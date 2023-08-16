Elgin City boss Ross Draper says Daniel Hoban’s goalkeeping display against Forfar Athletic has given him selection dilemma

Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper says goalkeeper Daniel Hoban’s penalty heroics have given him food for thought.

Hoban produced an outstanding display after being recalled between the sticks for Tuesday night’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie at home to Forfar Athletic.

His save from Kieran Inglis helped to secure a 0-0 draw which ensured the match went to penalties.

In the shoot-out, Hoban’s save from Craig Thomson secured a 4-3 victory which secured Elgin’s place in Thursday’s third round draw.

Although Thomas McHale has played in goals in both of Elgin’s League Two matches so far, Draper says Hoban has demonstrated he is equally up to the task.

Draper said: “It has been tough on Daniel, but he has come back in and looked good.

“With the two of them, they are both number ones, so it’s a tough decision for me.

“It was tough at the end of last season for five games, about who to play.

“There is not much between them. Tom has done well when he has come in, and Daniel has caused me a problem for selection for games coming forward.

“He was brilliant. His standout moments were the penalty saves during the game and in the shoot-out as well.

“Even his distribution and four or five good saves he made as well. People will probably just think about the penalty saves, but there were other ones in there as well.

“It was a good night for him – that’s what he’s capable of.”

Balancing act paid off for Elgin boss

Draper was thrilled to progress in the competition, on a night which saw him make six changes from the side which had been held to another goalless stalemate against the Loons on league duty just three days previously.

He added: “I missed Stranraer because of my knee, while Nathan Cooney had a tight hamstring on Saturday but still played 70 minutes.

“Brian Cameron has been struggling with his groin, Rory MacEwan is just coming back, and Jake Dolzanski and Matthew Cooper have been out for a long time.

“It was a big balancing act before the game in terms of how strong we went, because we still wanted to progress.

“We came out of it with no injuries and with a clean sheet, and through to the next round.

“That was mainly down to Daniel. We rode our luck a bit at times, he made a great save for the penalty to keep us in it and it could have gone either way – it was a bit of a basketball game for the last 20 minutes or so.”