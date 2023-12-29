Elgin City banish talk of past 6-0 rout at hands of weekend visitors Peterhead

Allan Hale says Elgin City’s previous heavy 6-0 defeat against Saturday’s League Two visitors Peterhead has not even been discussed ahead of their rematch at Borough Briggs.

City’s loss to Peterhead on September 30 was quickly followed by a similarly demoralising 6-0 Scottish Cup exit to Jeanfield Swifts during the short tenure of previous boss Barry Smith.

Since then, Hale has arrived as the Black and Whites manager and, after three games in charge, is still looking for his first goal or point from the team when the Blue Toon visit this weekend.

The earlier thumping defeat by Peterhead has not been dredged up over the past few days, as Hale said: “We have not spoken about that game. We were not there at that time, so it’s not really relevant to us.

“I am sure the players will have that game in the back of their minds, but as a group we’ve focused on our own performance and try to ensure we put in the level of performance that we’re looking for on Saturday.

“This week, we have had two really good sessions with the players and preparations have been good. Hopefully we can put in a really good performance in front of our own fans.”

Home support can roar on Elgin City

Ninth-placed Elgin are four points behind Forfar Athletic and three points in front of bottom side Clyde in the League Two standings.

Prior to Hale’s arrival, Elgin had strung six successive unbeaten results together at Borough Briggs.

Earlier this month, they lost 4-0 against East Fife just days after Hale was in the door, and then also lost 4-0 at home to Spartans on December 16.

Last weekend, Elgin gave rampant league leaders Stenhousemuir a contest in a 2-0 loss at Ochilview.

Focused in being competitive in front of their own support in Moray on Saturday when title-chasing Peterhead come to town, Hale added: “We always get a healthy crowd here to come and support the team, so we’re well backed. It’s our responsibility to put in a performance that helps the fans get behind us.

“We have to use that to our advantage and make it difficult for the opposition to play here at Borough Briggs.”

Positive signs amid loss at leaders

Looking back at their strong display against rampant Stenny, Hale was encouraged by the side’s efforts, and said: “Saturday was one where we’re certainly seeing signs of what we’re asking the players to do.

“It was a performance that gave us a lot of encouragement against the league leaders, who had won their last seven games.

“The players are taking the information on board, which is a positive for sure.

“It was the biggest test we could have had, especially on the back of our first two performances where we were below par, to say the least.

“It was a good test for the players’ character, going away from home and showing we can put in a disciplined performance.

“The players have been fantastic in terms of their application and what they’re putting into training.

“Hopefully we can start picking up some positive results.”

Hale determined to bolster squad

With the transfer window opening next week and basement rivals Clyde adding experienced duo Craig Howie and Robbie Leitch, Hale insists Elgin will also be bolstering their pool of players.

He added: “We definitely need to strengthen, although it is difficult at this stage to put a number on how many players we need.

“There are plenty of conversations being held and plenty that we’re working on. They are always a lot of moving parts.

“There is no question we will be active. In an ideal world, we’d like to get a couple in during the early part of the window, but that doesn’t always go to plan.

“We will try and get one or two deals done as early as possible, while there might be others that happen later in the window. We will wait and see.”

This Saturday, Elgin are expected to be as close to full strength as possible, apart from missing experienced midfielder Brian Cameron through suspension.

This is the first of two home fixtures for City, with Stranraer heading north on league business next weekend.