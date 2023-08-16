Elgin City boss Ross Draper says Daniel Hoban’s goalkeeping display against Forfar Athletic has given him selection dilemma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City boss Ross Draper says Daniel Hoban’s goalkeeping display against Forfar Athletic has given him selection dilemma

Hoban made a penalty save during the 90 minutes, and also played a key role in the shoot-out triumph over the Loons in the SPFL Trust Trophy tie.

By Andy Skinner
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban following his side's penalty shoot-out triumph against Forfar Athletic. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban following his side's penalty shoot-out triumph against Forfar Athletic. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper says goalkeeper Daniel Hoban’s penalty heroics have given him food for thought.

Hoban produced an outstanding display after being recalled between the sticks for Tuesday night’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie at home to Forfar Athletic.

His save from Kieran Inglis helped to secure a 0-0 draw which ensured the match went to penalties.

In the shoot-out, Hoban’s save from Craig Thomson secured a 4-3 victory which secured Elgin’s place in Thursday’s third round draw.

Although Thomas McHale has played in goals in both of Elgin’s League Two matches so far, Draper says Hoban has demonstrated he is equally up to the task.

Elgin goalkeeper Daniel Hoban saves Craig Thomson’s penalty. Image: Bob Crombie

Draper said: “It has been tough on Daniel, but he has come back in and looked good.

“With the two of them, they are both number ones, so it’s a tough decision for me.

“It was tough at the end of last season for five games, about who to play.

“There is not much between them. Tom has done well when he has come in, and Daniel has caused me a problem for selection for games coming forward.

“He was brilliant. His standout moments were the penalty saves during the game and in the shoot-out as well.

“Even his distribution and four or five good saves he made as well. People will probably just think about the penalty saves, but there were other ones in there as well.

“It was a good night for him – that’s what he’s capable of.”

Balancing act paid off for Elgin boss

Draper was thrilled to progress in the competition, on a night which saw him make six changes from the side which had been held to another goalless stalemate against the Loons on league duty just three days previously.

Elgin City defender Jake Dolzanski challenges Forfar Athletic’s Darren Watson. Image: Bob Crombie

He added: “I missed Stranraer because of my knee, while Nathan Cooney had a tight hamstring on Saturday but still played 70 minutes.

“Brian Cameron has been struggling with his groin, Rory MacEwan is just coming back, and Jake Dolzanski and Matthew Cooper have been out for a long time.

“It was a big balancing act before the game in terms of how strong we went, because we still wanted to progress.

“We came out of it with no injuries and with a clean sheet, and through to the next round.

“That was mainly down to Daniel. We rode our luck a bit at times, he made a great save for the penalty to keep us in it and it could have gone either way – it was a bit of a basketball game for the last 20 minutes or so.”

