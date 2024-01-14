Elgin City boss Allan Hale bemoans ‘inexcusable’ mistakes after Forfar Athletic defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale bemoans ‘inexcusable’ mistakes after Forfar Athletic defeat

The Borough Briggs side were leading through a Ross Draper goal before the Loons fought back to take the points.

Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.
Allan Hale could not hide his frustrations after Elgin City suffered a late defeat at fellow strugglers Forfar.

Elgin took the lead through a Ross Draper goal nine minutes before half time but Forfar levelled after 72 minutes through Russell McLean who then netted an injury time penalty.

“To say I’m bitterly disappointed would be an understatement,” said Hale.

“We’re very much the victims of our own downfall today.

“The goals and the manner of how they are being conceded are inexcusable.

“I’m really disappointed that after going 1-0 up and doing well enough to get ourselves in front, we never had any period of possession with in the game.

“That is really disappointing because we have built up a lot of momentum over the last three games but that level of performance is not a performance I will be accepting, that is for sure.”

Hale believes nervousness might have been to blame for his side’s failure to see out the win.

“I think naturally that plays a part,” the former Huntly boss conceded.

“We never mentioned the magnitude of the game in the build up to it.

“We just try to focus on getting a level of performance out the group but I think that probably played a part.

“Feeling like we are under pressure is a mentality thing that has been embedded with in the group since we came here.

“We are working to change that and it still needs to change.

“We have certainly not been getting ahead of ourselves because we won a couple of games.

“We are well aware that there is still a lot of work to do.

“We need to address the fact that we need people on the pitch who want to get their foot on the ball and take it under pressure and play football.

“Today we never got that and it was a very subdued performance and one  which, I’ll be honest, I didn’t see coming.”

The first half was a nervy affair but it was City who edged themselves in front nine minutes before the break.

A corner was only partially cleared by the Forfar defence and Ross Draper made no mistake on the half volley, rifling in to the bottom corner.

Rather than press home their advantage, Elgin looked to sit on their lead and the Loons came out strong, missing a barrage of chances and striking the crossbar before the equaliser eventually came in the 72nd minute.

Debutants Tyler Mykyta and Russell McLean linked up to provide the latter with a tap in.

The Black and Whites hopes of holding out for a point came undone in the first minute of injury time.

Brian Cameron went to ground dangerously in the box and was dismissed for his challenge.

The red card was the least of City’s worries though as McLean fired the spot kick in to the top corner to ensure Elgin returned north empty handed.

Hale is still hopeful of bolstering his squad after Forfar leapfrogged his side in the table to move up to eighth spot.

Hale added: “We are still active and there are certain positions we need support in. Hopefully we can get some business done.”

 

