence when his side makes the trip to League Two leaders Dumbarton on Saturday.

City suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Albion Rovers in midweek, which followed a 1-0 home loss to Stranraer on Saturday.

It has been a disappointing return to league action since Elgin were denied a Scottish Cup victory over Championship side Ayr United a fortnight ago, having been hit by a late equaliser before going on to lose 4-1 in extra-time.

Saturday’s opponents will provide a formidable test, with Stevie Farrell’s side sitting three points clear at the league summit.

Elgin’s Darryl McHardy (L) and Ayr scorer Fraser Bryden after their Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS

Price, whose side were defeated 2-1 in controversial fashion on their last visit to the Rock in September, hopes his side can begin their revival this weekend.

He said: “We just need to try and win a game.

“We have taken a bit of a blow in the last couple of weeks since the Ayr United game and we need to try and get that right.

“It’s a difficult fixture but it’s one we’ve got to try and be positive in.

“Going into the game we are just concentrating on being better in all aspects of the game. We were way off it in the second half on Tuesday, and it was a poor performance on Saturday.

“We have not become a bad team overnight, so hopefully we can get a bit of confidence back into the team again.”

City remain in promotion mix

Despite falling to seventh place in the table, Elgin remain just three points adrift of the promotion play-offs.

With 12 matches still remaining, Price has urged his side to show a cup-tie mentality in their pursuit of a shot at promotion.

Price added: “It’s the same for every team – everyone is desperate for points for different reasons.

Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS

“The table is so tight at both ends, so we have to treat games as cup finals between now and the end of the season.

“We need to show that cup mentality we had against Ayr United to try and win games.

“There’s no point in feeling sorry for ourselves – we’ve got to get back on it and find our form again.

“As individual players, and collectively, we need to do that.”

Elgin will still be without Jake Dolzanski, Brian Cameron and Daniel Hoban for the trip south, with skipper Matthew Cooper touch and go for the fixture.

City have also allowed winger Chris Antoniazzi to join Highland League club Banks o’ Dee for the remainder of the season.

