Fixtures for new Highland League season revealed ahead of start later this month

The Highland League have announced the fixture list for the new season.

Last week it was announced Highland League teams would return to competitive league action on November 28, following a long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which curtailed last season in March.

With the vital return of fans, at least to some of the league’s grounds, now looking close, the management committee has elected to push ahead with the new campaign.

Many Highland League sides haven’t played a competitive game since March, and Forres Mechanics have opted out of 2020/21 fixtures, instead going into abeyance for the season.

The fixtures are as follows:

Sat 28th November

SHFL Set A

Deveronvale FC v Brora Rangers FC

Fort William FC v Strathspey Thistle FC

Inverurie Loco Works FC v Keith FC

Lossiemouth FC v Fraserburgh FC

Nairn County FC v Clachnacuddin FC

Rothes FC v Huntly FC

Turriff United FC v Formartine United FC

Wick Academy FC v Buckie Thistle FC

Sat 5th December

SHFL Set B

Brora Rangers FC v Wick Academy FC

Buckie Thistle FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC

Clachnacuddin FC v Turriff United FC

Formartine United FC v Lossiemouth FC

Fraserburgh FC v Fort William FC

Huntly FC v Deveronvale FC

Keith FC v Nairn County FC

Strathspey Thistle FC v Rothes FC

Sat 12th December Scottish FA Cup Preliminary Round 2

Sat 19th December

SHFL Set C

Deveronvale FC v Keith FC

Fort William FC v Brora Rangers FC

Inverurie Loco Works FC v Formartine United FC

Lossiemouth FC v Huntly FC

Nairn County FC v Fraserburgh FC

Rothes FC v Buckie Thistle FC

Turriff United FC v Strathspey Thistle FC

Wick Academy FC v Clachnacuddin FC

Sat 26th December Scottish FA Cup Round 1

Sat 2nd January

SHFL Set D

Brora Rangers FC v Rothes FC

Buckie Thistle FC v Deveronvale FC

Clachnacuddin FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC

Formartine United FC v Nairn County FC

Fraserburgh FC v Turriff United FC

Huntly FC v Fort William FC

Keith FC v Wick Academy FC

Strathspey Thistle FC v Lossiemouth FC

Sat 9th January

SHFL Set E

Deveronvale FC v Strathspey Thistle FC

Fort William FC v Formartine United FC

Inverurie Loco Works FC v Brora Rangers FC

Lossiemouth FC v Clachnacuddin FC

Nairn County FC v Buckie Thistle FC

Rothes FC v Fraserburgh FC

Turriff United FC v Keith FC

Wick Academy FC v Huntly FC

Sat 16th January

SHFL Set F

Brora Rangers FC v Nairn County FC

Buckie Thistle FC v Turriff United FC

Clachnacuddin FC v Fort William FC

Formartine United FC v Rothes FC

Fraserburgh FC v Deveronvale FC

Huntly FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC

Keith FC v Lossiemouth FC

Strathspey Thistle FC v Wick Academy FC

Sat 23rd January

SHFL Set G

Clachnacuddin FC v Buckie Thistle FC

Deveronvale FC v Fort William FC

Huntly FC v Fraserburgh FC

Keith FC v Brora Rangers FC

Lossiemouth FC v Nairn County FC

Strathspey Thistle FC v Formartine United FC

Turriff United FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC

Wick Academy FC v Rothes FC

Sat 30th January

SHFL Set H

Deveronvale FC v Formartine United FC

Fort William FC v Keith FC

Inverurie Loco Works FC v Strathspey Thistle FC

Lossiemouth FC v Buckie Thistle FC

Nairn County FC v Huntly FC

Rothes FC v Clachnacuddin FC

Turriff United FC v Brora Rangers FC

Wick Academy FC v Fraserburgh FC

Sat 6th February

SHFL Set I

Brora Rangers FC v Lossiemouth FC

Buckie Thistle FC v Fort William FC

Clachnacuddin FC v Deveronvale FC

Formartine United FC v Wick Academy FC

Fraserburgh FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC

Huntly FC v Turriff United FC

Keith FC v Rothes FC

Strathspey Thistle FC v Nairn County FC

Sat 13th February

SHFL Set J

Deveronvale FC v Turriff United FC

Formartine United FC v Brora Rangers FC

Fort William FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC

Fraserburgh FC v Buckie Thistle FC

Huntly FC v Clachnacuddin FC

Rothes FC v Nairn County FC

Strathspey Thistle FC v Keith FC

Wick Academy FC v Lossiemouth FC

Sat 20th February Utilita Highland League Cup Round 1

Wed 24th Feb Start of Period when Midweek Pick-up Fixtures may be Scheduled

Sat 27th February

SHFL Set K

Brora Rangers FC v Fraserburgh FC

Buckie Thistle FC v Strathspey Thistle FC

Clachnacuddin FC v Formartine United FC

Inverurie Loco Works FC v Rothes FC

Keith FC v Huntly FC

Lossiemouth FC v Fort William FC

Nairn County FC v Deveronvale FC

Turriff United FC v Wick Academy FC

Sat 6th March Reserved for Pick-up Fixtures

Sat 13th March Utilita Highland League Cup Round 2

Sat 20th March

SHFL Set L

Deveronvale FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC

Formartine United FC v Keith FC

Fort William FC v Turriff United FC

Fraserburgh FC v Clachnacuddin FC

Huntly FC v Buckie Thistle FC

Rothes FC v Lossiemouth FC

Strathspey Thistle FC v Brora Rangers FC

Wick Academy FC v Nairn County FC

Sat 27th March Utilita Highland League Cup Semi Finals

Also reserved for Pick-up Fixtures

Sat 3rd April

SHFL Set M

Brora Rangers FC v Huntly FC

Buckie Thistle FC v Formartine United FC

Clachnacuddin FC v Strathspey Thistle FC

Inverurie Loco Works FC v Wick Academy FC

Keith FC v Fraserburgh FC

Lossiemouth FC v Deveronvale FC

Nairn County FC v Fort William FC

Turriff United FC v Rothes FC

Sat 10th April Utilita Highland League Cup Final

Also reserved for Pick-up Fixtures

Sat 17th April

SHFL Set N

Buckie Thistle FC v Brora Rangers FC

Clachnacuddin FC v Keith FC

Fraserburgh FC v Formartine United FC

Huntly FC v Strathspey Thistle FC

Lossiemouth FC v Turriff United FC

Nairn County FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC

Rothes FC v Fort William FC

Wick Academy FC v Deveronvale FC

Sat 24th April

SHFL Set O

Brora Rangers FC v Clachnacuddin FC

Deveronvale FC v Rothes FC

Formartine United FC v Huntly FC

Fort William FC v Wick Academy FC

Inverurie Loco Works FC v Lossiemouth FC

Keith FC v Buckie Thistle FC

Strathspey Thistle FC v Fraserburgh FC

Turriff United FC v Nairn County FC

Sat 1st May SHFL/SLFL Play Off 1st Leg

Sat 8th May SHFL/SLFL Play Off 2nd Leg