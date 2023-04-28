David Raven still cherishes goodwill from Caley Thistle supporters following semi-final winner in 2015

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Raven still cherishes goodwill from Caley Thistle supporters following semi-final winner in 2015

Raven netted the decisive goal in extra-time against Celtic eight years ago, on Inverness' way to winning the Scottish Cup.

By Andy Skinner
David Raven celebrates his Scottish Cup semi-final winner with Graeme Shinnie and Ryan Christie. Image: SNS
David Raven celebrates his Scottish Cup semi-final winner with Graeme Shinnie and Ryan Christie. Image: SNS

David Raven will never need to be reminded of his place in Caley Thistle folklore.

Right back Raven was Inverness’ semi-final hero on their way to winning the 2015 Scottish Cup, with his extra-time winner defeating Celtic 3-2 in an epic encounter.

The Englishman was an unlikely match-winner, as it was one of just five goals he netted in 187 appearances during five years at Caledonian Stadium.

Inverness are searching for another last-four protagonist this weekend, when they face Falkirk at Hampden Park.

Raven insists he does not need to look far to feel the warmth of the Caley Jags support.

He said: “When this time of year comes around I get a nudge off people on social media who remind me of it.

“It’s really nice to know I affected people’s lives in that way. A few have said it’s the best moment they have had watching football.

“I was the one who knocked it in the goal, all the rest of the lads made it happen, but to be reminded of it every year is really nice.

“It brings back some great memories. It’s one of those nice ‘I did that’ moments.”

Raven denied final opportunity through injury

Inverness’ run to Scottish Cup glory was bittersweet for Raven, as he missed the final against Falkirk due to a calf injury.

David Raven and Gary Warren, who both missed the final, with ex-Inverness boss Terry Butcher.

Raven says his semi-final heroics helped to ease the pain at being sidelined.

He added: “At the time, I remember I was devastated that I had ripped my calf.

“But because I had such a big moment in the semi-final, I was able to stomach it a little bit more.

“We had beaten Celtic in the last minute of extra-time at Hampden.

“The likes of Gary Warren and Dean Brill also missed the game as well.

“Because it was such a massive moment for me, it did allow me to take it on the chin a little bit easier.”

Inverness targeting return to Premiership

Only two years after the Scottish Cup triumph, Raven was part of the Inverness side which suffered relegation to the Championship.

Inverness have yet to return to the top flight in the six years which have since passed but are currently on course to secure a play-off position.

Raven, who is now assistant manager at Northern Premier League outfit Warrington Town, feels reaching the latter stages of the cup is a sign the club is heading back in the right direction.

The 38-year-old said: “As much as we take a pat on the back for winning the Scottish Cup, I was part of the team that ended up getting relegated as well. That doesn’t sit well with me at all, that the club is where it is.

Former Caley Thistle defender David Raven.

“We need to take that on the chin as well.

“It has been years now they have been fighting to get back into the Premiership.

“What the cup run does is breed success, and that can help with the league.

“I think that’s what we have seen. Fingers crossed it goes really well and they finish in the play-offs, and they have that nous of winning cup games.

“That’s basically what play-off games are. If they have got that nous of winning, maybe this is the springboard that takes them into the play-offs and beating a Premiership team.

Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

“I would like to think this would give them a financial springboard if anything as well.

“They can maybe fill the gaps, and maybe get that one or two extra players in.

“If they can get through this and get to the final, the financial rewards from that are huge.

“They might be able to get a couple of extra players they need to get over the line.”

