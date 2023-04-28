David Raven still cherishes goodwill from Caley Thistle supporters following semi-final winner in 2015

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Raven will never need to be reminded of his place in Caley Thistle folklore.

Right back Raven was Inverness’ semi-final hero on their way to winning the 2015 Scottish Cup, with his extra-time winner defeating Celtic 3-2 in an epic encounter.

The Englishman was an unlikely match-winner, as it was one of just five goals he netted in 187 appearances during five years at Caledonian Stadium.

Inverness are searching for another last-four protagonist this weekend, when they face Falkirk at Hampden Park.

Raven insists he does not need to look far to feel the warmth of the Caley Jags support.

He said: “When this time of year comes around I get a nudge off people on social media who remind me of it.

⏪🏆 Happy David Raven Day! On this day in 2015 we beat Celtic 3-2 at Hampden Park in a crazy Scottish Cup Semi-Final! pic.twitter.com/XUjg41cXd8 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 19, 2021

“It’s really nice to know I affected people’s lives in that way. A few have said it’s the best moment they have had watching football.

“I was the one who knocked it in the goal, all the rest of the lads made it happen, but to be reminded of it every year is really nice.

“It brings back some great memories. It’s one of those nice ‘I did that’ moments.”

Raven denied final opportunity through injury

Inverness’ run to Scottish Cup glory was bittersweet for Raven, as he missed the final against Falkirk due to a calf injury.

Raven says his semi-final heroics helped to ease the pain at being sidelined.

He added: “At the time, I remember I was devastated that I had ripped my calf.

“But because I had such a big moment in the semi-final, I was able to stomach it a little bit more.

“We had beaten Celtic in the last minute of extra-time at Hampden.

David Raven. The Scouse Noel Gallagher. pic.twitter.com/GWoPdyuQis — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 31, 2015

“The likes of Gary Warren and Dean Brill also missed the game as well.

“Because it was such a massive moment for me, it did allow me to take it on the chin a little bit easier.”

Inverness targeting return to Premiership

Only two years after the Scottish Cup triumph, Raven was part of the Inverness side which suffered relegation to the Championship.

Inverness have yet to return to the top flight in the six years which have since passed but are currently on course to secure a play-off position.

Raven, who is now assistant manager at Northern Premier League outfit Warrington Town, feels reaching the latter stages of the cup is a sign the club is heading back in the right direction.

The 38-year-old said: “As much as we take a pat on the back for winning the Scottish Cup, I was part of the team that ended up getting relegated as well. That doesn’t sit well with me at all, that the club is where it is.

“We need to take that on the chin as well.

“It has been years now they have been fighting to get back into the Premiership.

“What the cup run does is breed success, and that can help with the league.

“I think that’s what we have seen. Fingers crossed it goes really well and they finish in the play-offs, and they have that nous of winning cup games.

“That’s basically what play-off games are. If they have got that nous of winning, maybe this is the springboard that takes them into the play-offs and beating a Premiership team.

“I would like to think this would give them a financial springboard if anything as well.

“They can maybe fill the gaps, and maybe get that one or two extra players in.

“If they can get through this and get to the final, the financial rewards from that are huge.

“They might be able to get a couple of extra players they need to get over the line.”