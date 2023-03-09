Rollercoaster results frustrate Elgin City boss Gavin Price ahead of Annan Athletic trip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City manager Gavin Price admits he just cannot predict what he’s going to get from his side this season.

However, strong away form offers him plenty of hope they can deliver a vital victory at Annan Athletic to rise from seventh spot in League Two.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to basement side Bonnyrigg Rose means Elgin sit just six points clear of bottom place.

Weekend hosts Annan are fourth and enjoy a four-point lead over the Black and Whites, who have a game in hand.

Just four victories from 14 fixtures at Borough Briggs has clearly held Elgin back this term, yet wins like they achieved at leaders Dumbarton two weeks ago show they are a different proposition on their travels.

‘I’m certainly more confident going into away games than I am at home’

Price, who is determined to ensure City are not in the relegation equation, is frustrated by the inconsistent form and wants his team to bag a win at in-form Annan before hosting Stenny next week.

He said: “Any game I go into, I know we can win, but then I also think there are any games we can lose if we’re not at it. That’s the problem at the minute.

“Normally our home form is the big factor for taking us up the league, but this is the worst I’ve experienced, which is a real disappointment, but we will find the answers eventually.

“We’re looking forward to Saturday. I’m certainly more confident going into away games than I am at home.

“We’ve had two wins and a draw against Annan this season. And the good thing in football, especially the way League Two is right now, is it doesn’t take long until we’re back in action, but we’ve got to get wins sooner rather than later.

“We know what we need to do. I think we need to win nine games and we need to get those wins as quickly as we can.”

Price sure City can ‘bounce back’

Price accepts playing at Borough Briggs is presenting real challenges to his team this term, and they have failed to win any of their last six home league matches.

However, with 30 points still available, he is calling on his players to show they’re a match for their opponents.

He said: “Our home form has been disastrous. It has been hugely disappointing. We can’t seem to replicate our away form at home. If we had done, we’d be sitting comfortably within the top four.

“We need to shrug that off. We’re disappointed with Saturday’s result against Bonnyrigg, although it was a game we didn’t deserve to lose.

FT – Elgin have now failed to win in their last six home league games, as they fall to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bonnyrigg Rose. Match report here: https://t.co/K5vntnqfrx pic.twitter.com/OaQWC1XVBl — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) March 4, 2023

“We were quite unlucky. We didn’t take our chances and if we had done, it would probably have settled the game in our favour.

“Bonnyrigg got the win at the death – it was a hard one to take.

“That’s the way it’s been going for us at home, unfortunately. We will bounce back, I’m sure.

“Our style of play suits playing away from home. At home, we find it more of a struggle to break through teams.

“We’ve also had a few struggles with our pitch during the winter months, which has disrupted the way we’ve played, although it was fine on Saturday. We can’t use that as an excuse and we did play better.

“We still have 10 games to play and it’s still all to play for.”

Todd loan move delights manager

Last week, Elgin signed 16-year-old Andrew Todd, son of Pars legend Andy, on loan from Dunfermline Athletic until the end of the season, and he came off the bench against Rose last week.

Price explained the youngster can add real quality and offer different options from the key run-in.

He added: “Andrew is technically a good player. He’s young, but I’d watched him play for Dunfermline this season and he’s stood out.

SIGNING NEWS ✍️ We are pleased to announce the Loan Signing of Andrew Tod from Dunfermline. The versatile youngster will join on Loan until the End of the Season. Welcome to the Club Andrew. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GTicQQPz1Q — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) February 28, 2023

“I always thought he could do well for us. I spoke to Dunfermline about him and he’s someone who can provide a few different options for us.

“We have a fairly small squad going into the last part of the season, so he’s a really good addition.

“His main position is in central midfield, behind the striker, and he showed on Saturday that he’s got something about him.”

Goalkeeper Daniel Hoban is back training and should again make Saturday’s squad, but defender Jake Dolzanski is most likely one week away from a return, and centre-half Ross Draper will be assessed following a knock last week.