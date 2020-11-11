Fixtures for new Highland League season revealed ahead of start later this month

The Highland League have announced the fixture list for the new season.
Last week it was announced Highland League teams would return to competitive league action on November 28, following a long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which curtailed last season in March.
With the vital return of fans, at least to some of the league’s grounds, now looking close, the management committee has elected to push ahead with the new campaign.
Many Highland League sides haven’t played a competitive game since March, and Forres Mechanics have opted out of 2020/21 fixtures, instead going into abeyance for the season.
The fixtures are as follows:
Sat 28th November
SHFL Set A
Deveronvale FC v Brora Rangers FC
Fort William FC v Strathspey Thistle FC
Inverurie Loco Works FC v Keith FC
Lossiemouth FC v Fraserburgh FC
Nairn County FC v Clachnacuddin FC
Rothes FC v Huntly FC
Turriff United FC v Formartine United FC
Wick Academy FC v Buckie Thistle FC
Sat 5th December
SHFL Set B
Brora Rangers FC v Wick Academy FC
Buckie Thistle FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC
Clachnacuddin FC v Turriff United FC
Formartine United FC v Lossiemouth FC
Fraserburgh FC v Fort William FC
Huntly FC v Deveronvale FC
Keith FC v Nairn County FC
Strathspey Thistle FC v Rothes FC
Sat 12th December Scottish FA Cup Preliminary Round 2
Sat 19th December
SHFL Set C
Deveronvale FC v Keith FC
Fort William FC v Brora Rangers FC
Inverurie Loco Works FC v Formartine United FC
Lossiemouth FC v Huntly FC
Nairn County FC v Fraserburgh FC
Rothes FC v Buckie Thistle FC
Turriff United FC v Strathspey Thistle FC
Wick Academy FC v Clachnacuddin FC
Sat 26th December Scottish FA Cup Round 1
Sat 2nd January
SHFL Set D
Brora Rangers FC v Rothes FC
Buckie Thistle FC v Deveronvale FC
Clachnacuddin FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC
Formartine United FC v Nairn County FC
Fraserburgh FC v Turriff United FC
Huntly FC v Fort William FC
Keith FC v Wick Academy FC
Strathspey Thistle FC v Lossiemouth FC
Sat 9th January
SHFL Set E
Deveronvale FC v Strathspey Thistle FC
Fort William FC v Formartine United FC
Inverurie Loco Works FC v Brora Rangers FC
Lossiemouth FC v Clachnacuddin FC
Nairn County FC v Buckie Thistle FC
Rothes FC v Fraserburgh FC
Turriff United FC v Keith FC
Wick Academy FC v Huntly FC
Sat 16th January
SHFL Set F
Brora Rangers FC v Nairn County FC
Buckie Thistle FC v Turriff United FC
Clachnacuddin FC v Fort William FC
Formartine United FC v Rothes FC
Fraserburgh FC v Deveronvale FC
Huntly FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC
Keith FC v Lossiemouth FC
Strathspey Thistle FC v Wick Academy FC
Sat 23rd January
SHFL Set G
Clachnacuddin FC v Buckie Thistle FC
Deveronvale FC v Fort William FC
Huntly FC v Fraserburgh FC
Keith FC v Brora Rangers FC
Lossiemouth FC v Nairn County FC
Strathspey Thistle FC v Formartine United FC
Turriff United FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC
Wick Academy FC v Rothes FC
Sat 30th January
SHFL Set H
Deveronvale FC v Formartine United FC
Fort William FC v Keith FC
Inverurie Loco Works FC v Strathspey Thistle FC
Lossiemouth FC v Buckie Thistle FC
Nairn County FC v Huntly FC
Rothes FC v Clachnacuddin FC
Turriff United FC v Brora Rangers FC
Wick Academy FC v Fraserburgh FC
Sat 6th February
SHFL Set I
Brora Rangers FC v Lossiemouth FC
Buckie Thistle FC v Fort William FC
Clachnacuddin FC v Deveronvale FC
Formartine United FC v Wick Academy FC
Fraserburgh FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC
Huntly FC v Turriff United FC
Keith FC v Rothes FC
Strathspey Thistle FC v Nairn County FC
Sat 13th February
SHFL Set J
Deveronvale FC v Turriff United FC
Formartine United FC v Brora Rangers FC
Fort William FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC
Fraserburgh FC v Buckie Thistle FC
Huntly FC v Clachnacuddin FC
Rothes FC v Nairn County FC
Strathspey Thistle FC v Keith FC
Wick Academy FC v Lossiemouth FC
Sat 20th February Utilita Highland League Cup Round 1
Wed 24th Feb Start of Period when Midweek Pick-up Fixtures may be Scheduled
Sat 27th February
SHFL Set K
Brora Rangers FC v Fraserburgh FC
Buckie Thistle FC v Strathspey Thistle FC
Clachnacuddin FC v Formartine United FC
Inverurie Loco Works FC v Rothes FC
Keith FC v Huntly FC
Lossiemouth FC v Fort William FC
Nairn County FC v Deveronvale FC
Turriff United FC v Wick Academy FC
Sat 6th March Reserved for Pick-up Fixtures
Sat 13th March Utilita Highland League Cup Round 2
Sat 20th March
SHFL Set L
Deveronvale FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC
Formartine United FC v Keith FC
Fort William FC v Turriff United FC
Fraserburgh FC v Clachnacuddin FC
Huntly FC v Buckie Thistle FC
Rothes FC v Lossiemouth FC
Strathspey Thistle FC v Brora Rangers FC
Wick Academy FC v Nairn County FC
Sat 27th March Utilita Highland League Cup Semi Finals
Also reserved for Pick-up Fixtures
Sat 3rd April
SHFL Set M
Brora Rangers FC v Huntly FC
Buckie Thistle FC v Formartine United FC
Clachnacuddin FC v Strathspey Thistle FC
Inverurie Loco Works FC v Wick Academy FC
Keith FC v Fraserburgh FC
Lossiemouth FC v Deveronvale FC
Nairn County FC v Fort William FC
Turriff United FC v Rothes FC
Sat 10th April Utilita Highland League Cup Final
Also reserved for Pick-up Fixtures
Sat 17th April
SHFL Set N
Buckie Thistle FC v Brora Rangers FC
Clachnacuddin FC v Keith FC
Fraserburgh FC v Formartine United FC
Huntly FC v Strathspey Thistle FC
Lossiemouth FC v Turriff United FC
Nairn County FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC
Rothes FC v Fort William FC
Wick Academy FC v Deveronvale FC
Sat 24th April
SHFL Set O
Brora Rangers FC v Clachnacuddin FC
Deveronvale FC v Rothes FC
Formartine United FC v Huntly FC
Fort William FC v Wick Academy FC
Inverurie Loco Works FC v Lossiemouth FC
Keith FC v Buckie Thistle FC
Strathspey Thistle FC v Fraserburgh FC
Turriff United FC v Nairn County FC
Sat 1st May SHFL/SLFL Play Off 1st Leg
Sat 8th May SHFL/SLFL Play Off 2nd Leg