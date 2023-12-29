Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle must cope with Morton long-throw bombardment to end 2023 with a move up Championship table

Manager Duncan Ferguson admits Morton will “be a tough nut to crack” as Caley Thistle aim to round off the year on a winning note.

Saturday’s Championship match in Inverness between the eighth and fifth-placed teams sees the sides go head-to-head with just one point separating them in the table.

Four wins and a draw in recent weeks, including defeating ICT 2-1 at Cappielow on December 12 in a rearranged match, have catapulted Ton from bottom of the division to fifth.

Dougie Imrie’s men have shown flair amid their rise, with a well-worked Robbie Muirhead goal against Queen’s Park an example of the confidence within the Greenock camp.

It is no wonder that Ferguson is wary of their opponents, who have been aided by the threat of long throw-in specialist Lewis Strapp, who set up their recent winner against the Highlanders from such a move.

Caley Thistle boss Ferguson said: “All games are different, and Morton might make changes or have a suspension here and there.

“We know the long throw is a big weapon for them.

“Morton are a very good team and they proved that last time we played them. They are five games unbeaten.

“They mix it up well, can play on the ground, or direct to their strikers and, of course, they use their long throw-ins well. They have a game plan and, when they stick to it, they’re very good at it.

“They’re on a roll, so this will be a tough match, but it’s one we’re hoping we can win.

“Morton will be a tough nut to crack, but we’re ready.”

Stronger defending on show at Firhill

Ferguson has been frustrated by the manner of some of the goals Inverness have conceded in recent defeats against Morton and Arbroath and then in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at third-placed Partick Thistle.

However, although defender Jack McMillan equalised for Partick, the ICT manager still thinks it was a stronger display at the back from his side.

He said: “You can pick holes in any goal and we’re always looking to improve defensively.

“To be fair, I think the boys did really well at the weekend in their box. It was much, much better. There was a big improvement against Partick.”

Swift scorer Anderson hailed by boss

Inverness marched into the lead at Firhill after Max Anderson’s 21-second opener became the club’s fastest competitive goal, beating James Keatings’ 35-second strike against Buckie Thistle in a 2021 Scottish Cup tie.

On-loan Dundee midfielder Anderson’s finish to a slick team move delighted Ferguson, who is impressed by what he offers his side.

He added: “Max has got a good engine on him and good ability on the ball.

“He arrives in the box at the right time, and he’s chipped in with a couple of goals.

“I’m pleased with Max, as I am with a lot of the players, because I feel like we’re playing really well.

“The Morton and Arbroath defeats knocked us back a bit, but you will lose games of football. I felt we played well enough to get something from both those games.

“We played well at Partick and, on another day, we’d get a penalty and we’d come away with three points.”

Wide full-backs making real impacts

Ferguson was also pleased to see the impact of full-backs Jake Davidson on the right and Cammy Harper on the left cause Partick problems.

He said: “Jake did very well – he’s also got a good engine on him, as does Cameron (Harper) on the left-hand side.

“If teams play narrow and compact, you look to go wide, and Jake and Cameron did well on Saturday.

“Overall, the team did very well against Partick Thistle.

“We’re scoring goals, we just need to make sure we keep them out – that’s the main thing.”

Lodovica ankle injury rules him out

Inverness have David Carson, Aaron Doran, Austin Samuels and Roddy MacGregor all back at training, but none are expected to make the Morton match.

Striker Harry Lodovica was this week confirmed to be sidelined, potentially for a few months, due to an ongoing ankle ligament issue.

ICT kick off 2024 with a league trip to Airdrie on Tuesday afternoon followed by next Saturday’s away day at Ayr United.