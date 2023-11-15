Graham Tatters reveals efforts to talk Barry Smith out of stepping down as Elgin City boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Graham Tatters reveals efforts to talk Barry Smith out of stepping down as Elgin City boss

Smith has departed Elgin after only eight matches in charge, due to increased work commitments in his day job.

By Andy Skinner
Barry Smith during Elgin City's 2-0 win over Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Bob Crombie.
Barry Smith during Elgin City's 2-0 win over Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Bob Crombie.

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters insists he tried his best to talk Barry Smith out of stepping down as manager.

Smith has moved on from Borough Briggs after just two months in the role, during which time he took charge of eight matches.

His departure came just 48 hours after the Black and Whites moved off the foot of the League Two table, courtesy of a 2-0 win over Bonnyrigg Rose.

Dundee-based Smith ultimately took the decision to resign, due to increased work commitments in his day job.

Tatters says Smith initially approached him last week, before agreeing to mull over the decision during the weekend.

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.

Despite Elgin’s victory, the 49-year-old opted to stick with his initial decision to stand down.

Tatters said: “His job has changed a little bit, and he can’t give it the amount of time it needs to be able to sort it out.

“He was having to travel twice a week, as well as a Saturday. It became very difficult for him.

“He wanted the weekend to think about it. He was going to do it earlier in the week, because things were getting a bit too hectic for him. He’s a family man as well.

“We discussed it and we tried to persuade him to stay, but he felt he couldn’t put the commitment in that it needed.

“He was going to leave on Tuesday, but he came up and did training on Thursday, and took the game on Saturday.

“He said he would review it after the weekend, but he decided it was just too much for him and we agreed to part ways.”

Smith ended Elgin reign on a high

During Smith’s short-lived reign, Elgin suffered an embarrassing 6-0 defeat to Jeanfield Swifts in the Scottish Cup, as well as a league defeat by the same scoreline against Peterhead.

Former Dundee and Raith Rovers boss Smith had an undefeated record at Borough Briggs however, taking seven points from his three home games in charge.

After ending his stay on a high against Bonnyrigg last weekend, Tatters hopes Elgin have foundations to build upon when they travel to Dumbarton on Saturday.

Tatters added: “It was an excellent performance on Saturday. They would have been disappointed they weren’t leading at half-time but Thomas made some good saves and we defended really well.

“We haven’t been doing that lately so that was good. We had to come out in the second half, and to play as well as we did was excellent.”

Draper to take interim charge

Ross Draper, who remained as a player-coach after Smith replaced him as manager, will now step back in as interim boss.

Ross Draper. Image: SNS.

Following the trip to Dumbarton on Saturday, the Black and Whites will host Forfar Athletic three days later, but are out of action the following weekend after being eliminated from the Scottish Cup.

Tatters, who will be searching for his fourth manager of the calendar year, is keen to take stock of Elgin’s situation before making his next move.

He added: “Barry interviewed really well, he had a good CV but it hasn’t worked out unfortunately.

“Now is the time to try and sit back and let Ross take it for a few days, along with Stevie Dunn. That’s the plan at the moment.

“We have got two games, and then 10 days off. It’s an opportunity to go through everything, and work out where we are going to be at.”

More from Elgin City

Elgin City manager Barry Smith watches on at Balmoor.
Barry Smith leaves role as Elgin City manager after just two months at Borough…
Rory MacEwan, second from left, celebrates scoring the opener against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Robert Crombie.
Barry Smith wants Elgin City to build on Bonnyrigg Rose victory after moving off…
Elgin City manager Barry Smith, whose team host Bonnyrigg Rose this weekend. Image: Duncan Brown
Elgin City boss Barry Smith concerned by lack of balance in squad
Ross Draper. Image: SNS.
Elgin City midfielder Ross Draper: We have to pick ourselves up
Elgin City skipper Matthew Cooper is seeking three precious points this weekend at Stranraer. Image: Bob Crombie
Matthew Cooper: Elgin City determined to bounce back from Scottish Cup shock
Elgin City manager Barry Smith. Image: Bob Crombie.
Barry Smith slams Elgin City's Scottish Cup hammering at Jeanfield Swifts as 'real low-point'…
Elgin City manager Barry Smith close to full-time at Jeanfield Swifts. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City's 6-0 Scottish Cup loss at Jeanfield thought to be heaviest non-league v…
Elgin City manager Barry Smith. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City boss Barry Smith spells out recipe for avoiding Scottish Cup shock at…
Elgin City's Brian Cameron in League Two action against Stenhousemuir no6 Nat Wedderburn. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City 1 Stenhousemuir 1: Borough Briggs boss Barry Smith disappointed with just a…
Elgin City are set to play their first game since September 30 when Stenhousemuir come calling on Tuesday. The Warriors have also not played since that afternoon. Image: SNS Group
Barry Smith poised to add to Elgin City squad with new signing

Conversation