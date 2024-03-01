Elgin City boss Allan Hale says Clyde match will not be decisive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City boss Allan Hale says Clyde match will not be decisive

City have an eight-point advantage over their bottom-placed opponents ahead of the League Two fixture.

By Andy Skinner
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Robert Crombie

Elgin City manager Allan Hale is keen to play down the significance of Saturday’s League Two trip to Clyde.

City have an eight-point gap above their bottom-placed opponents, and know a win at New Douglas Park would be a huge stride towards securing league safety.

The Black and Whites will face a Bully Wee side buoyed by a stunning 6-1 victory over leaders Stenhousemuir last weekend, with Ian McCall’s men looking to generate momentum in their efforts to make the great escape.

With 10 fixtures remaining, Hale insists the fate of both sides will rest on far more than this weekend’s encounter.

He said: “At the end of the day we are only playing for three points.

“Either end of the bargain I don’t think anything is going to be decided based on the result.

Russell Dingwall celebrates scoring for Elgin City when they last met Clyde in January. Image: Robert Crombie.

“It’s other people’s jobs to get focused on the magnitude of the game, and it’s our job to focus the players on making sure we can get the level of performance that highlights the capability of our squad.

“That’s where our focus has been this week, the same as it has been for any other game. In that sense I don’t think anything has really changed too much.

“I think it’s shaping up to be a good match. It’s two teams that have got a bit of positive momentum behind them.

“Clyde have recruited well. They invested heavily in their squad during the window and brought in players that have got a lot of experience at this level, to try and get themselves to safety.

“We have been pretty active ourselves in terms of having the depth of squad we felt we needed for the second half of the season, and our form has been really consistent.”

Elgin go into match with strong form behind them

Eighth-placed Elgin are among a congested pack of teams in mid-table, with just a point separating them from East Fife in fifth.

In their last three fixtures against the current top three, City followed up a 2-1 away win against Spartans with draws against Stenhousemuir and Peterhead.

Hale is determined to maintain the high level of performance his side has shown in recent weeks.

He added: “I think there’s a real consistency within our performances, which has been really pleasing.

“The last three games have been really encouraging because we have been playing a lot of good football, created a lot of chances and been well in the game.

“Arguably, you could say that if we had taken our chances on another day we could be sitting with more than the five points that we accumulated.

“That gives me encouragement because the players are playing with a level of consistency which is putting us in a position where we are competing to win games of football.

“That’s where you need to be at this stage of the season.

“We have closed a gap on the teams above us, and for us it’s about trying to make sure we stay within that bracket and maintain the same level of consistency we have shown over the last six or seven games.”

City will be without skipper Matthew Cooper and Rory MacEwan, while Mitch Taylor will also miss out with a torn calf.

More from Elgin City

Peterhead's Rory McAllister shoots a fraction wide against Elgin City. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead takes positives from Balmoor draw; Elgin boss Allan Hale full of praise for…
Russell Dingwall celebrates his goal for Elgin against Clyde. Image: Bob Crombie.
Russell Dingwall looking to show how far Elgin City have come at Peterhead
Peterhead celebrate Alfie Stewart's late equaliser against Forfar. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead hailed for stunning comeback at Forfar; Elgin frustrate League Two leaders Stenhousemuir; Cove…
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Allan Hale says collective effort has sparked Elgin City upturn
Blair McKenzie, right, in action against Keith's Jake Stewart. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen recall defender Blair McKenzie from loan stint at Elgin City
Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins (L) scores to make it 1-0 during the Scottish Cup fifth round match against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers urged to use display at Kilmarnock to fuel play-off push; Elgin City…
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale says five more wins can keep them safe
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale frustrated by below-par display in Bonnyrigg Rose defeat
Elgin City defender Ross Draper.
Elgin City ideally placed to address dire away form at Bonnyrigg Rose - Ross…
Peterhead's Rory McAllister celebrates his equaliser from the penalty spot. Image: Duncan Brown.
Cove and Peterhead earn a share of the spoils; Elgin City produce dominant display

Conversation