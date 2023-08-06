Peterhead win away from home for the first time in over a year with 3-0 success at East Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead win away from home for the first time in over a year with 3-0 success at East Fife

A Jack Brown strike and a Connor O'Keefe double meant the Blue Toon started the League Two season on a positive note.

By Reporter
Peterehad's Connor O'Keefe celebrates his second goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterehad's Connor O'Keefe celebrates his second goal. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead registered their first away victory in over a year by running out 3-0 winners at East Fife.

A Jack Brown strike and a double from Connor O’Keefe gave the Blue Toon their first win on the road since beating Clyde by the same scoreline on April 2 last year.

The morale-boosting victory was also a statement of intent from the Balmoor men as they look to bounce back at the first time of asking following their relegation from League One.

Peterhead were dominant throughout the 90 minutes in Methil and one of the highlights of the performance was the midfield display of 22-year-old Jack Brown who weighed in with a goal and an assist to end the club’s long run without an away win.

He said: “It’s a great feeling to finally get that away win and its all down to the hard work we showed on the pitch today.

“There were some positive signs during the Viaplay Cup games but that means nothing without results so today’s win should stand us in good stead going forward.”

Peterhead’s Jack Brown, left, celebrates his opener with Hamish Ritchie. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Peterhead began the game well with Conor O’Keefe striking the crossbar early on with a powerful shot.

Hamish Ritchie’s well-struck effort was tipped over by East Fife keeper Allan Fleming but the dreadlock was broken in 35 minutes when Brown drove the ball home from a Kieran Shanks cross.

Brown turned creator midway though the second half when he released O’Keefe with a superbly weighted pass and his midfield partner made it 2-0 with a cool finish.

Despite losing Conner Duthie, who was stretchered off with a serious looking injury, the visitors continued to dictate play and victory was assured 12 minutes from the end when O’Keefe recorded his second of the afternoon.

He chased a long ball out of defence before unleashing a spectacular 20-yard strike which flew past the helpless Fleming.

“We worked hard today,” continued Brown.

“Hopefully this will be the start of a long, successful season.

“We know it’s a great way to begin the campaign but we won’t be getting carried away.

“We’ll be looking to take the same attitude into the games which follow, starting next week against Stenhousemuir.”

Brown has previously displayed his versatility by playing on both sides of the midfield and although he adopted a slightly deeper role at Bayview, he made it clear that he is happy to play wherever he is required.

He added: “I just enjoy playing, whether it’s on the left, the right or through the middle.

“I’m playing alongside good players and playing in any of these positions isn’t a problem for me.”

Player/co-manager Ryan Strachan was another who contributed to the victory, putting in a solid performance in the heart of defence.

He said: “I thought we were great today.

“Three goals and a clean sheet – I couldn’t have asked for a better start and we might even have scored a couple more.

“East Fife are a good team but after we scored the first goal, I felt we were relatively comfortable.”

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead being their League Two campaign away to East Fife: Duncan Brown.
Jordon Brown: Peterhead have point to prove to themselves in League Two
Conner Duthie in action for Peterhead against Dundee United in the Viaplay Cup.
Conner Duthie back on track at Peterhead after undergoing heart surgery
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-bosses upbeat despite ending Viaplay Cup campaign with 4-1 loss at Falkirk
Peterhead player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
Co-manager Ryan Strachan wants Peterhead to end Viaplay Cup campaign on positive note
Peterhead goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi plays a pass in a match against Spartans at Balmoor Stadium.
Ex-Aberdeen youngster Blessing Oluyemi eager to make his mark at Peterhead
Peterhead's Jordan Armstrong challenges Spartans' Jamie Dishington in a Viaplay Cup match at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan disappointed by Viaplay Cup exit after Spartans defeat
Peterhead's Caleb Goldie in action at Balmoor Stadium against Spartans in the Viaplay Cup.
Peterhead exit Viaplay Cup with game to spare after 2-1 defeat to Spartans
Peterhead defender Ryan Strachan pictured after a foul on Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe inside the box.
Peterhead 'move on' from Dundee United referee controversy with full focus on Spartans clash
Andy McCarthy battles with Dundee United's Tony Watt at Tannadice.
Peterhead: Andy McCarthy looks to positives after disappointing Dundee United defeat
Peterhead defender Ryan Strachan pictured after a foul on Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe inside the box.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown slams 'poor' refereeing display following claims of 'foul and abusive'…