Ross Draper confirms he is not in contention for permanent return as Elgin City manager

Ross Draper has confirmed he has no desire to permanently return as Elgin City manager.

Draper began the season as player-manager, after guiding the Black and Whites to League Two safety in his spell as interim boss last season.

The Englishman stepped down after just five league games, however, with Barry Smith coming in to replace him.

City were left facing further upheaval after Smith stepped down earlier this week due to work commitments – only two months into the role.

Draper will step back in as interim manager for Saturday’s League Two trip to Dumbarton, with a home match against Forfar Athletic to follow on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old insists he will revert to solely playing once a permanent manager is appointed.

Draper said: “I’m enjoying being back playing, and getting good game time. I had a little bit of disruption with an injury I had, but I have come back and felt good in the last couple of games.

“I’ve got no drive to get back into it. For me, it’s too big a job for playing and managing. We need somebody to come in and give it their all to make sure results are right.

“The chairman was at training on Tuesday to explain the situation. It will be myself and Stevie Dunn who take it for Dumbarton on Saturday, and possibly Tuesday.

“Luckily for the club we don’t play the following Saturday, so we have another 10 or 11 days.

“It might be a good opportunity for somebody to come in – hopefully that’s the plan.

“We have been told we will take it for Saturday as a minimum.

“It’s the same as last season, one game at a time, and we will see where we go with it.”

Ross Draper well-versed on interim boss duties at Elgin City

Draper says his short-lived spell in charge during the early part of the season will ensure preparations are seamless for a potentially-crucial four days in Elgin’s season.

He added: “There’s no shock to the system, with the fact we have been here and done it. There’s a bit of deja vu.

“Nothing changes really. The boys are fine, and it comes off a good result against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.

⏳ What a start to a second half! Rory MacEwan helps Elgin to a big win seconds after the restart #cinchL2 | @ElginCityFC pic.twitter.com/Xa323XYMG8 — SPFL (@spfl) November 13, 2023

“Last season we were having bad results and it was a case of having a day to prepare for Stenhousemuir at home.

“I have been among it the whole season, so we are fine. There’s no drastic situation where there is somebody coming in, so it’s as you were.

“We pick a team for Saturday, and go down to Dumbarton to try and get a good result.

“We will then possibly take it on Tuesday as well.

“It’s two big games for the club in the space of four days. It’s a big opportunity for the club to bounce up.”

Confidence remains high following Bonnyrigg victory

Elgin moved off the foot of the table courtesy of their 2-0 win over Bonnyrigg Rose last weekend, which proved to be Smith’s final match in charge.

Former Ross County and Caley Thistle player Draper says confidence remains high within the squad amid the latest change to the managerial setup.

Draper, who revealed Matthew Cooper, Russell Dingwall and Fin Allen close to fitness, added: “The boys trained well on Tuesday, and we had a bigger group on Thursday.

“They will be confident. I watched the game back and for me there were massive positives.

“I’ve always said that if you play in a game, and then watch it back, sometimes it can be completely different. I genuinely think that.

“At the time I thought we were a bit lucky to maybe get a result, but then I watched the game back and it was completely different.

“We were very positive and we deserved the three points.

“As a group, we have to make sure we are positive.”