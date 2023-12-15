Allan Hale says Elgin City’s long-term objectives on hold until survival is secured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Allan Hale says Elgin City’s long-term objectives on hold until survival is secured

The Black and Whites are ninth in the League Two table, four points ahead of bottom side Clyde.

By Andy Skinner
Allan Hale. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Allan Hale is not looking beyond securing Elgin City’s League Two survival this season before mapping out his long-term objectives.

Hale was last week appointed as Elgin’s new boss, as permanent successor to Barry Smith who departed last month.

He has inherited a side sitting ninth in the table, with four points separating them from bottom side Clyde after falling to a 4-0 defeat away to East Fife in his first game in charge.

Hale will take charge of his first home fixture on Saturday when Spartans make the trip north, with City undefeated in their last six matches at Borough Briggs.

Former Huntly manager Hale says the immediate task of staving off the threat of relegation is his only focus at present.

The new Elgin City management, boss Allan Hale, left, and assistant manager Stefan Laird.
Halte said: “I think the players are aware of what is needed and I don’t think it’s something we need to highlight to them all the time.

“The club has been in that position for the last three years now. Our first objective is to make sure we stay up this year, and we remain in the division come the end of the season.

“It’s then about trying to build a squad, and recruit a depth where we are not in this position every season.

“That’s not going to be sustainable over the next five to 10 years. The law of averages would dictate that if you are continually in that position, eventually you are going to finish bottom.

“Collectively, we need to work together to make sure we survive this season first and foremost.

“It’s then about trying to recruit well, and build a squad that’s got the depth and quality within it to gradually move forward. We can focus on the long-term objectives thereafter.”

Hale looking to implement ‘brave’ and ‘front foot’ approach

Nevertheless, Hale believes he can make gradual tweaks to Elgin’s approach to matches in the coming weeks in an effort to produce results more consistently.

Hale added: “We have only had a couple of training sessions with them, so our ideas are not going to happen immediately.

“It will take a bit of time to bed in, but the challenge is to get the players structured and set up in a way that helps us pick up positive results.

“To embed your own ideas does take time, because the players have been so used to playing a certain way over a set period of time.

“We are trying to develop that mindset where we are just changing and altering the way they are used to playing, and trying to be a bit braver in their approach to games and look to be on the front foot more often.

“Coming in mid-season, as opposed to pre-season, means you don’t have the time to work with the group. We have got to work with them now.

“It’s very much the case of the players adapting as we go. We have got a good group in there, they have all been really receptive to what we have given them so far and their application has been first class.”

Elgin looking to continue fine home form

City host a Spartans side which has enjoyed an excellent start to life in the SPFL, and occupies fourth place after 14 matches.

Although it kick starts a difficult run of fixtures, Hale feels that brings an opportunity for his players to showcase their capabilities.

Elgin City defender Jake Dolzanski, left, competes for the ball with Dumbarton’s Ross MacLean. Image: Bob Crombie

Hale, who has Jake Dolzanski back from suspension and is close to having Matt Jamieson back from a long-term shoulder injury, added: “The next three games are against teams in the top four, so that poses a challenge.

“They are teams who have been a bit more consistent and clinical in picking up points.

“For us, that gives us an opportunity to show we have got a good squad, we are a good group of players, and we are capable of picking up results if we play well.

“The team has already shown that this season through the home form, so it’s about trying to continue that, but also trying to introduce our ideas and getting the team playing in a way they are not used to.”

